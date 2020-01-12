 Skip to content
(STLToday)   While Fark Boomers and Millennials are trading insults, others have come together to share housing to cut costs   (stltoday.com) divider line
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have two roomies, a Gen Xer and a Boomer. We all get along swimmingly.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some boomers made a kinky Craigslist spinoff.
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Reminds me a bit of this story:


Beautiful music at a retirement home
Youtube 4FJvNU4eL2Y
 
Spartacus Outlaw
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
and Gen X is sidelined once again.
Don't you forget about me....
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cman: I have two roomies, a Gen Xer and a Boomer. We all get along swimmingly.


Oh forgot to mention that I am a millennial
 
Peki
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My grandfather and I get along. We both have been through shiat, seen a lot, and have come out the other side. 

The Boomer and the Xer, however, couldn't get along with their shadows on the wall. And my son is too young to do much more than keep everyone laughing.

/"jingle bells, jingle bells, always in the way" he goes singing tonight
 
