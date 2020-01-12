 Skip to content
(UPI)   50 year old weighing 350 lbs. dies in Florida. Sad, but he should have taken care of himself, and sadly not unusual. Oh did I mention he was a fish?   (upi.com) divider line
291 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2020 at 9:31 AM (18 minutes ago)



imauniter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida seafood is loaded with mercury. The state health department guidelines are a healthy adult should only consume 1 meal per month. A meal is 6oz serving.
Fishmongers' Daughters
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

imauniter: Florida seafood is loaded with mercury. The state health department guidelines are a healthy adult should only consume 1 meal per month. A meal is 6oz serving.
shiat, really? I had no idea.
 
invictus2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
AstroJesus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't try and excuse his obesity. And he was a known grouper, like Kevin Spacey.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Look at this beautiful fish. It must have taken decades to get this big. LETS KILL IT FOR SCIENCE!
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

imauniter: Florida seafood is loaded with mercury. The state health department guidelines are a healthy adult should only consume 1 meal per month. A meal is 6oz serving.
Enjoy.


Well if I had money, tell you what I'd do. I'd go to Florida and buy a mercury or two. Crazy from the mercury, lord I'm crazy from the mercury.

TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
imauniter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fishmongers' Daughters: imauniter: Florida seafood is loaded with mercury. The state health department guidelines are a healthy adult should only consume 1 meal per month. A meal is 6oz serving.
shiat, really? I had no idea.


http://www.floridahealth.gov/programs​-​and-services/prevention/healthy-weight​/nutrition/seafood-consumption/_docume​nts/fish-advisory-big-book2019.pdf
 
