 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Porch pirate ends up with 2 pounds of Pez   (kfor.com) divider line
10
    More: Amusing, content, region  
•       •       •

558 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2020 at 11:20 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two pounds in all, at a cheap price, too. She only spent about $5 on the candy, and she says now, it's all she can do not to laugh.

Lazy reporters.  2LBs of Pez is $12-14 from Amazon.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mmm, Pez.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Munden: Two pounds in all, at a cheap price, too. She only spent about $5 on the candy, and she says now, it's all she can do not to laugh.

Lazy reporters.  2LBs of Pez is $12-14 from Amazon.


The reporters really dropped the ball on this one, not giving a source on where she got such a deal on Pez.
 
dryknife
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Porch pirate purloined 2 pounds of Pez
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Porch pirates deserve to be shot, no questions asked, and body dumped in the closest waterway.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I remember an ongoing prank for the kids that sat in the back of the bus in middle school was to convince younger kids that PEZ was a new strain ecstasy, and they're giving out free samples... just to see who would take them.

Good times.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't throw your dog's poop in the garbage. Put it in an Amazon box on your porch.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Porch pirates deserve to be shot, no questions asked, and body dumped in the closest waterway.


Why do you hate Americas waterways?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report