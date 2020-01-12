 Skip to content
(CNN)   Click to learn this ONE WEIRD TRICK indigenous people used 50,000 years ago to stop the Australian brush fires. It's not news, it's literally the top story on the front page of CNN   (cnn.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Australia is so incineratingly hot and dry that even leftover stubble in wheat fields is going up like it was soaked in gas - this footage was from a previous year, but it gives you an idea of the conditions they are facing now. No amount of backburning is going to help when conditions are this extreme and here's the thing - they have been extreme (or catastrophic) for so long, there hasn't been time to mitigate:-

2015 Pinery Fire S.A - Fire trucks overrun by flames and go into burnover mode.
Youtube SIHIsSJ2Txk
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of indigenous knowledge can help us, we choose to be arrogant and ignore them.
 
oldernell [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send in the rakes.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always found "ask a local" to be good advice.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Let it burn? Put gas on it? Breath in the smoke so you're too high to notice everything is on fire?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The fuel alights easily

why did it take the train to the outback in the first place
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The native tribes of the Pacific northwest did controlled burns all the time, to clear land for crops.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's a myth. A fantasy. The idea that they were one with nature and had such deep knowledge about it makes good storytelling. The same has been said about every primitive group on the planet, yet the reason they were primitive was because they were barely eking out an existence and constantly struggling against the forces of nature. So go tell yourselves that a group of people dancing around a campfire understood weather and physics better than we do, what with our satellites and computer modelling.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Zomg.  The rest of the world sure should learn something about using controlled burns to reduce the amount of tinder-like fuel in an environment.

/narrator: the rest of the world already has
//some people don't like any fires, so they try to ban controlled burns
///third slashie just wants to watch the world burn
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Raking?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: A lot of indigenous knowledge can help us, we choose to be arrogant and ignore them.


I'm surprised I didn't hear or see:

"The drunk blackies?!"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Invented by a schoolteacher mom? Doctors HATE her and the banks dont want you to know.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Yeh, I bet you're sorry you marginalized us, don't you, mate?  No worries, once this is over you can come over and watch a video with us?  The missus can get us a kangaroo and we'll put it on the barbie.  Bonzer good time, what?"
 
Loucifer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My mate, Dijeri, is part Aborigine. In situations like this, I ask.. "What would Dijeri do?"
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It's a myth. A fantasy. The idea that they were one with nature and had such deep knowledge about it makes good storytelling. The same has been said about every primitive group on the planet, yet the reason they were primitive was because they were barely eking out an existence and constantly struggling against the forces of nature. So go tell yourselves that a group of people dancing around a campfire understood weather and physics better than we do, what with our satellites and computer modelling.


Also there were hardly any of them so they could do whatever they wanted. It's the same in the Americas. The native farming method was slash and burn but when there's only ten million people on two continents they could do what they liked.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Australia may soon become the first uninhabitable continent.

I predict they will all move to Antarctica.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
how come ideas that come from times before money always cost more money to do now?
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Loucifer: My mate, Dijeri, is part Aborigine. In situations like this, I ask.. "What would Dijeri do?"


BoomerangThisMan.gif
 
DrWhy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is not news.  Well, it's old news.  50,000 year old news by one way of looking at it. But even in this retread news cycle this isn't news.  Other news sites and blogs have been talking about this for weeks now.  Nice for Concocted News Network to finally catch up, I guess.
 
LewDux
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It's a myth. A fantasy. The idea that they were one with nature and had such deep knowledge about it makes good storytelling. The same has been said about every primitive group on the planet, yet the reason they were primitive was because they were barely eking out an existence and constantly struggling against the forces of nature. So go tell yourselves that a group of people dancing around a campfire understood weather and physics better than we do, what with our satellites and computer modelling.


You can tell they are primitive because that dance, which is sin
 
The Coquettish Haberdasher
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"...where white people are in charge, we are having the problems."

You don't say.

/sipstea.jpg
//white person
///slashie tax
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LewDux: Russ1642: It's a myth. A fantasy. The idea that they were one with nature and had such deep knowledge about it makes good storytelling. The same has been said about every primitive group on the planet, yet the reason they were primitive was because they were barely eking out an existence and constantly struggling against the forces of nature. So go tell yourselves that a group of people dancing around a campfire understood weather and physics better than we do, what with our satellites and computer modelling.

You can tell they are primitive because that dance, which is sin


There's nothing wrong with their culture. I'm just countering the claim that they have some special knowledge about nature apart from having classified EVERYTHING into 'edible' and 'not edible'.
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: A lot of indigenous knowledge can help us, we choose to be arrogant and ignore them.


It's called Cultural Appropriation when we choose to accept and use their knowledge which has been used by MANY other cultures in History but hey, Indigenous Burning Knowledge it is.
 
LewDux
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ArkPanda: but when there's only ten million people on two continents

What year is this!?

"Most scholars writing at the end of the 19th century estimated that the pre-Columbian population was as low as 10 million; by the end of the 20th century most scholars gravitated to a middle estimate of around 50 million"
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: A lot of indigenous knowledge can help us, we choose to be arrogant and ignore them.


I'm on board with this. But I can see the problem with controlled burns, especially here in America.

Can you imagine the outcry if the wind shifted and the government burnt some houses down? OMFG. It would be like Benghazi x 40, and somehow the derps would blame it on Democrats. The outcry would be unending. The media would play it up for every .50 cent paper they could sell out of it.

You see, things that work in other countries, won't necessarily work here.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Racist: It's a myth. A fantasy. The idea that they were one with nature and had such deep knowledge about it makes good storytelling. The same has been said about every primitive group on the planet, yet the reason they were primitive was because they were barely eking out an existence and constantly struggling against the forces of nature. So go tell yourselves that a group of people dancing around a campfire understood weather and physics better than we do, what with our satellites and computer modelling.



Fixed that for you.
 
LewDux
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Russ1642: LewDux: Russ1642: It's a myth. A fantasy. The idea that they were one with nature and had such deep knowledge about it makes good storytelling. The same has been said about every primitive group on the planet, yet the reason they were primitive was because they were barely eking out an existence and constantly struggling against the forces of nature. So go tell yourselves that a group of people dancing around a campfire understood weather and physics better than we do, what with our satellites and computer modelling.

You can tell they are primitive because that dance, which is sin

There's nothing wrong with their culture. I'm just countering the claim that they have some special knowledge about nature apart from having classified EVERYTHING into 'edible' and 'not edible'.


Oh, just puritan-shaming

But I'm pretty sure "spent millennias on brink of starvation" is not true
 
