(Mother Jones)   Mississippi's prison system is Thunderdome   (motherjones.com) divider line
cool9333 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Our debtors prisons are pretty awesome too!
https://www.clarionledger.com/in-dept​h​/news/local/2020/01/09/debtors-prison-​miss-still-sends-people-jail-unpaid-de​bt/2742853001/
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I thought Alabama's prison system was the worst in the Union.

/Thank God for Mississippi.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nina Simone: Mississippi Goddam
Youtube LJ25-U3jNWM
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Five people died in one week. Now a lawmaker is asking for a federal investigation.

Keep your big government out of my free market detention centers.
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
note to self:  avoid prison time in Mississip.
 
Stibium
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's winter and the fields would normally be fallow, so there's something for these folks. At one point Parchman was producing so many crops they could sell it locally as surplus. (Not sure how that was legally done.) These men ought to be cleaning their own mildew and painting their own walls, let alone producing their own food.

It's too bad we can't combine all the really shiatty things we do to them with jobs on the outside. Facilities maintenance and farming are monumentally important trades, and we don't even trust them enough with a paint brush let alone a spade to get them along with a life outside of the cell. It's pathetic. Utterly and completely pathetic.

What cost is our pound off flesh we take? We like to think of them as slaves, and that we take from them what we think they have taken from us. But what is that cost of being in proximity to police officer with weed? If stupidity really was really a crime 3/4 of us would be right there with them, if not 99%. Hell, most of our officers would be inside just the same were that the standard, rampant corruption notwithstanding.

/heard about a case in Calhoun countty where the proecutor didn't show up
//judgement taken against the defendent anyway, completely contrary to common law
///wouldn't be caught dead in Calhoun county or their shanty town of Pittsborough
////had to add slashies for Pittsborough. I found that place by backroads, and saw shanties worse than Rio de Janero
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nuke it from orbit.  It's the only way to be sure.
 
Stibium
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ohh Jesus the article didn't end! Missing sinks and busted out walls with standing water. I'm surpried the place isn't crawling with pestilence. I'm starting to think that a wall falling down and letting these folks out might not be a terrible prospect for the rest of us.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
it's a sad read. makes me thankful of my little chunk of life. USA society seems clueless when dealing with poverty line folks. it's either bad or worse.
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Let's not tarnish the Thunderdome name by comparing it to Mississippi prisons.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Two men enter - One Leaves.

//spoiler: It's probably the Guard...
 
Bowen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cool9333: Our debtors prisons are pretty awesome too!
https://www.clarionledger.com/in-depth​/news/local/2020/01/09/debtors-prison-​miss-still-sends-people-jail-unpaid-de​bt/2742853001/


A couple years ago I was talking to a psychiatrist acquaintance from Jackson. He was complaining that one of his patients was in the hospital after decompensating while locked in there.

$70,000 in Medicaid spending to attempt to collect on $7000 (or whatever) in old debt. Makes sense.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If it were thunderdome, it would work.  Thunderdome has rules.  Two men enter, one man leaves.  Random killing isn't thunderdome.

Sentence the crims to thunderdome.  The number of matches is scaled with their crimes.  Murderers might have to just thunderdome every week until they lose.  A guy who head butts his girlfriend when she complains about his farts only has to thunderdome 7 or 8 times.  A jaywalker only has to thunderdome once.  A chomo has to thunderdome every time they are hungry and they only get to eat their kills.  I bet prison life outside the thunderdomes will be relatively peaceful.  Since everybody knows they will be on equal footing once in the dome.  Or not, and that will take care of itself.  Thunderdome will teach the men and women what they are made of.  And what other people are made of.  Meat.
 
King Something
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Stibium
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bowen: cool9333: Our debtors prisons are pretty awesome too!
https://www.clarionledger.com/in-depth​/news/local/2020/01/09/debtors-prison-​miss-still-sends-people-jail-unpaid-de​bt/2742853001/

A couple years ago I was talking to a psychiatrist acquaintance from Jackson. He was complaining that one of his patients was in the hospital after decompensating while locked in there.

$70,000 in Medicaid spending to attempt to collect on $7000 (or whatever) in old debt. Makes sense.


It's not our money and we have a good time, so why not psychologically torture someone half to death?

/I would not at all be surprised were we to find out a CIA or ICE blacklist site were here
 
Stibium
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The accompanying article about an inmate getting doused with gasoline and set fire to was worth it, especially the part about his significant other getting patted down on the chest and groin.

shiat's literally on fire, yo.
 
