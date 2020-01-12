 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Whatever you do, don't choose "previously owned" when you buy diapers on Amazon   (globalnews.ca) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I bought a used microwave food steamer via Amazon's warehouse section last month, and it was great. Perfectly clean, original box and instructions included. It saved me almost 50%. In the past I bought a refurbished laptop, printer and camera from them, all good. What happened in this story is some customer carefully refolded and returned used diapers, thinking Amazon wouldn't look, and they didn't. Amazon did not doo-doo diligence
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Do the same rules apply when buying women's underwear? Asking for a friend.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder if she's related to Soupy?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Oh dear.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pack 'em back up and leave 'em outside for the porch pirates.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Pack 'em back up and leave 'em outside for the porch pirates.


And that's how your car gets covered in used diapers.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ordered diapers this week from Amazon.com's Warehouse section - a section on Amazon's website where used or refurbished items are resold at a discounted price.

Sounds like she got what she paid for.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What's brown and rhymes with snoop?

Dr Dre
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This story smells like bullshiat. Or horseshiat. Or babyshiat. One of those three.
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What really happened is, someone wanted to be internet famous and made this whole thing up.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"We thoroughly test the functional and physical condition of each item and give the product a specific grade before selling it," and those were graded D+, for 'has doody'
 
dyhchong
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But then you only get cleaned unused ones, subby.

Zero Point Scalar Field: What's brown and rhymes with snoop?

Dr Dre


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Sloop

tricycle.orgView Full Size

Stoop

img.sndimg.comView Full Size

Soup

s17077.pcdn.coView Full Size

Snook
 
GungFu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For Sale: Baby diapers, never used.


/Is that what you want, subby?! You heartless bastard!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe they shouldn't have ordered used diapers from the internet if they didn't want used diapers.

/ yes, yes; cloth diapers, but that's not we're talking about
 
Zroop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tenedos2: What really happened is, someone wanted to be internet famous and made this whole thing up.


What, you don't trust that Nasly Sales from Jersey city got a nasty sale?
 
King Something
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

monsatano: Do the same rules apply when buying women's underwear? Asking for a friend.


Does your friend wear a green tracksuit and spend his days with a useless goddess?
 
flemardo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Some would pay extra for that, or at least dumpster dive.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh, I think I understand the situation

She bought the wrong diapers. Those diapers were meant to be sold to pedophiles who got a scat fetish.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

King Something: monsatano: Do the same rules apply when buying women's underwear? Asking for a friend.

Does your friend wear a green tracksuit and spend his days with a useless goddess?


Buy != Steal
 
dyhchong
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cman: Oh, I think I understand the situation

She bought the wrong diapers. Those diapers were meant to be sold to pedophiles who got a scat fetish.


Would a paedophile gaining a fetish for jazz make them a multiphile?

Also not sure how the diapers fit into the equation. Maybe Scatman John could clarify.

/You know, if he wasn't dead.
 
Birnone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nassly Sales

I thought it was going to turn out that the Amazon partner she bought from was called Nasty Sales. I think that would have made for a better story.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have seldom seen a more canned answer.   Clearly amazon wants this to just go away.

That said i'd never take a risk on buying used/second hand diapers i could not inspect before i handed over the money.

final point how the hell was this not caught?
 
Koldbern
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: What's brown and rhymes with snoop?

Dr Dre


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Zroop: Tenedos2: What really happened is, someone wanted to be internet famous and made this whole thing up.

What, you don't trust that Nasly Sales from Jersey city got a nasty sale?


I find it easier to go through life with a certain belief system.

"Stories on the internet that garner attention are likely lies" is one of them.
 
Report