(Special Broadcasting Service)   The only thing injured was her pride as reporter falls for drop bear tale   (sbs.com.au) divider line
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was pretty cute. The gal took it well.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least she should help rescue the snipes.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: That was pretty cute. The gal took it well.


Cute and gullible?  Go on...
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Farking Aussies."
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steerforth: "Farking Aussies."


Yeah, that's pretty much the take-away. Lol.
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that suit of armor they keep around is for...
 
karl2025
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Falls for"? They're not a fairy tale! Drop bear killed me mum!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw an episode of Croc Hunter where Steve Irwin and a bunch of other burly men were relocating Koalas. They'd send a guy up to knock it out of its tree and then the guys on the ground would pounce on it, just like it was a croc. Afterwards they'd show off the cuts in their legs and arms. Those things can be super strong and aggressive and they have claws like Edward Scissorhands.
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: I saw an episode of Croc Hunter where Steve Irwin and a bunch of other burly men were relocating Koalas. They'd send a guy up to knock it out of its tree and then the guys on the ground would pounce on it, just like it was a croc. Afterwards they'd show off the cuts in their legs and arms. Those things can be super strong and aggressive and they have claws like Edward Scissorhands.


They're pretty passive when not being knocked out of trees by mad Australians.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steerforth: Russ1642: I saw an episode of Croc Hunter where Steve Irwin and a bunch of other burly men were relocating Koalas. They'd send a guy up to knock it out of its tree and then the guys on the ground would pounce on it, just like it was a croc. Afterwards they'd show off the cuts in their legs and arms. Those things can be super strong and aggressive and they have claws like Edward Scissorhands.

They're pretty passive when not being knocked out of trees by mad Australians.


But if they get spooked a bit and want to hold on they'll sink those claws right in. And they won't feel much traction with the claws so they'll grip tighter.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: At least she should help rescue the snipes.


The first time I was taken on a snipe hunting trip, I  thought it was going to be a prank but no, snipe are a real waterfowl that live around swamps and ponds here in FL among other places.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was nice. We should return the favour by inviting them around to hold and cuddle a few adorable, fluffy Scottish wildcats.

Fark user imageView Full Size


No need for protective gear with these darlings. Hold them tight. Give them lots of kisses. They love that. Don't mind the hissing, that's how they purr. Awww sweeties.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sure the drop bear is a hoax. But notice they keep the vicious Australian Toddler restrained with a leash in the background.

The kid is tied to the fence!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She also fell for the spitting trouser snake.  Five times.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm going to have to introduce Mrs. JHFTP to my drop bear tonight after she gets suited up in protective garb, if you know what I mean.

Yes it's venom is a slight irritant also. Especially if it gets in the eyes.
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think she knew all along but was hoping for more of the manhandling by the sexy vet.
 
Vern
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: optikeye: At least she should help rescue the snipes.

The first time I was taken on a snipe hunting trip, I  thought it was going to be a prank but no, snipe are a real waterfowl that live around swamps and ponds here in FL among other places.

[Fark user image 425x292]


Right, that's where the term sniper comes from. You have to be very accurate to hit a snipe.
 
powhound
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's nice being educated this way rather than in person. When I was in the Navy I visited Australia twice. Sydney and Brisbane. At the time I was more interested in the hawt drop Australian girls rather than the local wildlife. Also was adopted by an English flight crew for an evening. That was pretty wild & dangerous but not in the way I was hoping.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zang: So that suit of armor they keep around is for...


Motorcycling and the gloves for welding.
 
