(NPR)   Whom should we hate more? The slacktivists who think posting Facebook fundraisers makes them noble crusaders? The holier-than-thou virtue signalers who want to humblebrag about giving? Or the mean-spirited killjoys who want to complain about it all?   (npr.org) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that's a heck of a problem, submitter, trying to figure out where to focus all that hate.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which one is going 55 in the passing lane?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which ones are posting on Fark at the moment?
 
FatherDale [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just to save a little time, I'm going to hate all of them.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby for posting this crap or the admins for greenlighting it?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about you just hate "The One Ring to Bind Them All"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just hate Facebook and all who are on it, it's a real time saver.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about just hating everyone on Facebook?

/ haven't used it in years
// haven't missed it one bit
/// threes
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People suck, therefore a website dedicated to people sucks. What a surprise.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how too much of America activity dislikes Facebook. Because Facebook is an actual more tangible form of freedom than much of America actually has. It is defacto illegal to be homeless. Most of the nation despises panhandlers. We're activity harping on these two types of people. Passively aggressively we make examples of them. And aggressively at times too.  There is much hate there. And fascism. VS Facebook. You can abandon Facebook. To whatever extent you want. Andrew turley have very little fall out. For now. soon not having Facebook will also have the same drawbacks as disengaging with society. I guess people hate Facebook because it's freeing? Give it time it will be as ugly as IRL. It's a mirror folks.
Mainstream ruins everything. Thanks.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
How about the Randroid 'Suck it, I got mine' jackasses who don't believe civilization requires maintenance? Can I continue to despise them? That cool with you, Smitty?
 
tuxq
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
You guys still voluntarily share somewhat private details of your life for friends that is analyzed and made into personalized ad data? What is this, 2009?

2020 is all about ProtonMail, VPNs and Googling your name to have your lawyer send cease and desist letters to data scraping scumbag companies.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
HAAAAAAAAAAAATE!!!!!!

/do i win?
 
palelizard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Por que no los todos?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FatherDale: Just to save a little time, I'm going to hate all of them.


I'm a big man. I have enough hate for all, and to spare.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The only thing I hate is not being able to show how superior I am to the "garbage people".

/and the Dutch
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's easy:  The apathetic masses that choose not to help my millennial wife and I fulfill our dream of being paid to vacation for the rest of our lives.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

palelizard: Por que no los todos?


Jajajaja
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Facebook's only redeeming value is that real but small non-profits can create a web presence with no web skills, thus navigating away from  the opportunistic "web designer" which the organizations believe must be hackers and wizards, because they charge so much.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"I would get gift cards or clothes or whatnot. So here was my opportunity to say, 'in lieu of gifts, I'm asking for everyone to contribute to the cause that I believe in."

What kind of adult still expect gifts from their friends and family on their birthday? I've always thought birthday gifts and parties were for kids. By the time you hit your mid teens, those days should be going away, and at 18 or so, they're pretty much over.

After that you may get a gift from your significant other, and maybe your children if you have any, but expecting more than a simple "Happy Birthday" from anyone else seems a little pathetic.
 
cherryl taggart
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sorry subby, hate takes up too much space in my soul.  I have enough on my mind to let assorted jerks live rent free in there.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Facebook's only redeeming value is that real but small non-profits can create a web presence with no web skills, thus navigating away from  the opportunistic "web designer" which the organizations believe must be hackers and wizards, because they charge so much.


Did you just poop on entrepreneurs? WTH?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Wow, that's a heck of a problem, submitter, trying to figure out where to focus all that hate.


Hate and vanity are the twin fuels of all social media.  Do not underestimate their power.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Facebook's only redeeming value is that real but small non-profits can create a web presence with no web skills, thus navigating away from  the opportunistic "web designer" which the organizations believe must be hackers and wizards, because they charge so much.


But... but... bet... this takes away jobs from "highly trained" professional HTML "Coders" who are masters of the Information Superhighway!!!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I just ignore it. Problem solved.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is my facebook feed full of fundraising appeals?

Subby assumes I'm stupid enough to have ever seen facebook.

I'm not.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The justice system reveals the complete extent of its failure every time someone uses the words "virtue signalling," "slacktivist," or "humblebrag" without being publicly whipped afterwards.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I just ignore it. Problem solved.


This. It's my solution to an increasing number of things that other people seem to think are important.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
🙄
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

macadamnut: The justice system reveals the complete extent of its failure every time someone uses the words "virtue signalling," "slacktivist," or "humblebrag" without being publicly whipped afterwards.


Found the SJW!
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FB tries to coerce folks whose birthday is coming up to initiate a fundraiser for a cause of the user's choice. Had a friend do just that, and chose Komen. (Red flag right there because of the alleged salaries the charity's administration gets.) FB kickstarted with $10. The friend did the same. That was it.

A total of $20 was raised. Whoopty-do.
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: macadamnut: The justice system reveals the complete extent of its failure every time someone uses the words "virtue signalling," "slacktivist," or "humblebrag" without being publicly whipped afterwards.

Found the SJW!


Found the MRA!
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jso2897: Thong_of_Zardoz: macadamnut: The justice system reveals the complete extent of its failure every time someone uses the words "virtue signalling," "slacktivist," or "humblebrag" without being publicly whipped afterwards.

Found the SJW!

Found the MRA!


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
don't like it, don't go there. i don't give a hoot.

/give a hoot
//don't pollute
///Woodsy Owl will fark you up
 
LewDux
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i think killjoys is a pretty cool guy. eh fights virtue signalers and doesn't afraid of anything.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: jso2897: Thong_of_Zardoz: macadamnut: The justice system reveals the complete extent of its failure every time someone uses the words "virtue signalling," "slacktivist," or "humblebrag" without being publicly whipped afterwards.

Found the SJW!

Found the MRA!

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 216x200]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LewDux: i think killjoys is a pretty cool guy. eh fights virtue signalers and doesn't afraid of anything.


Should I try these moon rocks?
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The entire purpose of the way we've been trained to live is to make us self-centered, worried about nothing but money and how we appear to others.
It's working.

Fark user imageView Full Size


C. S. Lewis what the hell? Wasn't this a long time ago? How would someone know exactly what would happen to us in our happy fantasylands?
Well, either God told him, or he thought about things.
Gosh, I wonder what we could learn if we learned how to think about things again.

But get on back to the Facebook now, because clearly I'm a nutcase and severely out of touch with our wonderful world.
 
LewDux
‘’ less than a minute ago  

roddikinsathome: How about the Randroid 'Suck it, I got mine' jackasses who don't believe civilization requires maintenance? Can I continue to despise them? That cool with you, Smitty?


Stewart Lee - The Money Is Mine
Youtube eyGND49CBYk
 
Report