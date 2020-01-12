 Skip to content
(Quartz)   Crazy Rich South Asians   (qz.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat them
 
NicoFinn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Since this incident, she makes sure that when she goes shopping anywhere in the world, she wears her Louis Vuitton or Gucci scarf, clothes from Burberry and carries her Louis Vuitton, Dior, or Chanel bag. She wants to be instantly recognised as wealthy."

Barf.
 
Nastinka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we need an article about them...why?
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since this incident, she makes sure that when she goes shopping anywhere in the world, she wears her Louis Vuitton or Gucci scarf, clothes from Burberry and carries her Louis Vuitton, Dior, or Chanel bag. She wants to be instantly marked to be mugged.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Eat them


Sure, but then I'll just be hungry again half an hour later.
 
Jingo Ate Your Baby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nastinka: And we need an article about them...why?


Because we're supposed to aspire to be people who build their identities around conspicuous/invidious consumption.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They stay grounded by occasionally dropping a deuce in the Ganges.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Sure, but then I'll just be hungry again half an hour later.


That's why you Take one Bite Now, Come back for More...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Is that supposed to be something new?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size



/ Rolls Royce had a separate production line just for India.
// The English Boa Horn Company sold boa snake horns as accessories just about everywhere
/// junior automotive historian when not trying to be a smarta$$ on fark
 
stuffy
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

NicoFinn: "Since this incident, she makes sure that when she goes shopping anywhere in the world, she wears her Louis Vuitton or Gucci scarf, clothes from Burberry and carries her Louis Vuitton, Dior, or Chanel bag. She wants to be instantly recognised as wealthy."

Barf.


Look If we kidnap her. We can get all kinds of money. If they don't pay we can part her out.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There are 119 billionaires in India and the top 1% of people took 73% of the wealth generated in the country in 2017.

Well yeah, but the wealth trickles down.

One symbol of global eliteness that has been embraced by super-rich Indian women is the Hermès Birkin bag. The competition among them does not end at owning a Birkin. It also centres around whether the bag has been purchased from the Hermès showroom in India or from a city abroad, its colour and whether it's made of "regular" calfskin, or an "exotic" leather such as crocodile skin.

Is it wrong if I hope these people die in a bizarre accident where a gigantic Birkin bag display collapses on top of them, and the last thing they see as they suffocate is multi-colored crocodile, ostrich, and and stingray leather Birkin bags.

/But... I didn't have... stingray leather... yet...
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I collect perfectly good vintage (read: used) Hermès silk scarves for fractions of the new cost. And, anyone can safely and cheaply buy nice used Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel bags etc from Japan from licensed vendors.

My point is, you can get the style of the super rich very easily. The items that they think are ticket entry points into society are quite available to the middle class. We're talking in the low hundreds of dollars. Or even under $100 depending on the item/condition.

Those Hermès $500,000 diamond porosus crocodile Birkins the article alludes to are really ugly. Old wealth goes more for the Kelly anyway. Good luck buying taste, not that it matters here.
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NicoFinn: "Since this incident, she makes sure that when she goes shopping anywhere in the world, she wears her Louis Vuitton or Gucci scarf, clothes from Burberry and carries her Louis Vuitton, Dior, or Chanel bag. She wants to be instantly recognised as wealthy."

Barf.


I wouldn't be able to tell. How does the average person able to tell a real Gucci from the one that cost ten bucks on Aliexpress?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
I bet he's dripping in loot
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If 25k gold existed, Indians would be all over that shiat.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Eat them


In the end, they'll get dumped into the Ganges or Brahmaputra to mix with the turds and toxic waste
just like the lowest caste...
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If there's a founder or magnate at the head of Ching's brand Chinese style products for Indian consumers then that's okay.

Their Szechaun Chutney is the only side dip I use anymore.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

doosh: NicoFinn: "Since this incident, she makes sure that when she goes shopping anywhere in the world, she wears her Louis Vuitton or Gucci scarf, clothes from Burberry and carries her Louis Vuitton, Dior, or Chanel bag. She wants to be instantly recognised as wealthy."

Barf.

I wouldn't be able to tell. How does the average person able to tell a real Gucci from the one that cost ten bucks on Aliexpress?


Usually the quality indicators are quite different. Certain markers - of stitching, construction, hardware, and leather quality are pretty obvious to someone who sees such things regularly. Most luxury items are really overpriced, but do bother to put some of that cost into hand stitching, bespoke hardware, or high karat gold plating, etc.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It is estimated that Indian housewives hold 11% of the World's gold. That is more than the reserves of USA, IMF, Switzerland and Germany put together.
 
nytmare
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Louis Vuitton must be raking in some obscene profits -- selling fairly simple handbags at massive mark-ups for the "prestige".
 
gnosis301
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Eat them


Too spicy.
 
ihateallofyou [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NicoFinn: "Since this incident, she makes sure that when she goes shopping anywhere in the world, she wears her Louis Vuitton or Gucci scarf, clothes from Burberry and carries her Louis Vuitton, Dior, or Chanel bag. She wants to be instantly recognised as wealthy."

Barf.


Instantly recognized as a mark.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

nytmare: Louis Vuitton must be raking in some obscene profits -- selling fairly simple handbags at massive mark-ups for the "prestige".


It's even better than that....even if you have the money, you can't just buy a Burkin....no no...only elite /special/lucky(?) customers may purchase them.

Planet Money did a nice story on them a while back....
 
McJaemes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nastinka: And we need an article about them...why?


I wish I had seen this a year ago.

My family hosts exchange students. We started with one from Thailand and she was a sweet girl. Then we had another Thai and a Japanese. All wonderful kids.

This year we got a young lady from India. See You Next Tuesday. What a nightmare. She exudes an aura of superiority. Apparently her parents own a tech company (I googled the website - pretty amateurish if you ask me). She was sent away to "India's finest" boarding school (set up by the Brits) when she was nine.

Spends 23.5 hours a day locked in her room here, only coming out to use the bathroom and eat. Doesn't speak to anyone. I purposely went two weeks without saying a word to her, just to see if I could. Not sure she noticed. Family trip to Disney should be fun next month. We'll probably just cut her loose.

It's clear we are just a check in the box for her college application. She shows no interest in anything. Thinks she's Harvard-bound (but has an exception from taking any challenging math/science courses because she has some sort of mathematic dyslexia. Takes humanities and 3 study halls here). Oooookay. Told my wife, "Even if I dont get into college here, there will be a law school in India with my name on its library." Ooooookay.

By most measures my family has recently joined the upper-middle-class. This girl acts like she is slumming it with us.

We're done with exchange students. She ruined it for them.

See you next Tuesday.

/rant
 
GallantPelham
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How much is this from call centers?
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

doosh: NicoFinn: "Since this incident, she makes sure that when she goes shopping anywhere in the world, she wears her Louis Vuitton or Gucci scarf, clothes from Burberry and carries her Louis Vuitton, Dior, or Chanel bag. She wants to be instantly recognised as wealthy."

Barf.

I wouldn't be able to tell. How does the average person able to tell a real Gucci from the one that cost ten bucks on Aliexpress?


The ones on Aliexpress often are real Guccis.

4th shift production.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: I collect perfectly good vintage (read: used) Hermès silk scarves for fractions of the new cost. And, anyone can safely and cheaply buy nice used Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel bags etc from Japan from licensed vendors.

My point is, you can get the style of the super rich very easily. The items that they think are ticket entry points into society are quite available to the middle class. We're talking in the low hundreds of dollars. Or even under $100 depending on the item/condition.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: doosh: NicoFinn: "Since this incident, she makes sure that when she goes shopping anywhere in the world, she wears her Louis Vuitton or Gucci scarf, clothes from Burberry and carries her Louis Vuitton, Dior, or Chanel bag. She wants to be instantly recognised as wealthy."

Barf.

I wouldn't be able to tell. How does the average person able to tell a real Gucci from the one that cost ten bucks on Aliexpress?

Usually the quality indicators are quite different. Certain markers - of stitching, construction, hardware, and leather quality are pretty obvious to someone who sees such things regularly. Most luxury items are really overpriced, but do bother to put some of that cost into hand stitching, bespoke hardware, or high karat gold plating, etc.


You just answered the question. It impresses those who are already familiar with this sort of thing. The majority of people are like "yeah, it's a bag. Did you get it at Target?". A little different than the ostentatious male who drives around in a car everyone knows cost a mint women don't have obvious symbols of wealth that the average person on the street can tell at a glance. Well, except diamonds I guess.
 
Gooch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nastinka: And we need an article about them...why?


There's a stereotype that India is a poor country, but it turns out that there are fantastically wealthy parasites there who feed off the downtrodden, just like America. Articles like this teach people.
 
