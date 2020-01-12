 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Four-year-old develops, implements and masterfully executes devious plan to separate dad from the rest of the family   (metro.co.uk) divider line
6
    More: Vintage, Family, Korea, North Korea, Internet, South Korea, Father, Korean language, four-year-old boy  
•       •       •

468 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2020 at 2:05 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
its already farked, he should try spraying it with hair spray and seeing if the ink comes off
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May 2014
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

calbert: May 2014


Is it vintage enough?
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Whitest Kids U' Know - Get a New Daddy
Youtube iNR-x1net-A
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: its already farked, he should try spraying it with hair spray and seeing if the ink comes off


I'm pretty sure that only works on clothes, and you also have to wipe with a damp cloth.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report