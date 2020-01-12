 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   VA leaves Vietnam vet without a leg to stand on just before Christmas
28
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, subby....it sounds like this time the vet is wrong here because he's the one who wouldn't sign the paperwork to let Medicare pick up the tab.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The Need to sign the paperwork should not  have been there, the VA should have paid for the man's prosthetics.   He served this nation and now its time he is paid back.
 
MattyBlast
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds like he went outside the VHA system and then asked them to pay.
 
Insain2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ouch.......Govberment!!
 
kylini
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
VA: offers free prosthetics
Area man: goes somewhere else to get prosthetics, then asks VA to pay for them
VA: declines to pay for someone else's prosthetics
Other company: repos unpaid prosthetics
Area man: surprised Pikachu face

I get this right?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Your leg will be home by Christmas"
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: The Need to sign the paperwork should not  have been there, the VA should have paid for the man's prosthetics.   He served this nation and now its time he is paid back.


If he lost his legs due to his military service, the VA woulda paid for it and we wouldnt be having this convo. If he had a service connected disability of 100%, they would also cover him for that, too.

A veterans organization could advocate for the changing of the laws to allow the VA to cover all medical costs for war veterans. Veterans can access the VA, but not everything is avail for them. In some cases the VA charges copay for services such as medication for non-service connected health problems.
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The feds will now resolve the snafu by sending him 118 prosthetic legs.
 
Talamon Vantika
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
After looking at the original source of the story, it clarifies that he lost his legs due to diabetes, not military action.  Due to Gangrene, his legs had to be removed in two emergency surgeries.  Before that, however, the VA "paid for a motorized wheelchair" so the understanding that most people would have is that the VA would continue to take care of the veteran for his diabetes.  It is not clear who performed the amputations, but it was a dumb move on the VA's part to 'pick up his legs'.  He should be allowed to keep the legs while the insurance companies duke it out over who is suppose to pay for the prosthetics.

Also:
"Holliman said he was encouraged to use Medicare to pay for the prosthetic legs, but he was never shown a total cost, and the forms indicated he would have to pay a co-pay."

This is the main reason why healthcare sucks in the US.  If a medical professional cannot tell me how much a procedure costs then how can I choose where to have the procedure at?  There should be a set price for certain common procedures across the board:  Visit with the PCP, detox after overdosing on PCP, amputations, et al.

I don't necessarily agree with the idea of "Medicare for All" (partly because government bureaucracies are made to be overly complicated and not time sensitive), we do need healthcare reform that actually makes sense.  Forcing people to buy health insurance doesn't work, neither does 'praying away' the disease.  We need an actual, no-bullshiat healthcare system that everyone pays into and everyone can use, regardless of nationality, location, race, creed, gender, income level, etc.

drkevincampbellmd.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cman: grimlock1972: The Need to sign the paperwork should not  have been there, the VA should have paid for the man's prosthetics.   He served this nation and now its time he is paid back.

If he lost his legs due to his military service, the VA woulda paid for it and we wouldnt be having this convo. If he had a service connected disability of 100%, they would also cover him for that, too.

A veterans organization could advocate for the changing of the laws to allow the VA to cover all medical costs for war veterans. Veterans can access the VA, but not everything is avail for them. In some cases the VA charges copay for services such as medication for non-service connected health problems.


30% Service Connection Disability rating or above will get a Veteran full health care from the VA (except dental unless the SC has something to do with their chompers)
 
roostercube
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: The Need to sign the paperwork should not  have been there, the VA should have paid for the man's prosthetics.   He served this nation and now its time he is paid back.


Since you're (obviously) not an amputee due to combat injuries, allow me to educate you a bit. Medicare and the VA have a long history of improper payments to 3rd party providers. Sometimes it's doctors, sometimes it's prosthetists, and the latest questionable one I'm aware of revolved around copper-infused knee braces. Anyway, both the VA and Medicare want the patient to verify that the items that are being billed match the items that have been received. If you, as the patient, don't sign the paperwork that verifies receipt, the provider can't bill the VA or Medicare and get paid.

Now, in my experience, the VA covers the full cost of prosthetic devices that have been ordered by the docs. This situation has an oddball co-pay aspect, which may (or may not) be related to the training provided separate from the actual hardware. I've never seen a charge for that; but, I've also never had a Hangar clinic provide me with any training--they make the devices, I test them to confirm they are correct, and if all is well I inventory the stuff against the list on the paperwork I sign, and off I go.

There's more to this story than reported; hard to pass judgement either which way. But, the guy absolutely does need to sign for all the materials Hangar provided, so that there's a billable record of what can properly be charged to the government. Removing that requirement allows providers to bill for things that didn't happen/weren't delivered.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There are a lot of rules. Maybe there shouldn't be but...

What is his disability rating? That matters. If he lost his legs and has a service connected disability rating, VA probably should pay. But if it came later and is not connected maybe not. With so many rules, one needs a lot more facts than TFA has to understand what's going on.
 
pdieten
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: The Need to sign the paperwork should not  have been there, the VA should have paid for the man's prosthetics.   He served this nation and now its time he is paid back.


It turns out that lots of people really, really like defrauding, abusing, and wasting the resources of government health care programs. Because of that, every program has a lot of rules about what doctors are allowed to do, and not allowed to do; otherwise everyone who goes to the doctor with a sprained ankle gets an unnecessary MRI and rehab sessions, and things get a little expensive. So, somebody at the VA needed to approve this purchase. They didn't, the guy in TFA just assumed without evidence that they would, And the supplier took back the product under the assumption that he wasn't going to be paid, and is probably not in the business of losing money by handing out free products and services.

Maybe do things in the right order and don't make assumptions, and then bad things don't happen to you.
 
gar1013
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: The Need to sign the paperwork should not  have been there, the VA should have paid for the man's prosthetics.   He served this nation and now its time he is paid back.


They should have provided him with prosthetics.

And it sounds like they would. Just not from where he bought them from.

Essentially, he went "out of network".
 
gar1013
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Talamon Vantika: After looking at the original source of the story, it clarifies that he lost his legs due to diabetes, not military action.  Due to Gangrene, his legs had to be removed in two emergency surgeries.  Before that, however, the VA "paid for a motorized wheelchair" so the understanding that most people would have is that the VA would continue to take care of the veteran for his diabetes.  It is not clear who performed the amputations, but it was a dumb move on the VA's part to 'pick up his legs'.  He should be allowed to keep the legs while the insurance companies duke it out over who is suppose to pay for the prosthetics.

Also:
"Holliman said he was encouraged to use Medicare to pay for the prosthetic legs, but he was never shown a total cost, and the forms indicated he would have to pay a co-pay."

This is the main reason why healthcare sucks in the US.  If a medical professional cannot tell me how much a procedure costs then how can I choose where to have the procedure at?  There should be a set price for certain common procedures across the board:  Visit with the PCP, detox after overdosing on PCP, amputations, et al.

I don't necessarily agree with the idea of "Medicare for All" (partly because government bureaucracies are made to be overly complicated and not time sensitive), we do need healthcare reform that actually makes sense.  Forcing people to buy health insurance doesn't work, neither does 'praying away' the disease.  We need an actual, no-bullshiat healthcare system that everyone pays into and everyone can use, regardless of nationality, location, race, creed, gender, income level, etc.

[drkevincampbellmd.files.wordpress.com image 640x480]


Why should the company that made the legs sit around and wait for insurance companies to duke it out?
 
NuclearSmegma
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
From the article:
"VA spokesperson Matt Gowan said that "VA's Prosthetic & Sensory Aids Service, which also has more than 600 local contracts with accredited orthotic and prosthetic providers, stands ready to deliver comprehensive support to optimize health and independence of our Veterans. If eligible veterans do not wish to take advantage of these services, VA is unable to intervene and correct issues arising with personal purchases."

Had the veteran gone through the VA for the prosthetics, he would have them. It seems he got these on his own without figuring out how to pay for them first.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Trump likes veterans who are not legless.


Who don't need health care, psychiatric care, money, or jobs.

Who were never injured, killed or imprisoned for their country. Who do no steal photo-ops or the center of attention from Angel of Death, orange toadstools.

Who are fat, sleek, orange hatey greedy pigs like himself.

To quote Julius Caesar (the original, not the orange a-hole):  "Give me fat men and sleek. Cassius has a lean and hungry look. Such men are dangerous to the Trump Organization bottom line." Whoops, I guess I was quoting Orange Julius after all! Mea culpa. Mea maxima culpa!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Shoulda, woulda, coulda.

This is the Trump time line, fools! The darkest time line. There is no light at the end of the tunnel except the Kleig lights Trump brings with him.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Donald is ready for his cameo, Mr. De Mille!
 
rkiller1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Trump likes veterans who are not legless.

Who don't need health care, psychiatric care, money, or jobs.

Who were never injured, killed or imprisoned for their country. Who do no steal photo-ops or the center of attention from Angel of Death, orange toadstools.

Who are fat, sleek, orange hatey greedy pigs like himself.

To quote Julius Caesar (the original, not the orange a-hole):  "Give me fat men and sleek. Cassius has a lean and hungry look. Such men are dangerous to the Trump Organization bottom line." Whoops, I guess I was quoting Orange Julius after all! Mea culpa. Mea maxima culpa!


It must be five o'clock where you are.
 
Talamon Vantika
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gar1013: Talamon Vantika: After looking at the original source of the story, it clarifies that he lost his legs due to diabetes, not military action.  Due to Gangrene, his legs had to be removed in two emergency surgeries.  Before that, however, the VA "paid for a motorized wheelchair" so the understanding that most people would have is that the VA would continue to take care of the veteran for his diabetes.  It is not clear who performed the amputations, but it was a dumb move on the VA's part to 'pick up his legs'.  He should be allowed to keep the legs while the insurance companies duke it out over who is suppose to pay for the prosthetics.

Also:
"Holliman said he was encouraged to use Medicare to pay for the prosthetic legs, but he was never shown a total cost, and the forms indicated he would have to pay a co-pay."

This is the main reason why healthcare sucks in the US.  If a medical professional cannot tell me how much a procedure costs then how can I choose where to have the procedure at?  There should be a set price for certain common procedures across the board:  Visit with the PCP, detox after overdosing on PCP, amputations, et al.

I don't necessarily agree with the idea of "Medicare for All" (partly because government bureaucracies are made to be overly complicated and not time sensitive), we do need healthcare reform that actually makes sense.  Forcing people to buy health insurance doesn't work, neither does 'praying away' the disease.  We need an actual, no-bullshiat healthcare system that everyone pays into and everyone can use, regardless of nationality, location, race, creed, gender, income level, etc.

[drkevincampbellmd.files.wordpress.com image 640x480]

Why should the company that made the legs sit around and wait for insurance companies to duke it out?


Unfortunately, that is our current healthcare system as it is.  Companies like Hanger knows that insurance companies take too long to pay in general and would work with the patient to develop a payment schedule (if they are suppose to pay).

However, from the original source:
"On Dec. 23, an employee from Hanger came to the Veterans Home to see Holliman. Holliman said the man was adjusting his prosthetic legs, then asked himto sign some paperwork for Medicare.
Holliman said he declined because the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs should pay for the legs in full.
"This is their responsibility," Holliman said.
The man responded by taking the legs and leaving."

That was a dick move.  Especially since the same company voiced this statement:
""Hanger Clinic does not take back prosthetic devices after final delivery to a patient has been made," Williams said in a statement"

Delivery was made (though there is no clarification on what 'final delivery' means to Hanger).
 
Talamon Vantika
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Talamon Vantika: gar1013: Talamon Vantika: After looking at the original source of the story, it clarifies that he lost his legs due to diabetes, not military action.  Due to Gangrene, his legs had to be removed in two emergency surgeries.  Before that, however, the VA "paid for a motorized wheelchair" so the understanding that most people would have is that the VA would continue to take care of the veteran for his diabetes.  It is not clear who performed the amputations, but it was a dumb move on the VA's part to 'pick up his legs'.  He should be allowed to keep the legs while the insurance companies duke it out over who is suppose to pay for the prosthetics.

Also:
"Holliman said he was encouraged to use Medicare to pay for the prosthetic legs, but he was never shown a total cost, and the forms indicated he would have to pay a co-pay."

This is the main reason why healthcare sucks in the US.  If a medical professional cannot tell me how much a procedure costs then how can I choose where to have the procedure at?  There should be a set price for certain common procedures across the board:  Visit with the PCP, detox after overdosing on PCP, amputations, et al.

I don't necessarily agree with the idea of "Medicare for All" (partly because government bureaucracies are made to be overly complicated and not time sensitive), we do need healthcare reform that actually makes sense.  Forcing people to buy health insurance doesn't work, neither does 'praying away' the disease.  We need an actual, no-bullshiat healthcare system that everyone pays into and everyone can use, regardless of nationality, location, race, creed, gender, income level, etc.

[drkevincampbellmd.files.wordpress.com image 640x480]

Why should the company that made the legs sit around and wait for insurance companies to duke it out?

Unfortunately, that is our current healthcare system as it is.  Companies like Hanger knows that insurance companies take too long to pay in general and would work with the patient to develop ...


My bad (the very next line clarifies what final delivery means):
"However, Williams said "final delivery" is only complete when "a patient has signed a verification of receipt that allows a claim for payment to be submitted to the applicable insurance payer"
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gar1013: grimlock1972: The Need to sign the paperwork should not  have been there, the VA should have paid for the man's prosthetics.   He served this nation and now its time he is paid back.

They should have provided him with prosthetics.

And it sounds like they would. Just not from where he bought them from.

Essentially, he went "out of network".


If he was eligible for the VA paying for them he wouldnt have went outside the system. This here has the eligibility requirements for the VA paying for prosthetics,
 
the voice of raisin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Talamon Vantika: After looking at the original source of the story, it clarifies that he lost his legs due to diabetes, not military action.  Due to Gangrene, his legs had to be removed in two emergency surgeries.  Before that, however, the VA "paid for a motorized wheelchair" so the understanding that most people would have is that the VA would continue to take care of the veteran for his diabetes.  It is not clear who performed the amputations, but it was a dumb move on the VA's part to 'pick up his legs'.  He should be allowed to keep the legs while the insurance companies duke it out over who is suppose to pay for the prosthetics.

Also:
"Holliman said he was encouraged to use Medicare to pay for the prosthetic legs, but he was never shown a total cost, and the forms indicated he would have to pay a co-pay."

This is the main reason why healthcare sucks in the US.  If a medical professional cannot tell me how much a procedure costs then how can I choose where to have the procedure at?  There should be a set price for certain common procedures across the board:  Visit with the PCP, detox after overdosing on PCP, amputations, et al.

I don't necessarily agree with the idea of "Medicare for All" (partly because government bureaucracies are made to be overly complicated and not time sensitive), we do need healthcare reform that actually makes sense.  Forcing people to buy health insurance doesn't work, neither does 'praying away' the disease.  We need an actual, no-bullshiat healthcare system that everyone pays into and everyone can use, regardless of nationality, location, race, creed, gender, income level, etc.

[drkevincampbellmd.files.wordpress.com image 640x480]


So you've shot down all of the solutions for healthcare reform that are on the table, and not proposed an alternative.

welcome to the Republican Party.
 
freidog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I dunno, subby....it sounds like this time the vet is wrong here because he's the one who wouldn't sign the paperwork to let Medicare pick up the tab.


Medicare wanted him to pay co-pay costs, the VA wouldn't have done that.
The VA dumped him on Medicare because they didn't think losing his legs was related to having toxins dumped on him in Vietnam.  It's possible that that's true, but out of 750 billion dollars I think 'making sure a guy can walk' comes out ahead of a lot of stuff that did get funded.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The guy's idea that he didn't want to sign the Medicare paperwork because the VA should have to pay for all this, puts this mess entirely on him, or else he's an idiot who needs someone else handling his healthcare.

The VA probably WILL be paying for the legs, eventually, but the private company he got them from doesn't bill the VA, they bill Medicare. Medicare has legal teams that bill the VA, based on whatever formulae they use.

That's kind of the rules though, for that third party. Either you follow their rules, or you wait for your VA legs.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

freidog: Gyrfalcon: I dunno, subby....it sounds like this time the vet is wrong here because he's the one who wouldn't sign the paperwork to let Medicare pick up the tab.

Medicare wanted him to pay co-pay costs, the VA wouldn't have done that.
The VA dumped him on Medicare because they didn't think losing his legs was related to having toxins dumped on him in Vietnam.  It's possible that that's true, but out of 750 billion dollars I think 'making sure a guy can walk' comes out ahead of a lot of stuff that did get funded.


Do we know what the copay was?  Do we know it couldnt have been waived or charged to the VA?

What the article says was that the form indicated there would be copays, not what they were or how much or even if they had to be paid up front.

And his leg loss was due to diabetes. It may or may not have been combat related.
 
