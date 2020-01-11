 Skip to content
(Twitter)   He's not lying
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow... that is impressive
 
Moodock [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby is quite correct.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bloody hell. That's impressive.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
even I'm impressed.

wow.
 
21-7-b [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the grass is always greener if you splash a bit of very green paint on it

*cough*

is he painting the grass, or painting the grass?
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

21-7-b: is he painting the grass, or painting the grass?


He's painting a wall. Which is what makes this truly impressive.
 
21-7-b [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Winterlight: He's painting a wall. Which is what makes this truly impressive.


looks more like grass to me ;)
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty sneaky to post the video at 160x400 pixels resolution with mondo compression artifacts.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I went to this guy's Twitter page and watched about 15 videos. Worth it.
Nice find, subby.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm wondering how you'd go about faking this.

I wonder this for all low res meme like vidoes
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow!
 
SBinRR
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Happy little grass.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
1st view: oh its a guy planting.
2nd view: oh shiat hes painting
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That was really impressive.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Skip ahead to where the road runner runs it to the field and disappears oner the hill but the coyote, Wiley as he is, smashes in to the wall.
 
1funguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And Picasso is art...
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meh. I could do that if I wanted to, but I don't.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Heh. I was thinking, "I might know this place. It looks like an outdoor conservatory I visited a couple of times."
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I can't wait for the follow-up story with a dumbass that decides to park his car on the field.

/ I'll also settle for a train jumping out of the painting and comically running over a guy hunting rabbits
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Some dumb-fark will tag it in 3, 2, 1
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ChibiDebuHage: I can't wait for the follow-up story with a dumbass that decides to park his car on the field.

/ I'll also settle for a train jumping out of the painting and comically running over a guy hunting rabbits



Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Didn't really happen, it's not the same car
// They mural is real, though
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
First watch: this is like watching grass grow
Second watch: this is like watching paint dry
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jaytkay: ChibiDebuHage: I can't wait for the follow-up story with a dumbass that decides to park his car on the field.

/ I'll also settle for a train jumping out of the painting and comically running over a guy hunting rabbits


[Fark user image image 600x752]

/ Didn't really happen, it's not the same car
// They mural is real, though


Beep, beep.
 
bughunter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Looks like my wheat farm outside my Minecraft house.

Whar blocky chickens?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Some dumb-fark will tag it in 3, 2, 1


That actually doesn't usually happen
 
Monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Took me 5 times to even grok that it was a wall.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Super Realism

I thought it passed 20 years ago
 
WithinReason
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's a field of wheat.... whoopie do
 
germ78
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is vandalism according to some posters here. At least when it involves Banksy riffing on themes they're uncomfortable with.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Aezetyr: 1st view: oh its a guy planting.
2nd view: oh shiat hes painting


Shiat, I didn't even think he was planting. Looked like he was sitting on a bucket just randomly waving a brush.

That was incredible.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If he grows an afro, he could get a show on PBS.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

1funguy: And Picasso is art...


Yes, because it isn't really art unless it looks like a photograph, is it?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'm wondering how you'd go about faking this.

I wonder this for all low res meme like vidoes


Use a green screen or wall.
 
paulleah
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Monkey: Took me 5 times to even grok that it was a wall.


Should have piped it to /wft_isthatthing
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Super Realism

I thought it passed 20 years ago


CSB/

In my early 20's I did a six city vacation through Europe.  One my friends/travel mates was an art history major(yeah I know) so that meant every city we visited we hit up the big museums/art galleries there.  I'm not much of an art person but in every gallery/museum we visited the paintings from the "realism movement", I forget when in history that was a thing, anyway those were the only paintings that made me think "huh, now that's cool".  Everything else was "That looks dumb" or "That's a penis".
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Neat
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WithinReason: It's a field of wheat.... whoopie do


No.  It's a wield of feat!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: yakmans_dad: Super Realism

I thought it passed 20 years ago

CSB/

In my early 20's I did a six city vacation through Europe.  One my friends/travel mates was an art history major(yeah I know) so that meant every city we visited we hit up the big museums/art galleries there.  I'm not much of an art person but in every gallery/museum we visited the paintings from the "realism movement", I forget when in history that was a thing, anyway those were the only paintings that made me think "huh, now that's cool".  Everything else was "That looks dumb" or "That's a penis".


A real rhodes scholar, this one.
 
Slives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good find Subby - I like it.
 
