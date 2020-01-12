 Skip to content
(WRCB)   How bad does a Walmart have to smell before the authorities shut it down?   (wrcbtv.com) divider line
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Celebrity Vagina scented candles bad?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less than 3 days after someone throws half of their shrimp cocktail behind the stacks of dog food.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom on a sunday morning bad?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much smell does a Walmart smell before the Walmart must not sell
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: Celebrity Vagina scented candles bad?


The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My local Walmart always smells like weed ever since Michigan legalized recreational marijuana.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile no one would do anything while Jeffrey Dahmer made his apartment smell like death. Which is a very specific odor.  It can't be assumed to be any thing else. Period.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TWX: DannyBrandt: Celebrity Vagina scented candles bad?

[Fark user image image 257x387]


All I'm saying is that if have to participate in some Secret Santa thing, someone is getting a candle that smells like Gwenyth's shamehole.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Point of order.
The authorities smell.
Walmart stinks.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Couldn't smell much worse than the guy i walked past in the grocery store yesterday.

It was hazmat time in the pickle aisle.
 
TWX
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: TWX: DannyBrandt: Celebrity Vagina scented candles bad?

[Fark user image image 257x387]

All I'm saying is that if have to participate in some Secret Santa thing, someone is getting a candle that smells like Gwenyth's shamehole.


Shame?

Based on everything published about Ms. Paltrow, shame does not appear to be word that pairs well with her ladyparts, at least from her point of view.  And if she doesn't feel that way, then does the term even really apply despite how anyone else might feel about the matter?
 
TWX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: Couldn't smell much worse than the guy i walked past in the grocery store yesterday.

It was hazmat time in the pickle aisle.

It was hazmat time in the pickle aisle.


Not another pickle incident!
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
With or without the people of Walmart in it?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TWX: DannyBrandt: TWX: DannyBrandt: Celebrity Vagina scented candles bad?

[Fark user image image 257x387]

All I'm saying is that if have to participate in some Secret Santa thing, someone is getting a candle that smells like Gwenyth's shamehole.

Shame?

Based on everything published about Ms. Paltrow, shame does not appear to be word that pairs well with her ladyparts, at least from her point of view.  And if she doesn't feel that way, then does the term even really apply despite how anyone else might feel about the matter?


It's a recurring thing on Fark, and you are right, I shouldn't perpetuate it.

I prefer shamecave myself.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm gonna catch hell for that one, aren't I?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: Couldn't smell much worse than the guy i walked past in the grocery store yesterday.

It was hazmat time in the pickle aisle.

It was hazmat time in the pickle aisle.


The euphemisms people come up with these days.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Erebus1954
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fart jokes never get old.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Honestly, I apologize for my earlier comments. I had a minute to reflect, and it was inappropriate.

And I do regret that I had an opportunity to right a wrong and instead just took it a step further. That's not an example I want to set.

I am sorry.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: TWX: DannyBrandt: TWX: DannyBrandt: Celebrity Vagina scented candles bad?

[Fark user image image 257x387]

All I'm saying is that if have to participate in some Secret Santa thing, someone is getting a candle that smells like Gwenyth's shamehole.

Shame?

Based on everything published about Ms. Paltrow, shame does not appear to be word that pairs well with her ladyparts, at least from her point of view.  And if she doesn't feel that way, then does the term even really apply despite how anyone else might feel about the matter?

It's a recurring thing on Fark, and you are right, I shouldn't perpetuate it.

I prefer shamecave myself.


She-shed.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And I thought they smelled bad... on the outside!
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
/wanted for questioning.


/wanted for questioning.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Fart jokes never get old.


The ONE kind of joke that never does.
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Beyond Summer's Eve bad?
 
