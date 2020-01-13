 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Honest farmer tried to follow the hemp growing laws, and got arrested and saw his $1 million crop bulldozed for his troubles   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
13
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, the laws are having their intended effect then?

"You can have your legal stuff, but we are going to make it hard as Hell until Congress gets off their duff, and that means overtime for us, boys."
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tried to follow" is not the same as "followed," unfortunately.  My family has been researching hemp farming for the old family farm where we used to grow tobacco, in Kentucky. I don't know about South Carolina, but here, the paperwork, regulations, pamphlets and other literature provided by the state are extremely clear about specific acreage, the fact each field must be contiguous and GPS plotted, and planting must only occur under these specific conditions. Every official resource I've seen on the subject has been unambiguous about exactly where planting may occur, who can access or handle the plants, etc.

TFA states that this guy planted on unlicensed acreage. He knew he was planting on unlicensed acreage.

Hopefully, soon, the law will change and none of this will be relevant. The local officials may have been keen on zinging this guy, but they didn't invent the penalty. They were, in their own unimaginative way, enforcing the law.

Let the outrage fall on Congress for failing to pull their heads out of their 1950s asses.

As a post-script...that guy wasn't going to make $1million on his crop with a $75k investment...that's a fairy tale. The business of hemp is complicated--it's an immature industry mired in conflicting rules and regulations. Reputable major players really haven't emerged yet, so the market is wonky, to say the least. I've known half a dozen experienced farmers who went through the expense and effort to grow hemp legally and they all quit within 3-4 years. Too few buyers, too much red tape, too much labor and input required...none of them turned enough (if any) profit to make it worth messing with.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

But why the police?
Bulldozing a thousand acre wheat crop would NEVER happen, nor would the farmer be arrested and jailed.


Move out of the red state, dumbarse. He knew what he was doing and risking, plus the fact that he was lying and breaking the law (in planting and water use) leaves me with little sympathy.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds to me they need themselves some Tegridy Weed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Guy should be growing artisanal ganja

Clean him up, get him a 4XL tie dyed shirt, slap a man bun on him, put him on camera, "This is Bud. He grows your bud. Your buddy Bud's bangin' bud. It's what's up, fellow kids"

That's how you make a million
 
meintx2001
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Maybe because he was breaking the law by planting where he wasn't licensed and therefore legally permitted to plant. Like a dumbarse.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Guy should be growing artisanal ganja

Clean him up, get him a 4XL tie dyed shirt, slap a man bun on him, put him on camera, "This is Bud. He grows your bud. Your buddy Bud's bangin' bud. It's what's up, fellow kids"

That's how you make a million


"Thanks, doctor Greenthumb, you're the shiat".
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fastfxr: Bulldozing a thousand acre wheat crop would NEVER happen, nor would the farmer be arrested and jailed.


Wickard v. Fillburn.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Also, as stated in the article.  Hemp and pot are difficult to distinguish.  Here we have a lot of marijuana plants growing where there is no permit for hemp cultivation.

He could have filed for an amendment changing the location of the hemp feild, but he needed to do that before he planted.

It sucks that we are still hung up on marijuana, but until that changes, you have to follow the law very closely of you want to be in that business.
 
Chevello
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Also, as stated in the article.  Hemp and pot are difficult to distinguish.  Here we have a lot of marijuana plants growing where there is no permit for hemp cultivation.

He could have filed for an amendment changing the location of the hemp feild, but he needed to do that before he planted.

It sucks that we are still hung up on marijuana, but until that changes, you have to follow the law very closely of you want to be in that business.


He did file the amendment, but he didn't complete it before the field inspection according to TFA, so oopsie.
 
tennessee.hillbilly
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

We looked into growing hemp on our farm as well.  Went to a couple information seminars by the extension service.  Way way too many regulations.  Input costs are outrageous ($10k/acre is what we were told.)  Biggest thing is no defined market.  So let me get this straight - you want me to risk $10k an acre in the hopes of getting ??? in return?  Nope, no way, not for me.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is one of those things where you have to follow the long list of regulations until everything is settled and they figure out what to do or just wait for a few years and learn from others mistakes. People will learn from what he did.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Chevello: PaceyWhitter: Also, as stated in the article.  Hemp and pot are difficult to distinguish.  Here we have a lot of marijuana plants growing where there is no permit for hemp cultivation.

He could have filed for an amendment changing the location of the hemp feild, but he needed to do that before he planted.

It sucks that we are still hung up on marijuana, but until that changes, you have to follow the law very closely of you want to be in that business.

He did file the amendment, but he didn't complete it before the field inspection according to TFA, so oopsie.


And that's why you don't call and ask the government for "help" with anything.  It seems like the guy knew there were issues, and instead of just doing his thing, he basically turned himself in.
 
