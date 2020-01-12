 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Conservative group One Millions Moms (known outside the Fox News bubble as "a lady in her basement") is very upset about a Burger King commercial featuring Christ-destroying, Satan-enabling profanity   (foxnews.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know where else the d-word is used
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

Maybe kids shoukdn't be exposed to the Bible
Also lots of sex and violence
Do you really want your kids exposed to The Song of Solomon
Or hearing about ejaculation like a donkey
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hate to go there, but this sounds like a mom who could use a whopper that makes her say "damn, that's good!"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rhett Butler: Frankly, my Dear, I do not give a ... Donald!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One Million Moms... is not truth in advertising.  Actually a couple of old white guys.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Could've been worse...
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Someone get the smelling salts
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
dick?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: dick?


Dunno, not giving Fox a click to find out.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They mentioned Democrats didn't they?
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decency?
Decorum?
Deuteronomy?
Dayton, Ohio?
Dozens of deflated dildos doing the Diamond Dog in Delaware?
...Daihatsu?

/ Got nothin'.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't One Million Moms recently turn out to potentially just be one angry woman?

//washing over their boycotts and public persona
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
evilsquirrelsnest.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things like this are why the C-word should be used more.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did this lady just fly in from 1936? I hope she doesn't have cable TV. Her head would assplode. Yeah, I said ass. It's in the Bible.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there are some weird f*cking comments on that page
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: One Million Moms... is not truth in advertising.  Actually a couple of old white guys.


Oh come now, I'm sure they also have at least one old white woman as well.  She mainly just serves the refreshments at their meetings, but she's part of the group.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: I hate to go there, but this sounds like a mom who could use a whopper that makes her say "damn, that's good!"


we're talking old school "It takes two hands to handle a whopper" goodness
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrunkenGator: Decency?
Decorum?
Deuteronomy?
Dayton, Ohio?
Dozens of deflated dildos doing the Diamond Dog in Delaware?
...Daihatsu?

/ Got nothin'.


Pretty sure it's the dildo dog one
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: we're talking old school "It takes two hands to handle a whopper" goodness


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't give a damn what that uptight church lady thinks of the language. The real crime here is making frankenmeat and trying to pass it off as better for you when it is so processed chemically altered by food science that it doesn't even taste like its original ingredients. Vegetables shouldn't taste like meat.

Now, if you'll excuse me from my drunken tirade about where the beef isn't, I now have a craving for a hamburger with REAL CHEESE!

\I'm looking at you Kraft
\\You ruined too many sandwiches to deserve to live!
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One Million Delicate Snowflakes
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bowling For Soup - A Friendly Goodbye
Youtube 2_F5hyOcejE

/seriously, I knew these people were mental, but... "damn"? They're making a fuss over "damn"?!
 
The Evil Midnight Bomber What Bombs at Midnight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ding Dong Burger
Youtube coTXlKL85eM
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: /seriously, I knew these people were mental, but... "damn"? They're making a fuss over "damn"?!


I'm guessing they just don't want to think about just how damned they are, by their own actions.
 
ThunderPelvis
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Won't somebody please think of the children
Youtube 3jFqhjaGh30
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Huh, I wanted to call out the Karen in charge of One Million Moms so I googled their spokesperson. Got a whole lot of Ellen DeGeneres links. This made me happy.

Also, fark off American Family Radio sponsoring that one Karen
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 244x184]


I wonder what's going on with "gargyles and slychics" lady?  Is she still with us?  Did she die on the battlefield as a God Warrior?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
4,629 Twitter followers . Those Million Moms must be Luddites.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

vrax: One Million Delicate Snowflakes


Snowflakes gonna get ploughed.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
One million actual moms have way more important things to worry about.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Has anyone actually had one of these?  Are they damn good or damn bad??
 
Befuddled
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A D-word that is offensive to conservatives. Is it decency?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One million moms is actually 10 angry elderly white men in a basement in Tupelo, MS.

Why people don't get this I don't know.
 
BlackKaiser
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
"
"Frankly my One Million Moms, I don't give a damn."
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Befuddled: A D-word that is offensive to conservatives. Is it decency?


Democracy.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Felt appropriate for some reason. Possibly the Bulleitt...
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Chuck Berry - My Ding-A-Ling (1972)
Youtube UaEC-lWSlmI
 
johnny queso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
deoxyribonucleic acid?
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

johnny queso: deoxyribonucleic acid?


Nerd
 
johnny queso
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DemonKing561: johnny queso: deoxyribonucleic acid?

Nerd


i'm drunk and guessed the spelling

i fear you may be correct
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What's brown and sounds like a bell?
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Million Ants was cooler.
 
Dryad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

spongeboob: You know where else the d-word is used
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x1262]
Maybe kids shoukdn't be exposed to the Bible
Also lots of sex and violence
Do you really want your kids exposed to The Song of Solomon
Or hearing about ejaculation like a donkey


Years ago my kids asked about the Bible after visiting fundie relatives and hearing bible stories. Even got a little David and Goliath comic.
So I read my kids the -FULL- story of David and Goliath.
Especially the part where David was a serial killer/body part collector who carried around a giant bag of dicks.   The bible was very explicit in how offed a couple hundred of the local residents and kept their junk as trophies.
Somehow the artist for the bible story comic forgot to illustrate that part.
-
/Kids asked me "How was Goliath not the good guy?". Smart kids. Never had a bible problem again.
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"One Million Moms finds this highly inappropriate. When responding to the taste test, he didn't have to curse," the group said.

What a bunch of damn whiners.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Could've been worse...
[Fark user image image 425x458]

/Someone get the smelling salts


Using images to bypass the Fark filter is against the posting rules.

Enjoy your ban.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cretinbob: dick?


Damn
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This group could also be called 'Two Million Boobs'?

Fitting description from a group who was also traumatized by Dennis Franz displaying his bare posterior on TV.
 
