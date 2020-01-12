 Skip to content
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Many millennials are worse off than their parents -- a first in American history

Was America a thing at the turn of the previous millennium?
 
red230
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is by design. The rich need to get richer and they're running out of people to squeeze.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Equality... unfortunately, Is not always obtained by raising standards.
 
LordJiro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But guys, the economy's the best EVAR, because the stock market is high, and that is CLEARLY all that matters.

Sure, an extremely significant portion of Americans are barely scraping by because wages are stagnant, benefits are nonexistent, and costs for essential shiat like housing, medical care and education have skyrocketed,. But the ultra-wealthy have managed to suck more of the wealth generated by the working class into their own pockets than ever before, and again, that's ALL that matters.
 
