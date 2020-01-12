 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Consenting adults who were sweethearts since childhood worry about prison because some people view their relationship as gross   (nypost.com) divider line
    Marriage, Angela Peang, first cousins, Michael Lee, Family, Peang's father, Extreme Love, older brother of Lee  
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Prison for incest?  Doesn't seem to fit the crime.

I thought incest was kinda its own punishment.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should move. But on the other hand they both have exactly the same face. It made the hairs rise on the back of my neck to see them together.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it would be far worse if they were unattractive
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd be far more outraged if they were unattractive
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 318x518]

I'd be far more outraged if they were unattractive


Tell us more about it would be far worse.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 318x518]

it would be far worse if they were unattractive


Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 318x518]

I'd be far more outraged if they were unattractive


Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Prison for incest?  Doesn't seem to fit the crime.

I thought incest was kinda its own punishment.


Are cousins truly incest though? You've got at least 3 different gene pools to pull from rather than the "family tree with no branches" scenario. Cousin marriage is pretty common around the world still.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 318x518]

it would be far worse if they were unattractive


They're attractive?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toddalmighty: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 318x518]

I'd be far more outraged if they were unattractive

Tell us more about it would be far worse.


asked and answered
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little to attic flowery for me.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: Alphax: Prison for incest?  Doesn't seem to fit the crime.

I thought incest was kinda its own punishment.

Are cousins truly incest though? You've got at least 3 different gene pools to pull from rather than the "family tree with no branches" scenario. Cousin marriage is pretty common around the world still.


Bobby-Sue still ain't gonna sleep with you, I reckon.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ada.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Approves!

[Fark user image 850x565]


Miss Clemm was 13 at the time. Guess they didn't have seats 'over there' back then.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"First cousins?  That's gross!"
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have two take away from this
A) she already has two kids...hmmmm
B) did that pic of them holding her belly give you the "I like butt stuff" vibe of her?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: But on the other hand they both have exactly the same face. It made the hairs rise on the back of my neck to see them together.


https://local.theonion.com/girlfriend​-​girlfriend-s-brother-look-way-too-much​-alik-1819576518
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is she wearing? That looks rerrible
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fara Clark: I have two take away from this
A) she already has two kids...hmmmm
B) did that pic of them holding her belly give you the "I like butt stuff" vibe of her?


That's a pretty normal pregnancy picture pose.  If it meant she liked butt stuff, there'd be a lot fewer middle class white women getting pregnant.
 
Technoir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you can have a dozen wives, including 14 and 15 yr old girls that you can fark since they become your property, but farking your cousin?? That's a prisoning.
 
GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poster, which of your cousin's do you have your eyes on?
 
GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*cousins not cousin's
 
Technoir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if farking a cousin is prison-worthy, I oughta be in jail multiple times.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Bobby-Sue still ain't gonna sleep with you, I reckon.


Bobby Sue was the name of the cow. And there wasn't much sleeping if you catch my drift  😉
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: I have two take away from this
A) she already has two kids...hmmmm
B) did that pic of them holding her belly give you the "I like butt stuff" vibe of her?


FTA she was married previously.

First cousins have <10% dna shared, and on top of that, because functional gene units are <10% of the human genome (ymmv) that the odds are fairly low that their inherited dna * human genome structure will cause them to share a deleterious mutation in the most common spots for them.

This is, of course, unless there's an enrichment of a population specific mutation because of inbreeding... like the  Québécois, or Hasidic Jews. Or some Mormon groups.

Good luck on the cousins overturning the rule in Utah,  if nothing more than for the history of genetic mutations in some Mormon sects.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Meh. I'm take out a page from a right wing poop head. They should just move to another state and never see their stupid family again. F them. Enjoy jail dummies.
Or something to that effect.


I don't understand our need to be in people's bed rooms.
 
wildbill0712
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't care if she's my cousin or not, I'm gonna knock those boots again tonight.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am not exactly sure about the genetic repercussions of cousins procreating.  There was a time that even in this country it was pretty common.  Mostly, I assume, because there were far less people around, and far less ways to make good matchups.  Sometimes your cousin was your best prospect.

From a genetic point of view, I think that having 2 people from a completely different bloodline having created the cousins, they are likely far enough removed that it wouldn't be a problem.  As long as it doesn't go on for a bunch of generations.

Having said that, I could never imaging hooking up with my cousin.  And if one of my kids were to suddenly hook up with one of my sister's kids, the whole lot of us would be mortified!!

Whether there is a genetic reason for it or not, I think it's safe to say that we all find it to be oogy nowadays.
 
Steve Zodiac
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't know enough about genetics to answer this. If it significantly raises the odds for genetic diseases, even if it takes multiple generations then I don't approve. If it doesn't then its none of my business.
 
crozzo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's parts of Utah where the family tree is just one big root stretching back to Brigham Young. Everybody is everybody else's cousin, just like European royalty. The only difference is, if you put the beer on the top shelf, some of the royals will learn to walk upright.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Whether there is a genetic reason for it or not, I think it's safe to say that we all find it to be oogy nowadays.


But what if their hot like Sofia Coppola?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A prosecutor would have to prove the natural conception occurred in the state. If they keep their mouths shut (looks like they can't?) there is nothing to worry about.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: durbnpoisn: Whether there is a genetic reason for it or not, I think it's safe to say that we all find it to be oogy nowadays.

But what if their hot like Sofia Coppola?


Is she your cousin?  If so, that's oogy.
 
caljar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It is practically required in the Middle East.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cousin_​m​arriage_in_the_Middle_East
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey, if she ain't good enough for family, she ain't good enough for anyone else.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, does the child take after the mother or the father?

Yes
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Their video gave me a semi.
 
palelizard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: toddalmighty: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 318x518]

I'd be far more outraged if they were unattractive

Tell us more about it would be far worse.

[Fark user image image 389x400]

asked and answered


Kate McKinnon has really let herself go.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Technoir: So, you can have a dozen wives, including 14 and 15 yr old girls that you can fark since they become your property, but farking your cousin?? That's a prisoning.


there's a big difference between american home cooking and the dishes brought to this nation from other lands. yeah, i got nothin
 
dkulprit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Alphax: Prison for incest?  Doesn't seem to fit the crime.

I thought incest was kinda its own punishment.

Are cousins truly incest though? You've got at least 3 different gene pools to pull from rather than the "family tree with no branches" scenario. Cousin marriage is pretty common around the world still.


It's the reproducing that is the crime.  There is potential for a genetic disorders.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Meh. I met plenty of Saudi couples who were first cousins. I was shocked the first time I heard it, but after a while it was pretty normal. Lots of rich families in that area marry one brother's child to the other brother's. I would just remind them that it's taboo in the US and to use caution when discussing it with strangers.

For what it's worth, I interacted with a lot of their kids too and none of them had any obvious developmental issues.
 
