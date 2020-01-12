 Skip to content
(YouTube)   CSB Sunday Morning: Moving forward - stories about when you learned to or taught someone how to drive, fly a plane, ride a bike, skate, or use some other mode of transportation aside from the human body   (youtube.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A buddy of mine tried to teach me how to ride his EX500 once.  I couldn't manage it.  Trying to clutch, shift, brake and accelerate with two hands and my foot while trying to stay upright was too much for me.

That said I have no problem with a manual in a car.  Learned that from another friend in his Datsun, then perfected it in a Subaru wagon with a REALLY forgiving clutch.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I taught my son to drive manual by handing him the keys to the 5.0 and telling him to figure it out. He did. The rest is history.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I suspect that because I'm a screaming tyrant, my driving lesson scarred my best friend.  Leading him be a walker for the rest of his life.  Which lead to him being killed by a hit and run on the shoulder of the highway access road.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My son's mother couldn't handle mighty power of my 1979 Volvo 244 and drove it straight into the first ditch she found.

After that we went to the local school parking lot on Sundays to get her used to it. Cops actually showed up once to ask us what we were doing and I just said, "Teaching her to drive." They left us to do our thing.
 
ElmoClyde
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The first thing I did during the first driving lesson for each of my kids (while still parked in the driveway) was to sit behind them and repeatedly kick the seat.

To this day I'll occasionally catch one of them screaming "brakes...Brakes...BRAKES!!!" while they all collapse screaming with laughter.
 
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Learned how to drive from my dad who takes his safety seriously.  The first hour or so we are in the car, I'm taking it seriously... hands at 10 and 2, multiple looks left and right at stop signs, etc.  From this point, I'm getting more comfortable... one hand on the wheel, asking him to put on the radio, etc.  He decides to have me drive to a 4-lane highway in a rural part of the country where I grew up so we can get over 55 mph.  I'm driving at probably 65 mph thinking I got it nailed when he yells into my ear "LOOK OUT FOR THE TREE!!!!!"  I full-brake, swerve, almost spin out on this almost empty highway... I checked (once my heart rate gets below 200) and there isn't a tree in sight anyway that I can see.  Drove back home possibly a little smarter with hands at 10 and 2 and below the speed limit and with complete full stops.
 
Semi-Semetic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Taught my brother in law how to drive before he left for the air force.  That was a lot of fun for both of us.  I remember being nervous when I started driving so I made sure to keep that in mind teaching him.  Seems it served him well in South Dakota.

Amateur racing for about a decade.  I already knew how to drive a manual, it's something else in a car older than I am and at hilariously reckless speeds.  Started in a 914 and folks placed bets on whether I'd make another lap.  Wiring started to melt the first weekend I drove it.  Didn't phase me for some reason as the cabin fills with smoke.  Just hanging out in my race car.  Buddy pulls me bodily out through the window before I realize what's happening.  Car was fine after that.  I broke every piece of bodywork on that car except the roof.  Won a few amateur regional titles eventually.  My dad raced with me.  Those were great times.  We had to swap me into another race group after my father watched me come up and pass him and almost collided with a dead 911 on the back straight at Sebring.

Instructed on a few race tracks myself.  My best student was this 40ish lady in a C6.  She actually listened to me and we both learned a lot.  She had been running drag cars for years.  My worst student put me off instructing.  Old man in a cayman who didn't want to listen to anybody younger than himself.  Refused to use the brakes, almost killed us at least once.  I had to get him another instructor who he'd listen to.  I'd never had to pull somebody off the track before, still glad I did.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Five years old and I wanted to learn how to ride a bike. Kid from around the corner brought over the smallest non-training-wheels bike I'd ever seen and told me to get on. Said that once you were rolling it was easy to keep your balance. Seemed legit, so with the bike positioned at the top of our gently-sloped driveway, I hopped on. Meanwhile, a small crowd of neighbors and family had gathered...

The kid gave me a push and suddenly I was rolling. No tipping sensation, this was gonna work! Speed increased as I zoomed down the driveway, straight as an arrow, into the (luckily) empty street. At that moment a thought entered my head... how do I stop?

With that terrifying thought in mind, the bike hit the curb on the opposite side of the street, instantly stopping while throwing me onto the grass beyond. As I picked myself up, the roaring in my head (no helmets then) was replaced by the sound of applause (intermingled with laughter) from the gathered throng of onlookers.

After some belated instruction on the theory and practice of bicycle brakes, I was good to go and none the worse for wear. Truly a wonder how we of that and previous eras survived our childhoods.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have more than a couple of these.

I have taught many a friend how to ride a motorcycle over the years. The best one was a buddy I let learn on my Suzuki GS750E, a pretty powerful sport bike at the time. He did great, followed my instructions, rode it everyday without a single incident for three months. So, we get him a bike, same one because he liked mine, but newer with a custom paint job. The first day he had it we go to leave my house and as we back the bikes out of the driveway he slips on some wet leaves and drops the bike on the curb. He is more embarrassed than anything, bike is barely scratched. An hour later we are getting gas and he forgets to put down his kickstand at the pump and drops the bike. Again more embarrassed than anything, but now he is mad at himself. I keep my composure and tell him to calm down, he is just nervous with the new bike etc. We ride around the neighborhood for a few hours he does fine and stop to get gas again before heading back to my house, this time he pulls up to the gas pump and releases the clutch without putting the bike in neutral. Bike launches out from under him rolls 15-20' and falls on its side. This time I loose it, I am laughing so hard I fall off my bike and spend about 2 minutes laying on the ground laughing at him.

He was so pissed wouldn't talk to me for a week.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: I taught my son to drive manual by handing him the keys to the 5.0 and telling him to figure it out. He did. The rest is history.


had a co-worker that got rid of the Hyundai and bought a manual 5.0 because a friend bought one. he was bogging down that 8 cyl treating it like the Hyundai 4. i took him out for a spin and showed him the wheels to road power of a Mustang. he was screaming for a bit, and claimed to others that i was crazy when we got back to work.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I taught my daughters to drive a while ago.  Fifteen years later, never have I been so tested as being in the passenger seat last week, when she rolled through a stop sign.  I so very much wanted to ask "what kind of idiot taught you to drive?!"

/Used all of my not considerable willpower to shut up.
//I learned it from you, Dad!
///No, I didn't mean not inconsiderable.
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Does giving someone acid count?
 
grayshark3
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My First Sargent told me to teach this young private to drive, kid was probably 18 or so. I asked him if he had any experience with anything with an engine, lawnmower, go kart anything, nope nada nothing. I figured that the best thing to learn in was one of the hardest to drive for most people. So when I pulled out of the motor pool in the deuce and a half Top just shook his head. It took most of a day but I got that kid driving, double clutching and stopping. I told him at the end of the day, now that you can drive this truck you can drive anything
 
Sneelock [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Remember Christine, the haunted car in Stephen King's thriller? That was my car, a 1959 Plymouth. There was no power steering, and it required two strong arms to turn a corner. The year was 1970. I was giving my 16-year-old girlfriend a driving lesson. As we got to this particular left turn, which involved a rickety bridge and a set of railroad tracks far below, she got halfway through and decided she no longer wanted to be the driver. Her words were something like, "I don't want to drive anymore. You drive." It all happened in slow motion, literally, since we were not moving very fast at all. Even so, we were headed straight to certain death.
I lunged at the wheel and pushed it hard to try and complete the turn. The passenger-side front wheel mounted the wooden planks of the sidewalk as I cranked the steering wheel enough to bring the car back under control and finished the turn. There were other problems with responsibility and our relationship. Though it didn't last that long, we still have each other as Facebook friends. Over the years, she's made a name for herself singing lead in a Fleetwood Mack tribute band.
nucular_option
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My son got a bicycle early in life, the one with the smallest wheels.  He pretty much refused to learn.  He didn't want to learn.  He didn't want the training wheels to come off.

Forward two years when his cub scout pack is going mountain biking in a matter of weeks.  All of a sudden a week before the trip he's interested in a bicycle.  Well, by this time he's outgrown his old bike, but I make him ride it... then I take the training wheels off.  Yep, he had to learn to trust everything I've told him in the past about riding.

He convinces me to buy him a more suitable bike (to which I agree) and he proceeds to lay down the bike at every turn.  He again, begins to believe everything I've ever told him about riding a bike.

The day before we go he spends all afternoon riding around the neighborhood, up and down the hills, and in and out of our yard on grass.  Needless to say he had a great time on the mountain biking trip.

Now that he's driving a Subaru with almost 300kmiles he's out and about with little interest in his bicycle.  But he'll never forget.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
First attempt on a bicycle.  No training wheels because we didn't need no stinking training wheels.  Or knee and elbow pads.  Or helmets.  My dad gave me a big push and ten feet later I'm sprawled out on the ground from the crash.  He picked me up by my bootstraps put me back on the bike and shoved me again, and away I went.  I never crashed again.
 
Report