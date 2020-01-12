 Skip to content
(Good News Network)   1,200 buildings, 100 trains, and 8 miles of track. (It's only a model)   (goodnewsnetwork.org) divider line
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I wish there were more pictures
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....tis a silly place
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they could try to get Rod Stewart to perform at the opening.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much imitation crab meat?
 
CanuckInCA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Maybe they could try to get Rod Stewart to perform at the opening.


And Patrick Swayze
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Plenty of these in Europe, but Americans are pigs. We're at the point where the only way you can populate a mall is to turn them into schools.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wowzers! That entire article was so flipping dorkcore!!! Totally on point.

My sweater has a turtle motif on it. I sewed it on myself because it is a turtleneck sweater. Turtles are the best animals because they evolved thick skin to survive being attacked all the time by alpha predators.

/dorkcore - our motto is: 'it takes one to know one'
 
PunGent
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Plenty of these in Europe, but Americans are pigs. We're at the point where the only way you can populate a mall is to turn them into schools.


?
 
uttertosh
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fjnorton: I wish there were more pictures


http://northlandz.com/

/a welcome is you!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fano: How much imitation crab meat?


Came for the imitation crab meat (there's nothing wrong with it, I just bought too much) leaving satisfied. And presumably with a plastic bag full of imitation crab meat.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Shhhhh!
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wildcardjack: Plenty of these in Europe, but Americans are pigs. We're at the point where the only way you can populate a mall is to turn them into schools.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Report