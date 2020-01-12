 Skip to content
(KGW Portland)   "So you're telling me the police took my sh*t?"   (kgw.com) divider line
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wafer and another man are trying to find their missing pot, nearly 500 pounds worth, that they'd left it in the warehouse.

But federal agents had figured out it was there, took it and made it look like a rip-off.

They wanted to find out who else was involved and figured Wafer would talk to everyone trying to find his pot. So they tracked him.

No matter how many times Wafer accused the manager of taking his stash-- he denied it.

After four minutes, Wafer told the man he was sending the video to someone else who would decide if the manager would live or die.

Man, the War on (Certain) Drugs sure is stupid. All this over marijuana, the beer of drugs.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Usually if a drug dealer or whoever beats you up it's not the cops' fault. They don't have to respond to the 911 call. But there's an exception called the "state-created danger" doctrine. If the police do something to put you in danger, you can sometimes sue them when the danger materializes.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To serve and protect. Who exactly, I'm not sure.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

justanothersumguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Buds of Wrath...
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The deal has been alrered. Pray we don't alter it further.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wow. 
N W A F**k Tha Police
Youtube 9306jTZuU5k
 
wxboy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sure, if you survive.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_​o​f_Rachel_Hoffman
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_o​f​_Andrew_Sadek
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"That's really disturbing to this court, this sneak and peek deception that law enforcement engaged in,''

"They knew you had a weapon and were going to go in there and find your drugs gone, taken," Jones told the defendant as reported by the Oregonian. "They should have anticipated the conduct that could have cost (the storage manager) his life.''


Prosecution: "But your honor, marijuanaaaaa!" *waves hands around to try and look ominous*

"I rest my case."
 
tirob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The "War on Drugs" was responsible for this?  Really?  Because this happened in Oregon, where entrepreneurially minded people such as Mr. Wafer can, in theory, acquire a license and go into the THC business legally if that's the calling they want to follow.
 
wantingout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
wait, so the was all legal for the feds to do? did they get a warrant to seize it in secret?
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They were selling it to places where it isn't legal yet. This patchwork war on drugs is stupid too.

Just.
Farking.
Legalize.
It.

That's all that needs to really be said on any story about cannabis.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All those cops belong in jail for grand larceny, armed robbery, trespassing, and felony jaywalking... and that's before including charges because a man was almost killed.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Read the article, or at least watch the video. Interstate trafficking of marijuana is still a federal crime.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yes. The war on drugs is entirely responsible for this.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Themselves. It sure ain't the public these days.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Themselves, a lot of empirical data would support.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Way to set up this innocent bystander to possibly get killed..Real fine policing there a-holes..
I hope your personal fart sniffing was all worth it..
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The federal judge in the case, Robert E. Jones, sentenced Wafer to 7 years in prison.

That's unfair. He's 30 years old. He's already been a Wafer so long...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds like the manager that was held hostage has quite a case against the police.
 
Report