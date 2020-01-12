 Skip to content
(Guardian) This new year try to eat right, exercise, and avoid everything in the world everywhere
4
169th Cousin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I just got a impossible burger and tossed that salty shiat in the trash.
/Pats self on back for saving a cow
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Eat low carb, then slip on the ice and die early from a brain injury?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've been maintaining my mental health by moving to a less populated area and hiking more. The trees are probably good for me.
 
