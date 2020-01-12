 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Thousands of tubes of Pringles burnt to a crisp in lorry fire. Subby aware that pun only works for British Farkers and that it might result in other Farkers having a chip on their shoulder   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
45
    More: Sad, Motorway, Countless burnt tubes, tubes of Pringles, hold of the HGV, M1 motorway, driver, Flames, tractor unit  
•       •       •

230 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2020 at 4:35 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The way that those awful things could be improved is not eating them or perhaps burning them.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

growinthings: The way that those awful things could be improved is not eating them or perhaps burning them.


Sounds like you've never dissolved them in malt vinegar and drank them.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

growinthings: The way that those awful things could be improved is not eating them or perhaps burning them.


The British ones actually have some organic matter in them.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amusing that the Highways Agency pixelated the name of the haulier, when any Brit would recognise an Eddie Stobart lorry from the colour alone.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you hear about it on your wireless? While you were in the lift?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
it might result in other Farkers having a chip crisp on their shoulder

FTFY subs
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
By Jove, I nearly popped my monocle from my visage when I heard the commotion of the constabulary rushing about to see what the deuce had occurred.
 
Abox
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The local constabulary declared the incident rubbish and the driver knackered.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You don't fool me, subby. I know a crunchy taco shell when I see one.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Are Pringles even cosidered a crisp in the UK? They're more of a baked vegetable slurry film than a member of the great Chips/Crisps debate.

/just sayin'
 
echo5mike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Step 1:  Re-brand them to Deep Fried Pringles
Step 2:  Resell
Step 3:  Profit
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pringles: a paste of wotatoes.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Possibly NSFW
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

echo5mike: Step 1:  Re-brand them to Deep Fried Pringles
Step 2:  Resell
Step 3:  Profit


Fark user imageView Full Size

The system works.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meh.  I got it.  Potato chips = crisps.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Around here you'd all be terribly confused, as we just call every type of cooked potato cut into small shapes, like fries, french fries, crisps etc, we just call ''chips''. No variation.
 
c152atn67
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

echo5mike: Step 1:  Re-brand them to Deep Fried Pringles
Step 2:  Resell
Step 3:  Profit


Deep *Fired Pringles
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Possibly NSFW


Dude can hold a Pringles can. I sure as fark can't claim to.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Did you hear about it on your wireless? While

Whilst you were in the lift?

FTFY.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I thought that they were legally considered biscuits (cookies) for tax purposes, which is much higher on crisps. There were stories about that legal fight on Fark.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Did you hear about it on your wireless?


Back in '52.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Crisp sense of humor, subs
 
12349876
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I know crisps isn't used in the American vocabulary much, but the Pringles cans themselves in the USA say crisps on them.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lorry fires can lead to sick lori burns.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: echo5mike: Step 1:  Re-brand them to Deep Fried Pringles
Step 2:  Resell
Step 3:  Profit

[Fark user image 450x450]
The system works.


The half-full box that was full two days ago agrees.

/do i sound fat in this comment?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: I thought that they were legally considered biscuits (cookies) for tax purposes, which is much higher on crisps. There were stories about that legal fight on Fark.


Sounds about right, since they are made from potato flour and baked, and are not actually fried slices of potatoes (and original-recipe Pringles were far superior to the current version).
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Around here you'd all be terribly confused, as we just call every type of cooked potato cut into small shapes, like fries, french fries, crisps etc, we just call ''chips''. No variation.


*sorry, oblig*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sir Roderick Ponce von Fontlebottom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ha! "Crisp"! I get that!

No idea what a Lorry is. It proubably soume kind of poutato, right?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rkiller1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Three Pringles.
 
MattyBlast
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's why you should never have too many cans before driving.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: That's why you should never have too many cans before driving.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Majin_Buu: echo5mike: Step 1:  Re-brand them to Deep Fried Pringles
Step 2:  Resell
Step 3:  Profit

[Fark user image 450x450]
The system works.

The half-full box that was full two days ago agrees.

/do i sound fat in this comment?


Yep. You do. Also, realtalk: I've killed a couple boxes of those as well over the past few months, so we can all be fat together.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Woody:  Mr. Peterson, more crisps?
Norm:  What the hell are crisps?
Woody:  Well, they're what you call potato chips. Although what I call chips, you would call French fries.
Norm:  So, what are you saying, we have French fries?
Woody:  Oh, Mr. Peterson, there's so much you don't see from your little bar stool.
Norm:  Stop teasing me, Woody! Do we have French fries, or don't we?
 
12349876
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image 425x667]


The first one is because the USA gets lots of Downton Abbey and not so much Geordie Shore.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: growinthings: The way that those awful things could be improved is not eating them or perhaps burning them.

The British ones actually have some organic matter in them.


Now that just burns my biscuits.
 
khatores
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SamFlagg: By Jove, I nearly popped my monocle from my visage when I heard the commotion of the constabulary rushing about to see what the deuce had occurred.


Gorblimey!
 
ocelot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm sure they would make great fuel but God I can only imagine the smell.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'll see you assertion that us Yanks can't get this pun and raise you a song from a Geordie about said lorry driver.

Took me a week to figure out everything he was talking about.

Albion Trucks Tribute - Border Reiver (Mark Knopfler)
Youtube Gi35yMzUuVg



/love Knopfler's tribute songs to the working class.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ocelot: I'm sure they would make great fuel but God I can only imagine the smell.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

12349876: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image 425x667]

The first one is because the USA gets lots of Downton Abbey and not so much Geordie Shore.


Was that the one with that tart, Snooker?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rkiller1: [Fark user image 850x478]
The Three Pringles.



"We are rubbish..."
 
MattyBlast
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: MattyBlast: That's why you should never have too many cans before driving.

[Fark user image 480x270]

"Please let there be a pothole, where can I find a pothole, there's got be some potholes around here somewhere..."
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A hungry heart
To regulate their breathing
For one more night
The Winter Boys are freezing in their spam tin
 
i ignore u
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh my god.  Won't Trump ever shut up and just stop causing these disasters?  What's next?  A massive peperony and chease fire?
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report