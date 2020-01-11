 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Man sentenced to two months in prison for an assault on a cruise ship. Which is a bargain since jail is less crowded, has better food and no shuffleboard   (masslive.com) divider line
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Man sentenced to two months in prison for an assault on a cruise ship"

Cruise ships are pretty big, Subby... did it not even try to defend itself?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If he hit her with a 1/2 ounce of weed, he could have gotten 2 years.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SansNeural: "Man sentenced to two months in prison for an assault on a cruise ship"

Cruise ships are pretty big, Subby... did it not even try to defend itself?


I've been drunk enough to pick a fight with a parking meter, a payphone, and a Buick, but I think a cruise ship might be a little above my weight class.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't do cruises. But God knows I see enough of them

I have to believe that they have better options than shuffleboard.

I'll also assume they have good food, it just isn't covered in the base package
 
King Something
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I don't do cruises. But God knows I see enough of them

I have to believe that they have better options than shuffleboard.

I'll also assume they have good food, it just isn't covered in the base package


The food is only good on the way in.
 
darkmythology
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SansNeural: "Man sentenced to two months in prison for an assault on a cruise ship"

Cruise ships are pretty big, Subby... did it not even try to defend itself?


The important thing is to find out what the cruise ship was wearing at the time.
 
