(KSTU FOX 13)   Delta Airlines workers getting robotic exoskeletons so they can more powerfully mangle your luggage   (fox13now.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'SCV, ready to go!'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have had "Ripley" do the demo!
 
Ktonos
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Bay 12, please"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nucular_option
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This will come in handy loading my mother's bags when she goes to Europe next year.  I now know what to get my dad for his birthday.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can see this being developed for plus size workers.
Drive to work in your hoveround, move 3 metres to get into the robot exoskeleton, never have to exert.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
KSTU Fox?  K Shut The Fox Up?

So, if you want to catch a plane, this is the suit to have
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Along with the new baggage sorter?
thepinksmoke.comView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Moght as well throw some weapons on it

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nope.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
