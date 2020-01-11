 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Meep, meep?   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cuyose
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Trumps fault
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How do they know it wasn't running with the jogger?
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fano: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 640x480]


I lived In Southern NV for a time and the two things I learned were:

1) Tumbleweeds are real, sharp, and come at you in numbers like you wouldn't believe.
2) Roadrunners are mean as shiat. WAY more likely to attack you than a lone coyote.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
These aren't Wile E. Coyote. They're his descendants, reaping vengeance for their ancestor's endless humiliation at the hands of that roadrunner.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
According to everything I've read, coyotes don't bother humans.  We're too big for them to eat.  What's going on?
 
invictus2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

magneticmushroom: Fano: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 640x480]

I lived In Southern NV for a time and the two things I learned were:

1) Tumbleweeds are real, sharp, and come at you in numbers like you wouldn't believe.



Ω Best Movie Scene - Critters - Crittball
Youtube agt3Dc1xPYM
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: According to everything I've read, coyotes don't bother humans.  We're too big for them to eat.  What's going on?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So how do they know it was a coyote and not a mixed breed dog?
 
iaazathot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gee, you destroy the habitat of animals built for survival, and suddenly they are in your habitat. Orlando is experiencing a huge coyote incursion. Where I live, we have had a cougar on our front porch, and it is somewhat expected. Nature will reclaim what is hers.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dog breeds that look like coyotes
https://dogbreedsfaq.com/unique-dog-b​r​eeds/dogs-that-look-like-coyotes/
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Report