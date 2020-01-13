 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   It was a perfect day. The bridesmaids were adorable, dad didn't start a fight and we even had a volcano erupting   (bbc.com) divider line
21
    More: Followup, Volcano, way of their wedding plans, Chino Vaflor, wedding venue, Philippines, major volcanic emergency, Kat Bautista Palomar, prior notice  
•       •       •

756 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2020 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet that wasn't the only thing to erupt that day, iykwimaittyd
 
jimpapa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark is more and more becoming imgr plus 5 days
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Where was the wedding?" "Mordor."

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
bigdanc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they want an antichrist?  After looking at those pictures I'm pretty sure this is how we get one.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

JZDave: "Where was the wedding?" "Mordor."

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 660x371]


Handy for the ring then
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jimpapa: fark is more and more becoming imgr plus 5 days


you didn't find that interesting? I did. Thank you, Fark.
So there.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Priest:  The gods are angry!
Groom:  Because I slept with two of the bridesmaids?
Priest:  No! Because you wore crocks to a wedding but that other thing is out there now.
 
probesport
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Priest:  The gods are angry!
Groom:  Because I slept with two of the bridesmaids?
Priest:  No! Because you wore crocks to a wedding but that other thing is out there now.


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Brawndo: I bet that wasn't the only thing to erupt that day, iykwimaittyd


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You see this is why you ALWAYS make sure at least one of the bridesmaids is a virgin.  Just in case you need to make a sacrifice before the ceremony.
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: You see this is why you ALWAYS make sure at least one of the bridesmaids is a virgin.  Just in case you need to make a sacrifice before the ceremony.


Yes, but unfortunately the verification process usually results in invalidation of the desired state.
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: You see this is why you ALWAYS make sure at least one of the bridesmaids is a virgin.  Just in case you need to make a sacrifice before the ceremony.


Also...

The Virgin Connie Swails
Youtube JN82k0f9uyM
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are we still allowed to call them "omens" or should we use the more inclusive "opeoples?"
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TWX: UncleDirtNap: You see this is why you ALWAYS make sure at least one of the bridesmaids is a virgin.  Just in case you need to make a sacrifice before the ceremony.

Yes, but unfortunately the verification process usually results in invalidation of the desired state.


Well unless you have one of the other bridesmaids do the check.  Which actually ties in nicely with the bachelor party.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cool, but more lava would have been cooler.
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: TWX: UncleDirtNap: You see this is why you ALWAYS make sure at least one of the bridesmaids is a virgin.  Just in case you need to make a sacrifice before the ceremony.

Yes, but unfortunately the verification process usually results in invalidation of the desired state.

Well unless you have one of the other bridesmaids do the check.  Which actually ties in nicely with the bachelor party.


Depending on how one interprets the idea of virginity, still may result in invalidation of the desired state.  not that there's anything wrong with that.
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Cool, but more lava would have been cooler.


Most likely not, given the 700-1200C temperatures.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What they came for:

Fark user imageView Full Size

The reality:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Aw, your photos were ruined by a natural disaster caused by the kind of people who want destination weddings.
How sad. appropriate.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'd at least stay for the reception.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report