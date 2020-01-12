 Skip to content
Georgia cop hit by train while chasing a suspect. Bonus: His body cam is running the whole time. Bonus bonus: he's just fine
    3D body camera video  
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
At least the train stuck around to try an help.  It looks awful concerned, a looking down into that well at him.

Cop: "Give me a hand!"

Train: "I'm a train, I don't have hands.  Here, I'll toss a rail down to you."
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

SansNeural: At least the train stuck around to try an help.  It looks awful concerned, a looking down into that well at him.

Cop: "Give me a hand!"

Train: "I'm a train, I don't have hands.  Here, I'll toss a rail down to you."


How can anyone, including this walking thumb, not hear a train coming.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

darkhorse23: SansNeural: At least the train stuck around to try an help.  It looks awful concerned, a looking down into that well at him.

Cop: "Give me a hand!"

Train: "I'm a train, I don't have hands.  Here, I'll toss a rail down to you."

How can anyone, including this walking thumb, not hear a train coming.


Maybe the Nintendo trains he's used to make a different sound.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is why police shouldn't do police chases.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And the perp can't be held responsible for it either.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

darkhorse23: How can anyone, including this walking thumb, not hear a train coming.


FTA:  ...the train feet from Anderson and blaring its horn...

Gotta agree with you on this one. Trains can be surprisingly quiet, if they are not using the throttle to accelerate or get up a grade. But if he didn't process the air horn, his situational awareness sucks.

The article also says: ...was chasing a man down the tracks on College Street when he was hit.

Which makes it sound like the tracks are in the street. Not unheard of, but Google Maps says no, the tracks are more or less parallel to the street, but not in or even super close.

SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Trains can be surprisingly quiet


Maybe his "3D" camera was Distracting, Diddling and Deafening him.

/guesses the "3" and the "D" in "360 Degree" might have confused the Georgia reporters
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dude is in no shape to be chasing anyone.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

darkhorse23: How can anyone, including this walking thumb, not hear a train coming.


Trains are sneaky.  There's no way to know where you might encounter one.
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Train:  I fought the law and, the law won.
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wendigogo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: SansNeural: At least the train stuck around to try an help.  It looks awful concerned, a looking down into that well at him.

Cop: "Give me a hand!"

Train: "I'm a train, I don't have hands.  Here, I'll toss a rail down to you."

How can anyone, including this walking thumb, not hear a train coming.


Husky dude trying to catch someone, probably couldn't hear anything but his own breathing and the blood pumping in his ears.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That train has a history of this sort of thing.
drayno76
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm on the rail as to if he needs more or less training after this? He must have had some loco-motive for chasing the perp. down the wrong side of the tracks.
 
Koldbern
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Man 🤛 By 🚂...
MAN HIT BY TRAIN
Youtube SukTBSJJ4KM
 
zang
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: SansNeural: At least the train stuck around to try an help.  It looks awful concerned, a looking down into that well at him.

Cop: "Give me a hand!"

Train: "I'm a train, I don't have hands.  Here, I'll toss a rail down to you."

How can anyone, including this walking thumb, not hear a train coming.


Well, to be fair at first I thought someone dubbed a shiatty techno song into the background...
 
GungFu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
3D? I'm surprised the article didn't claim the video went 'viral'.
 
Samfucious
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: SansNeural: At least the train stuck around to try an help.  It looks awful concerned, a looking down into that well at him.

Cop: "Give me a hand!"

Train: "I'm a train, I don't have hands.  Here, I'll toss a rail down to you."

How can anyone, including this walking thumb, not hear a train coming.


Funny you should ask! I don't hear a train coming, even as I type this!
 
