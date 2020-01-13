 Skip to content
(Fox 4 KC)   And so it begins: Man builds bulletproof stormtrooper suit with 3-D printer   (fox4kc.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Next up: banks being robbed by stormtroopers?
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I had to figure out - how do you put all of these pieces together? There's no tutorial or instructions on this," he said.

If only something like the internet existed! With, say, a group like the 501st, who might have detailed instructions for this sort of thing. If only!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Alphax: Next up: banks being robbed by stormtroopers?


So what? It's not like they can hit you if they shoot at you.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Emperor Palpatine:  Bulletproof, eh?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The helmet, *one shin guard*, and the back plate are bulletproof.

Protection from arrows to the knee?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ewok proof.  The metric you want to achieve is Ewok proof.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ha! Everyone knows real stormtrooper suits don't protect against any type of weapon.
 
kqc7011
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As always, it is, "bullet resistant" not "bulletproof".
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

