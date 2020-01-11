 Skip to content
(Salt Lake Tribune)   Utah officials reviewing license plate to see if it it should be banned. Should it?   (sltrib.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Goes perfect for heartless Republicans
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One of the modmins on this site has a picture of my car after I flipped it in Salt River Canyon in Arizona. My license plate was OMGWHEE. She has a picture of it upside down at the wrecking yard.

It's funny, because I actually survived the accident. Otherwise it might have been tragic, and I'd want that put on my tombstone, upside down. Then it would've been f*cking hilarious.

This DEPORTM license plate just says to me, "Please vandalize the sh*t out of this car if there aren't any cameras on it." And I'd be glad to do just that.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I think just adding an E to the end would be helpful.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Damn. Even better!
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Better minds than mine here.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Yeah right, we're not falling for that.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

The Internet Connection is coming from INSIDE THE HOUSE!
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As distasteful as it is, that plate is covered by the same constitutional guarantees that cover my right to call him a racist asshat. Which he is
 
potierrh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Allow it.  It doesn't specify race or ethnic heritage (though many assume it does).  It could equally apply to immigrants in the southwest as well as immigrants in the white house.  And has been previously mentioned, it lets everyone else around the car know exactly what kind of person the driver is.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If we let Native Americans start driving around with these plates things will just get out of hand.
 
NKURyan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Let him/her keep it. It's convenient when the assholes of the world label themselves.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

"elania"
 
Chuck87
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There is nothing racist about the word deport.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Not amused
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTFA: Express or suggest endangerment to the public welfare.

That does sound like the plate meets this requirement.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Quite surprised," my ass.
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm perfectly happy to let ignorant people announce their ignorance to the world.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm a fan of letting morons brand themselves in public, and few things are as good at branding morons than things that express sociopolitical "opinions" on a car.

If you feel that your opinions on complex topics can be adequately expressed on the back of a vehicle, you're irredeemably stupid and I'd like to be made aware of that fact.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't get it? Deport m?
Me? LOL.
Mexicans? Okay.  Meh.  I guess.
Milana? LOL.
Midgets.... Okay that's offencive.
Mericans? ROFLMAO.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can someone please explain why 3MERLoT was banned i just dont get it.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe they should increase the number of characters.

Then we could see this person is actually probably a ballet teacher concerned about her students' deportment.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Promoting alcohol
 
Buck Dancer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No. 1st amendment. If you're offended by a license plate, that's your problem. Also, "1FK4ME" is going to be my boat's license plate, if I ever own a boat.
 
Sim Tree
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Deport 'em
Abbreviation for" them".
In this case it makes a threat upon a specific ethnic group.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

That's what I thought it meant
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Buck Dancer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Are you going to apply more pressure to your horn and flip off that driver even more when they cut you off based on their license plate?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Idiot Stick Bearer: Can someone please explain why 3MERLoT was banned i just dont get it.


You really have to unpack it.

3MER is actually E SEA.
L is shorthand for "lay" in today's lingo. Like DTF means "down to fark" and not "dial tone failure", if you're not hip to the lingo, you're just going to miss the real meaning.
And oT is shorthand for "of Things", as in IoT "Internet of Things".

E-SEA Lay of Things. -> Easy lay of things.

It's basically "Call me, I'm DTF" for teenagers.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Thank You
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Judy Dench? Shouldn't she be in the UK keeping Bond in check?

No I haven't seen a Bond film since Quantum of Solace why do you ask?
 
mikefinch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Depo - RTM

This guy is just advertising his mobile rectum to mouth depot.

He drives around sucking asshole. Clearly.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
 
gar1013
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I despise all personalized license plates and bumperstickers regardless of content.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Remember the 1488 license guy who had no idea what it meant?
https://fox43.com/2018/06/25/illinois​-​man-catches-heat-on-social-media-over-​1488-license-plate-issued-to-him-by-th​e-state/
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I disagree with their statement but will defend their right to say it
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

capt_sensible: As distasteful as it is, that plate is covered by the same constitutional guarantees that cover my right to call him a racist asshat. Which he is


Buck Dancer: No. 1st amendment. If you're offended by a license plate, that's your problem. Also, "1FK4ME" is going to be my boat's license plate, if I ever own a boat.


No.

You have that right, but the state does not. The state owns the license plates on your car. 

From TFA: "A private citizen has a first amendment right to say offensive things," Utah Sen. Daniel Thatcher (R-West Valley City) tweeted. "The State does not, and has rules about license plates. I believe those rules have been violated here. Hopefully Tax Commission agrees."
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Eh. Nevermind, I'm trying too hard.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.


It's not even that difficult.

The plate is the state's. They have no 1st amendment rights with which to offend people.

(I rtfa)

Guy is happy to get a bumper sticker and matching forhead tattoo.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Buck Dancer: No. 1st amendment. If you're offended by a license plate, that's your problem. Also, "1FK4ME" is going to be my boat's license plate, if I ever own a boat.


License plate isn't speech it belongs to the state
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's a political statement.  If there is a blanket ban on political statements on license plates, then recall it.  If there is not a blanket ban, then recalling just this one is showing political favoritism.
 
Buck Dancer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Why do you have to crush my dreams?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Deport 'em ..... Oh.
LOL. Not cool. But, hay, someone voted for Trump, they tell me. Clearly this tool. LOL. Too silly.
I'm more offended by we reserve the right to refuse service to anyone
 
Cuyose
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Do you really feel the need to destroy other peoples belongings based on what they believe?  Ill let you think about that for a bit.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Buck Dancer: Are you going to apply more pressure to your horn and flip off that driver even more when they cut you off based on their license plate?


Is any of that illegal?
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ban it. If they are going to ban a license plate that has "merlot" in it then they should be consistent and ban a license plate that as "port" in it.

;-)
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If I had one wish it would be that being racist would instantly cause massive brain hemorrhaging and death. I feel like the venn diagram of shiatty personality traits overlaps nicely so that this wish would also get rid of a lot of other problematic behavior that makes being alive a chore as well.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe they're all about a nice dessert wine. De Port. Mmmmm.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: It's a political statement.  If there is a blanket ban on political statements on license plates, then recall it.  If there is not a blanket ban, then recalling just this one is showing political favoritism.


So, there's no room for message context?

I'm pretty sure that's not how this works.

"USA#1" and "Kampf88" aren't in any way equivalent.
 
