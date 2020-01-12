 Skip to content
(LA Times)   A for-profit school of Hollywood dreams has become a debtor's nightmare for the former students   (latimes.com) divider line
3
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image image 425x718]


Any one got tips on how to get hired at MacDonald's? Been applying every few years for decades. Not even a call back.
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The owner of this "school" has to have made some enemies with deep pockets.  Such a person should step-up to bring in lawyers to subpoena all records of the school in the form of discovery, including all marketing materials, contracts, certifications for all instructors, state certifications/accreditations for the school itself, etc.

It can probably be argued that the school committed fraud in its very existence and that it owes the students punitive damages for operating as a scam.
 
Report