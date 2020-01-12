 Skip to content
(CP24 Toronto)   Oh nothing, just an "incident" at a nuclear power station outside Toronto that woke up a few hundred thousand people in the worst way possible. With helpful pic of calm Canadians enjoying their local nuclear power plant   (cp24.com) divider line
31
    More: Scary, Mobile phone, Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, Ontario Power Generation, Ontario government, mass alert, local fire chief, Ontario, power plant  
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago I was working within sight of the Millstone Nuclear plant and found out that they had a lunch siren. Not the best choice.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You shoulda seen it, kids! Looked like a big ol' glowing gopher!
 
McCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think they owe everyone in Pickering a new pair of pants.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
deadhomersociety.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

"Hehehe, joke's on them. If the core melts down, they won't be able to power the sign!"
 
genner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intone
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They've issued another "alert" saying the previous one was sent in error and all is well.

Would like to point out that Doug Ford asked for this notification system. Curious to see who he throws under the bus about it now.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Remind me again, is it nuclear power that's causing the polar ice caps to melt?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [deadhomersociety.files.wordpress.com image 640x960]
"Hehehe, joke's on them. If the core melts down, they won't be able to power the sign!"


genner: [Fark user image 640x960]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Remind me again, is it nuclear power that's causing the polar ice caps to melt?


Ugh. It's too early on a Sunday to troll
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Intone: They've issued another "alert" saying the previous one was sent in error and all is well.

Would like to point out that Doug Ford asked for this notification system. Curious to see who he throws under the bus about it now.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"People near the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station DO NOT need to take any protective actions at this time."

At this time. Reassuring.
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The weakest part of any nuclear power plant failed...

...It's alert system.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good thing it wasn't a province-wide Amber Alert at 03:00, and which repeats at 03:30, 04:00, 04:30, and as many times as is deemed 'necessary'. The penalty for criticising or even questioning the effectiveness of those is to be shamed, ostracised and denounced as a heartless, soulless monster.

/Won't someone think of the children?!?
 
cyberbenali
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

McCaesar: I think they owe everyone in Pickering a new pair of pants.


I wasn't just Pickering that got the alert; everyone in Ontario got it. Or at least the ones for whom the Emergency Alert system is working properly.
 
outtatowner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The alert went out to all Ontarians. My son, who is ten is still shaking. The level of unacceptable this reached are astronomical.

Csb-on
We have family that works at Pickering Station. There was a level-4 incident and release of radiation, but report is unavailable because web site is crashed.
csb-off


So in short, there was an incident, they needed to notify people within 10k or as I am told, not at all, but instead woke entire population of a province with a nuclear-accident alert. Then had no followup for 2 hours. Now we get an all-is-well no-accident alert, but that is false. There was an accident, just not one big enough to notify the public. Farksticks up and down the chain  in charge on Ontario.


I'd be glad this triggered no-confidence vote and an immediate election here.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And there I was all prepared to crack each other's heads open and feast on the goo inside.  Another disappointment from the Ontario gubmint.  They just never follow through on their promises.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not Pickering.  I camped out there one summer.  Almost froze to death.
 
Trik
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In other news Pickering retailers had a run on underwear. All stores are out of stock and men's, women's and children's underwear.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Good thing it wasn't a province-wide Amber Alert at 03:00, and which repeats at 03:30, 04:00, 04:30, and as many times as is deemed 'necessary'. The penalty for criticising or even questioning the effectiveness of those is to be shamed, ostracised and denounced as a heartless, soulless monster.

/Won't someone think of the children?!?


My new phone lets me choose to turn off the ambers vs the disasters.  I turned off the ambers because yah they've proven to be ineffective.

/heartless, soulless but well rested monster
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

outtatowner: The alert went out to all Ontarians. My son, who is ten is still shaking. The level of unacceptable this reached are astronomical.

Csb-on
We have family that works at Pickering Station. There was a level-4 incident and release of radiation, but report is unavailable because web site is crashed.
csb-off


So in short, there was an incident, they needed to notify people within 10k or as I am told, not at all, but instead woke entire population of a province with a nuclear-accident alert. Then had no followup for 2 hours. Now we get an all-is-well no-accident alert, but that is false. There was an accident, just not one big enough to notify the public. Farksticks up and down the chain  in charge on Ontario.


I'd be glad this triggered no-confidence vote and an immediate election here.


Forgive, what you went through had to be terrifying. My question though is what would reelections have to do with what happened?
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Subby here (in Toronto)... here's the photo that initially accompanied the article, changed by the site for obvious reasons. BTW, son's stupid phone just went off AGAIN with the bleepin' bloopin' alert tone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cyberbenali: McCaesar: I think they owe everyone in Pickering a new pair of pants.

I wasn't just Pickering that got the alert; everyone in Ontario got it. Or at least the ones for whom the Emergency Alert system is working properly.


Yeah, I got the alert too. I read it, though "sucks to be in Pickering more than usual" and went back to sleep.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh no.

What would we ever do without Toronto.

Oh no.
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Oh no.

What would we ever do without Toronto.

Oh no.


Continue watching Weekly Farm Report?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Unless there's a mushroom cloud forming over Toronto, you're fine.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [deadhomersociety.files.wordpress.com image 640x960]
"Hehehe, joke's on them. If the core melts down, they won't be able to power the sign!"


Not true, nuclear power plants don't run on their own electricity, they have redundant offsite power lines coming in. If a plant loses those, that's a very bad situation and they would be down to their emergency diesels to provide onsite power.

I was at the Brunswick plant in NC when hurricane Diana hit in 1984.  It took out 2 of 4 offsite lines for one unit and 3 of 4 for the other.  Plant Manager had a very heated discussion with the transmission lines people who wanted to fix the first two downed lines because they were easier to get to.  PM finally convinced them to get one more line up on the other side so we had redundancy again.  We all learned some new cuss words during that exchange.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Good thing it wasn't a province-wide Amber Alert at 03:00, and which repeats at 03:30, 04:00, 04:30, and as many times as is deemed 'necessary'. The penalty for criticising or even questioning the effectiveness of those is to be shamed, ostracised and denounced as a heartless, soulless monster.

/Won't someone think of the children?!?


Turned those off on my phone when I got a 4am wake up.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

McCaesar: I think they owe everyone in Pickering a new pair of pants.


Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Scarborough...lots of underwear being washed today.

And an hour and a half before a correction was sent?  That's nuts.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image image 640x960]


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Alcaste
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This woke us up, but I worked so hard and so late that I found myself unable to get scared. Plopped right back down and thought "Let the explosion take me, then."

Then the second alert woke me up and I'm exhausted. fark this alert thing.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am informed that nuclear power is now safe.
Okay.
I assume that means that the industry will be happy to repeal the Price-Anderson Act, and start indemnifying themselves at their own expense.
 
