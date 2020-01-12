 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Unilad)   Never forget the great carrot and sweet potato airdrop of 2020   (unilad.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Hero, limited natural food, Australia national rugby union team, wallabies, fire, vegetation  
•       •       •

330 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2020 at 9:40 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rock wallabies

♫Aaaah Aaaah Aaaah Aaaah♫
 
Dallymo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AAAAAAHHHHHHHHH!!!!!  SO DANG CUTE!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they airlifting in fresh meat for the drop bears?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The headline twenty years from now:
"Invasive carrots and sweet potatoes are destroying the Australian environment"
 
mikalmd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good on all involved in doing this ..
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Are they airlifting in fresh meat for the drop bears?


What do you think the carrots and sweet potatoes are for?

Drop bear bait traps.
 
JNowe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The headline twenty years from now:
"Invasive carrots and sweet potatoes are destroying the Australian environment"


It's Australia. There's probably a venomous local type of rutabaga that will kill off the intruders.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JNowe: Russ1642: The headline twenty years from now:
"Invasive carrots and sweet potatoes are destroying the Australian environment"

It's Australia. There's probably a venomous local type of rutabaga that will kill off the intruders.


The can toads ate all the rutabaga years ago.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dallymo: AAAAAAHHHHHHHHH!!!!!  SO DANG CUTE!!!

[Fark user image 703x651]


I'm sure the cameraman thought the same thing, sadly that was his last photo.  God rest his soul.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's awesome.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report