(CNN)   Utah man found alive 20 days after his home burns down in Alaska. Wait, something doesn't add up here   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, SOS, Meantime, Alaska, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Alaska, Tyson Steele, Alaska State Troopers, Steele's survival account, peanut butter  
8 Comments
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What about his pickup truck? He's never going to get a song without that.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
His poor dog!!! Goddammitsomuch subby
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A Utah man has been rescued from the Alaskan wilderness, approximately three weeks after a fire burned his home to the ground, killed his dog and left him without much food,

Hmm, a problem presents a solution?
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why is it that everyone thinks they're Dick Proenneke when really they're closer to Christopher McCandless?
 
TylerParry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: A Utah man has been rescued from the Alaskan wilderness, approximately three weeks after a fire burned his home to the ground, killed his dog and left him without much food,

Hmm, a problem presents a solution?


"I love you, Dogmeat."
 
daffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That was a very confusing article.
 
Unright
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's a pretty incredible story.
 
