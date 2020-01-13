 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   May the autographed record be with you, always   (azfamily.com) divider line
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Bookmans FTW.

/Spent an extremely disproportionate percentage of my income there back in the 90s.
//OTOH, my wife said that my book collection was one of the things that first attracted her to me, so odds are that it turned out to be a wise, if unintended, investment.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder if John Williams is as great at autographs as Mark Hamill is.

McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, Hamill gets to keep the record and the cocaine.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I wonder if John Williams is as great at autographs as Mark Hamill is.

It's a shame Luke turned out to be such a failure.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes:

It's a shame Luke turned out to be such a failure.


He never finished Jedi school and he never returned the Jedi books to the Jedi school library.  Other kids could have used those books, Luke.  I'm sure you drew Leeia's b00bs in the margins.  We all did.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm:

It's a shame Luke turned out to be such a failure.

He never finished Jedi school and he never returned the Jedi books to the Jedi school library.  Other kids could have used those books, Luke.  I'm sure you drew Leeia's b00bs in the margins.  We all did.


He was never going to amount to much. Yes, and they were fabulous.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dagobah dropout.
 
