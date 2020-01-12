 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   These nugs will creep up on you   (twitter.com) divider line
15
    More: Creepy, Twitter content, Twitter Developer Agreement, fastest way, location information, precise location, Tweet location history, Tweets, Twitter Status  
•       •       •

621 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2020 at 7:20 AM (57 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ah no. My recently discovered trypophobia, big-dog-robot-phobia... and now this??
 
Thudfark
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Are they oh-four W. W. nugs?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
[InsertPicOfFemmeFataleHere.jpg]
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bugz On My Nugz
Youtube oZ5BUW5NssU
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I recon I could sell one of those for $10.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You recon?
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gnosis301: You recon?


At least he's done his research.
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gnosis301: You recon?


He went to find out
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Has anyone smoked one to see what it does?

/ rhetorical, of course someone has
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nighty night, sleep tight
Don't let the budbugs bite

/not lichen what I saw at all!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm not 100% sure I wouldn't try smoking one.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Thudfark: Are they oh-four W. W. nugs?


CapAIgotthatreference.jpg

/Nothing is obscure on Fark
//It's 5:00 somewhere...
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gnosis301: You recon?


Recon?  It nearly killed him!
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Badafuco: I'm not 100% sure I wouldn't try smoking one.


Fire in the hole...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report