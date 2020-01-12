 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Fascinating 1963 dashcam video featuring commentary from a well-spoken gent driving a Jag from London to Bath. The roads were obviously much quiter back then, but no matter the decade, there's always one idiot trying to ruin your day   (youtube.com) divider line
rkiller1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I had to watch it in the mirror.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
James May, is that you?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nice little film. Brought back memories.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: James May, is that you?


Maybe his dad.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
One of my favorite subtle scenes in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery is at the beginning, when he's back in the 60s and driving his secret agent Jag, he gets a video call from Basil on a monitor mounted in the glove compartment and the audio and video are both crystal clear. Later, in present day, he gets a video call on a late 90s era VOIP device (IBM, I think, maybe AT&T) over broadband and the audio and video are all glitchy and full of digital artifacts.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What a dashcam from 1963 may look like :
the8percent.comView Full Size
 
setbos
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My fave city drive vids
NEW YORK CITY WORST HOODS AT NIGHT
Youtube AT07xgreMfs
 
Snargi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lovely traffic school film. Us 'Muricans had Red Asphalt.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
anyone else waiting for the red car to show up for a last-minute T-bone?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Spent the time wishing I was driving, and playing car spotter
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That dumbass drove on the wrong side of the road the whole damn time
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Much quiter... So rode
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jake_lex: That dumbass drove on the wrong side of the road the whole damn time


We've been driving on this side of the road since Roman times, two thousand years ago. It's you who picked the wrong side.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fascinating 1963 dashcam video featuring commentary from a well-spoken gent driving a Jag from London to Bath. The roads were obviously much quiter back then, but no matter the decade, there's always one idiot trying to ruin your day

No, if more people quit the road then I'd be happierest.
 
