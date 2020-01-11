 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Bungee jumping claims of cultural appropriation just keep bouncing back and then hanging around awkwardly   (abc.net.au) divider line
11
RottenEggs
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's been pretty well known even before bungee jumping came along .

/ thanks PBS
 
invictus2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: It's been pretty well known even before bungee jumping came along .

/ thanks PBS


PBS Kids Logo (Summer Of '99)
Youtube xPLmdP9pyv4
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They get to pay damages to anyone copying their custom and injuring or killing themselves, too?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cultural appropriation is a bankrupt concept appropriated from western civilization
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They're not bungee jumping.  They never mastered latex and stretchy materials.

They throw themselves off a tower and hit the ground.  Sorry, I have no interest in doing that.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: It's been pretty well known even before bungee jumping came along .

/ thanks PBS


True (or maybe Idiot Abroad), but....

I claim jogging at a 6.3 mph pace. Thats mine.

Who is stirring this pot? Or did they come onto this idea with all of their media connections and intellectual property law savvy?
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: It's been pretty well known even before bungee jumping came along .

/ thanks PBS


Really I never heard of them till years after Bungee jumping craze.
 
crinz83
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i also heard the estate of geronimo was suing the golden gate bridge
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You're not supposed to be paid for your religious rituals unless you are a Scientologist. Or Catholic
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Everything is appropriation of something...That's how we grow knowledge. Building upon ideas, using
old things in new ways, taking concepts and expanding on them...The whole idea of "appropriation"
as a bad thing, is a bad thing.

Would you want to live in a world without tacos or pizza or cocoa or take out "Chinese" food..
I could not live in a world where General Tso chicken was not a thing simply because someone in
China was "offended" that it was created..
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm going to go around and rip the jeans off of everyone who doesn't appear to be a grizzled old prospector.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Report