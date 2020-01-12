 Skip to content
(USA Today) Woman who waited for hours in ER decided it wasn't worth it, leaves and dies shortly thereafter
    Myocardial infarction, Urgent care, Tashonna Ward, Hospital, Emergency medicine, Emergency department, Ward's family, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel  
•       •       •

Sneakernets
4 hours ago  
The free market at work, folks.
 
Unobtanium
4 hours ago  
MILWAUKEE - Tashonna Ward, a 25-year-old day care teacher from Milwaukee, died Jan. 2 while trying to find a doctor to help her...

Hospital staff checked her heartbeat with an electrocardiogram, which appeared normal, according to the report. A chest X-ray revealed cardiomegaly: an enlarged heart.

Ward had heard this before - in March, when her baby died after the umbilical cord wrapped around the baby's neck, Ward was told she had developed an enlarged heart during the pregnancy, according to the medical examiner's report.

Just. Damn.
 
AliceBToklasLives
4 hours ago  
Hmmm.

Sneakernets
4 hours ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Hmmm.

There is one that is over 140 minutes wait when I checked.
 
vygramul
4 hours ago  
Ooh! Ooh! Tell me the one about how there are long wait times in single payer systems!
 
Gubbo
4 hours ago  
A lot of problems with ERs could be solved by people going to urgent care facilities, having regular doctor appointments etc.

Unfortunately the American system just really isn't set up that way
 
styckx
4 hours ago  

Gubbo: A lot of problems with ERs could be solved by people going to urgent care facilities, having regular doctor appointments etc.


Where else are the homeless, crackheads, and drunks supposed to get free turkey sandwiches and a place to sleep for at least 5hrs?

SoupGuru
4 hours ago  

styckx: Gubbo: A lot of problems with ERs could be solved by people going to urgent care facilities, having regular doctor appointments etc.

Where else are the homeless, crackheads, and drunks supposed to get free turkey sandwiches and a place to sleep for at least 5hrs?

You know what we should do? Take care of each other.

Or I guess we could continue to be barbaric to each other, but I like the first idea better.
 
johnsoninca
3 hours ago  
italie
3 hours ago  
Hospital staff checked her heartbeat with an electrocardiogram, which appeared normal, according to the report. A chest X-ray revealed cardiomegaly: an enlarged heart.

So she had an ECG and an x ray and then left? I'm not following.
 
edmo
3 hours ago  

Gubbo: A lot of problems with ERs could be solved by people going to urgent care facilities, having regular doctor appointments etc.

Unfortunately the American system just really isn't set up that way


If having your heart about to die isn't good enough for getting attention at the ER I don't think having UC prescribe a tylenol will be helpful.
 
hubiestubert
3 hours ago  
Last time I had an ER visit, it was not by choice. Literally, I was seeing my physician because I was feeling sort of run down and having some odd palpitations, and within minutes of getting my pulse and pressures, the doctor came in, listened to my heart, and sent me to the ER via ambulance immediately. I spent some time getting tests, and then the chubby little dude who as overseeing my case spilled the beans about an aneurysm AND then asked how long I was having heart failure. SURPRISE! I wasn't aware of either condition! And then he tried to stab me in the neck for one last test before the ambulance was going to whisk me off to the serious hospital several towns over. He couldn't get the vein, and it was then I realized that sticking people in the neck with a needle is NOT easy if you actually want to use a blood vessel. Nurse came in and took over and got the tap in place on the back of my hand on the first go, and I swore at that moment that if I saw Doctor Nogoodnik, that I was going embarrass the sh*t out of him, and see him have a cardiac patient near his fifties kick his ass in his own ER.

He stabbed me in the neck. And DIDN'T sink the vein! And dropped aneurysm AND heart failure on a guy out of the blue! No preamble. No discussion of past cardiac history. Just, "You goin' die."

I guess at this point, after reading TFA, I actually got pretty lucky.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
2 hours ago  

styckx: Gubbo: A lot of problems with ERs could be solved by people going to urgent care facilities, having regular doctor appointments etc.

Where else are the homeless, crackheads, and drunks supposed to get free turkey sandwiches and a place to sleep for at least 5hrs?

Is this the new white supremacist thing? I haven't heard this yet.
 
Brosephus
1 hour ago  
There's been studies on how the US Healthcare system is more dangerous for black women in some aspects than other groups.   I'm not surprised at all by this story as this isn't the first time I've heard it and I know it won't be the last.  My sympathy goes out to the families dealing with this issue all across the country.

There should be no reason why a person should have to wait hours in an emergency room.  Our system of healthcare is so damned inefficient and ineffective that we should call it death care instead.  As long as healthcare is treated as a for profit industry, those considered less profitable will continue to be treated as less profitable customers.
 
CipollinaFan
1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: styckx: Gubbo: A lot of problems with ERs could be solved by people going to urgent care facilities, having regular doctor appointments etc.

Where else are the homeless, crackheads, and drunks supposed to get free turkey sandwiches and a place to sleep for at least 5hrs?

Is this the new white supremacist thing? I haven't heard this yet.


This looks more like a standard fark the poors thing. I have no idea where you are getting the racist vibe from.
 
monsatano
57 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: styckx: Gubbo: A lot of problems with ERs could be solved by people going to urgent care facilities, having regular doctor appointments etc.

Where else are the homeless, crackheads, and drunks supposed to get free turkey sandwiches and a place to sleep for at least 5hrs?

Is this the new white supremacist thing? I haven't heard this yet.

This looks more like a standard fark the poors thing. I have no idea where you are getting the racist vibe from.


I think it's safe to assume that particular Venn diagram has quite a bit of overlap.
 
WastrelWay
46 minutes ago  
"The hospital needs to change their policy."
This is not policy. This is incompetence. Anyone with minimal medical training knows what she had was the symptoms of a heart attack. I have no medical training and I knew it.
 
omg bbq
44 minutes ago  
"Best healthcare in the world"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
44 minutes ago  

Sneakernets: The free market at work, folks.


I'm hugely in favor of single payer HC.
I don't think that the problem here was because of the system, so much as negligence on the person in charge of admission that night. Normally you have chest pains and shortness of breath; you get moved to the front of the line.
 
DoBeDoBeDo
43 minutes ago  

italie: Hospital staff checked her heartbeat with an electrocardiogram, which appeared normal, according to the report. A chest X-ray revealed cardiomegaly: an enlarged heart.

So she had an ECG and an x ray and then left? I'm not following.


That whole article is a mess.  Says she checked in at 4:30, left at 7:30........and that was a 1.5 hour wait?
 
mjbok
38 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Normally you have chest pains and shortness of breath; you get moved to the front of the line.


The two times I went to the ER due to chest pains (once was via ambulance after going to UC) I was bumped to the front of the line.

//White
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
38 minutes ago  
I've never been to a hospital that can perform a ECG and an X-ray in the lobby nor one that would perform that and then kick you to the lobby.  But regardless i guess  OMFGWTFBBQ!!!!!
 
Ernest T Bass
37 minutes ago  
Countries with longest life expectancy, 2015
Daer21
37 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Sneakernets: The free market at work, folks.

I'm hugely in favor of single payer HC.
I don't think that the problem here was because of the system, so much as negligence on the person in charge of admission that night. Normally you have chest pains and shortness of breath; you get moved to the front of the line.


2nd
American health care has issues, but 'waiting In the ER a farking long time' is a global, not an American issue. As is incompetent people. This poor woman was killed by the perfect storm of both.
 
Recoil Therapy
36 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: italie: Hospital staff checked her heartbeat with an electrocardiogram, which appeared normal, according to the report. A chest X-ray revealed cardiomegaly: an enlarged heart.

So she had an ECG and an x ray and then left? I'm not following.

That whole article is a mess.  Says she checked in at 4:30, left at 7:30........and that was a 1.5 hour wait?


She checked in at 4:58, got the test/x-ray and then was told to go wait in the waiting room.  I'm assuming that the first hour was the testing part.

Why she wasn't in a bed or at least hooked up to something that would monitor her is very open to questioning.

Horrible story regardless
 
Begoggle
36 minutes ago  
Non-American Farkers - is this how your healthcare system works too?
 
12349876
35 minutes ago  

Gubbo: urgent care facilities,


Do the really big cities have any of these open 24 hours?  Here in the 100ish biggest Metropolitan Statistical Area they're all closed from 7PM to 8AM.  That really limits how often they can replace emergency rooms.
 
gameshowhost
30 minutes ago  
Triage, privatization style!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
28 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: DoBeDoBeDo: italie: Hospital staff checked her heartbeat with an electrocardiogram, which appeared normal, according to the report. A chest X-ray revealed cardiomegaly: an enlarged heart.

So she had an ECG and an x ray and then left? I'm not following.

That whole article is a mess.  Says she checked in at 4:30, left at 7:30........and that was a 1.5 hour wait?

She checked in at 4:58, got the test/x-ray and then was told to go wait in the waiting room.  I'm assuming that the first hour was the testing part.

Why she wasn't in a bed or at least hooked up to something that would monitor her is very open to questioning.

Horrible story regardless


It's not a necessarily a horrible story.  You have one half of the story.  I'd bet she was hooked up and her vitals were fine and being monitored. She decided she was leaving because she wasn't getting the attention she thought she deserved.  Had she remained there she would have gotten attention when she got in trouble.  It might not have been survivable either way.
 
Straight Outta Hate
27 minutes ago  

Ernest T Bass: Countries with longest life expectancy, 2015
I\Far from the top, but it is not a huge difference
 
IHateHipHop
26 minutes ago  
If the initial vitals and ekg are unremarkable and there are no beds available in the ER, they'll generally ask you to wait out in the ER while your labs cook.

ERs get busy, there are sick people, and there are a finite number of beds. It's easy to judge things with 20/20 hindsight, but do you give the bed to the lady with normal vitals and no immediate red flags, or do you give it to the lady with low blood pressure and low oxygen? Triage is about making the best choices with limited facts in a resource-finite setting. I'm not saying that this hospital triaged appropriately; but even when you triage appropriately, there will still be some bad outcomes.

/hospitalist
//winter is the busy season for medical issues
 
fark account name
25 minutes ago  

Ernest T Bass: Countries with longest life expectancy, 2015
It's our healthcare system that's to blame and not possibly anything else**.

** Avg BMI - Japan - 23.8 - US - 28.8
 
waxbeans
19 minutes ago  

italie: Hospital staff checked her heartbeat with an electrocardiogram, which appeared normal, according to the report. A chest X-ray revealed cardiomegaly: an enlarged heart.

So she had an ECG and an x ray and then left? I'm not following.


Clearly you never been to an ER.
Each part takes forever.
1. Sigh in.
2. Take vitals.
3. Information like name insurance taken.
4. Test.
5. Lab.
Eventually a doctor at some point.
Each part is another wait.
 
Kevin72
19 minutes ago  
Ward's sister, Brianna, picked her up and stopped at their mother's house to grab Ward's insurance card, Andrea Ward said.


So...  she did not have her card at the initial hospital?
 
Recoil Therapy
18 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Recoil Therapy: DoBeDoBeDo: italie: Hospital staff checked her heartbeat with an electrocardiogram, which appeared normal, according to the report. A chest X-ray revealed cardiomegaly: an enlarged heart.

So she had an ECG and an x ray and then left? I'm not following.

That whole article is a mess.  Says she checked in at 4:30, left at 7:30........and that was a 1.5 hour wait?

She checked in at 4:58, got the test/x-ray and then was told to go wait in the waiting room.  I'm assuming that the first hour was the testing part.

Why she wasn't in a bed or at least hooked up to something that would monitor her is very open to questioning.

Horrible story regardless

It's not a necessarily a horrible story.  You have one half of the story.  I'd bet she was hooked up and her vitals were fine and being monitored. She decided she was leaving because she wasn't getting the attention she thought she deserved.  Had she remained there she would have gotten attention when she got in trouble.  It might not have been survivable either way.


Horrible in that someone so young died.

Agreed that the hospital may have done things the best they could in the (unknown) circumstances and that the only side we know as of now is from the grieving family.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
17 minutes ago  

italie: Hospital staff checked her heartbeat with an electrocardiogram, which appeared normal, according to the report. A chest X-ray revealed cardiomegaly: an enlarged heart.

So she had an ECG and an x ray and then left? I'm not following.


That's quite a nice waiting room where you can get those those done.  At most places you have to see a doctor first.
 
waxbeans
16 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: italie: Hospital staff checked her heartbeat with an electrocardiogram, which appeared normal, according to the report. A chest X-ray revealed cardiomegaly: an enlarged heart.

So she had an ECG and an x ray and then left? I'm not following.

That whole article is a mess.  Says she checked in at 4:30, left at 7:30........and that was a 1.5 hour wait?


1.5 hour to take just her name or just her vitals.
 
waxbeans
15 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I've never been to a hospital that can perform a ECG and an X-ray in the lobby nor one that would perform that and then kick you to the lobby.  But regardless i guess  OMFGWTFBBQ!!!!!


Typical.  See my comment up thread. Time and segments.
 
Ernest T Bass
12 minutes ago  
Health coverage rate by OECD country, 2015
Source: Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (L.A. Times Graphics)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ernest T Bass
8 minutes ago  
Our healthcare system is designed for people (and their families) who have good jobs and who can afford to pay the ever-increasing deductibles.  It works fairly well for that group.  If you're not in that group, it's a bit of a crapshoot.  Or worse.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
7 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: styckx: Gubbo: A lot of problems with ERs could be solved by people going to urgent care facilities, having regular doctor appointments etc.

Where else are the homeless, crackheads, and drunks supposed to get free turkey sandwiches and a place to sleep for at least 5hrs?

Is this the new white supremacist thing? I haven't heard this yet.

This looks more like a standard fark the poors thing. I have no idea where you are getting the racist vibe from.


It's right there in the language. Are you serious?
 
coffeeburns
6 minutes ago  
The US healthcare system can be explained quite simply. If you're not rich, don't get sick.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
5 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Recoil Therapy: DoBeDoBeDo: italie: Hospital staff checked her heartbeat with an electrocardiogram, which appeared normal, according to the report. A chest X-ray revealed cardiomegaly: an enlarged heart.

So she had an ECG and an x ray and then left? I'm not following.

That whole article is a mess.  Says she checked in at 4:30, left at 7:30........and that was a 1.5 hour wait?

She checked in at 4:58, got the test/x-ray and then was told to go wait in the waiting room.  I'm assuming that the first hour was the testing part.

Why she wasn't in a bed or at least hooked up to something that would monitor her is very open to questioning.

Horrible story regardless

It's not a necessarily a horrible story.  You have one half of the story.  I'd bet she was hooked up and her vitals were fine and being monitored. She decided she was leaving because she wasn't getting the attention she thought she deserved.  Had she remained there she would have gotten attention when she got in trouble.  It might not have been survivable either way.


Came here to say this.

I'm an ER nurse.  Sometimes, nothing can be done no matter what happens.
 
Any Pie Left
4 minutes ago  
cherryl taggart
4 minutes ago  
And she probably was at a hospital that was out of her network.  I have made that mistake one time, never again.  I'm convinced that there are places that won't let the medical personnel do their jobs until the financial/admin say the money is good.  That whole layer of bureaucracy is not to be trusted.

It will never be openly admitted, but I think someone at that place dropped the ball because collecting on out of network patients is a pain.  They'll investigate and not find a thing.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
4 minutes ago  

IHateHipHop: If the initial vitals and ekg are unremarkable and there are no beds available in the ER, they'll generally ask you to wait out in the ER while your labs cook.

ERs get busy, there are sick people, and there are a finite number of beds. It's easy to judge things with 20/20 hindsight, but do you give the bed to the lady with normal vitals and no immediate red flags, or do you give it to the lady with low blood pressure and low oxygen? Triage is about making the best choices with limited facts in a resource-finite setting. I'm not saying that this hospital triaged appropriately; but even when you triage appropriately, there will still be some bad outcomes.

/hospitalist
//winter is the busy season for medical issues


With an unremarkable ECG, I can totally see them asking her to wait.
 
grinding_journalist
4 minutes ago  

Kevin72: Ward's sister, Brianna, picked her up and stopped at their mother's house to grab Ward's insurance card, Andrea Ward said.


So...  she did not have her card at the initial hospital?


This is the part that stuck out to me.

Patient enters hospital, complains of shortness of breath and chest pains. Staff says OMG OMG let's get you tested first, we'll fill out paperwork as we go, it's more important to get that test done. Tests get done, and during the process she can't find/can't produce/can't prove she has insurance, and someone on the staff (who will NEVER get called out for doing so) decides to just wait it out until everyone who can prove they can pay goes first. Who knows if she could have had someone bring her card to her or call in the info for her, but it doesn't happen, and the hospital "wins" the waiting game, basically refusing to provide actual care for a patient who might not be able to pay for the tests she's already had, much less actual care from a doctor. She eventually decides/realizes she might get better care if she goes to an UC center with SOME sort of insurance card (why is HER card at her mom's house?) and bails, but doesn't make it due to the severity of her condition.

I'm not saying it's right (it's not) and can't be certain that's what actually happened since I wasn't there and TFA is light on specifics of that nature, but saw that or variations on it so many times while working in a medical office it's hard to believe that something like it didn't happen.
 
ltdanman44
3 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: You know what we should do? Take care of each other.


everyone would agree with you.  when it comes to funding this idea, not so much
 
feanorn
less than a minute ago  

Ernest T Bass: Countries with longest life expectancy, 2015
The US is by far the largest nation by population in this list, with both a much less homogenous population than most countries listed (where do other larger nations fall in comparison?) and great differences in diet and cultural makeup between internal regions themselves larger than many of these nations. These factors must make some difference.
 
