(Page Six)   Meth = Kryptonite   (pagesix.com) divider line
15
    More: Followup, Superman, Los Angeles County Coroner's office, Los Angeles County, California, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, November death of Christopher Dennis, Jor-El, County, Kodak Theatre  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone tried to donate Superman?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If I go crazy will you still call me Superman?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Stop taking pictures with costumed vagrants.
Thank you for your cooperation.

- The Management
 
MIRV888
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Stop taking pictures with costumed vagrants.
Thank you for your cooperation.

- The Management


But I thought it was really superman!
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
kryptonian out front should have told ya
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MIRV888: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Stop taking pictures with costumed vagrants.
Thank you for your cooperation.

- The Management

But I thought it was really superman!


Tickle Me Elmo is also available in the alley for a picture and quick fondling.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How do costumed street performers make money? Do they just walk around and people give them money? What exactly do they do?
 
WithinReason
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GreenSun: How do costumed street performers make money? Do they just walk around and people give them money? What exactly do they do?


Meth apparently
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A truly inspired idea.
If the homeless spent more begging money on colourful costumes they'd brighten up the city, as well as earn more.

I'm not talking anything fancy; just put a party hat on that guy with the sign. Also, facepaint.
 
Dave Maxwell
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GreenSun: How do costumed street performers make money? Do they just walk around and people give them money? What exactly do they do?


they pose for pics and then demand tips for it
 
redonkulon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Would Superman even be able to get high on meth? Other drugs?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

redonkulon: Would Superman even be able to get high on meth? Other drugs?


valid point. he's not a human man. he's from a now gone planet far away. yup.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Crankheads in California used to be a dime a dozen not so long ago, so I guess its no real surprise that a bunch of them caught the glass pipe disease. Poor bastards.
 
mononymous
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't knock til you try it, subby...

/hell of a drug
//moderation is key
///tweaker SLASHIES!10NE!1
 
