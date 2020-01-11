 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bangor Daily News)   Homeowner sells garage cheesecake on the honor system, open 24/7 for your late night munchie needs   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy, Oven, Baking, The Garage, Money, Nadine Barnes of Steuben, part-time worker Nichole Ginn, Andres Ledezma, residential gas ovens  
•       •       •

619 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2020 at 10:06 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Insain2
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Out in the woods we have a lot of places like that big & small too!!

I like them I can come get a bag of grain for the chickens etc. w/out having to hope the owner is home or has change.......
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Garage Cheesecake is the name of my  Gin Blossoms/Katy Perry mashup cover band.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well that's pretty cool
 
Hachitori
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Ellsworth is a city in and the county seat of Hancock County, Maine, United States. The 2010 Census determined it had a population of 7,741.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hachitori: "Ellsworth is a city in and the county seat of Hancock County, Maine, United States. The 2010 Census determined it had a population of 7,741.


Commodities are agricultural products... like coffee that you had for breakfast... wheat, which is used to make bread... pork bellies, which is used to make bacon, which you might find in a 'bacon, lettuce and tomato' sandwich.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Hachitori: "Ellsworth is a city in and the county seat of Hancock County, Maine, United States. The 2010 Census determined it had a population of 7,741.

Commodities are agricultural products... like coffee that you had for breakfast... wheat, which is used to make bread... pork bellies, which is used to make bacon, which you might find in a 'bacon, lettuce and tomato' sandwich.


i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Shadyman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
403 Cheesecake Error
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nice advertising. Or not.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report