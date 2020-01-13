 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   "Bad wig bandit" wanted for bank robbery, fashion crimes   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
4
    More: Scary, Crime, Bank robbery, Federal authorities, bank robber, first robbery, Law enforcement agency, Bad Wig Bandit, Robbery  
•       •       •

95 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2020 at 3:30 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Do you know how much a good wig will run you these days?
/daughter just brought $250 of weave
//don't even need that bullshiat
///New semester at UIC
 
Gig103
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Has Bad Hat Harry produced any shows since House, MD went off the air?
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Woot!  Bad wig thread!

naturalsisters.co.zaView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Give Me Back My Wig (remastered)
Youtube v9kGFIHLsCQ
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report