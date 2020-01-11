 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PennLive)   Man claims in lawsuit he was afraid of police officer because he didn't have a firearm with him. Man it's hard being a successful white guy these days   (pennlive.com) divider line
34
    More: Murica, Police, Constable, Larry Kansky, Police Officer Richard Harding, city police, Crime, Sheriff, arresting officer  
•       •       •

794 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2020 at 8:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did bootlickmitter not read the article or is the coont of a white man he's referring to Police Officer Richard Harding?

This article is a perfect example of small dick, power tripping cops being out of control.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Did bootlickmitter not read the article or is the coont of a white man he's referring to Police Officer Richard Harding?

This article is a perfect example of small dick, power tripping cops being out of control.


Yes it's very sad that a White guy was

(Kansky) attempted to get away from defendant police officer Richard Harding to no avail since he was frightened of him and had no firearm in his possession, but defendant police officer Richard Harding continued to come after (Kansky)," the complaint said.

Oh wait he was frightened, not shot, not arrested, not beaten.

I stand by my headline
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Giant Clown Shoe: Did bootlickmitter not read the article or is the coont of a white man he's referring to Police Officer Richard Harding?

This article is a perfect example of small dick, power tripping cops being out of control.

Yes it's very sad that a White guy was

(Kansky) attempted to get away from defendant police officer Richard Harding to no avail since he was frightened of him and had no firearm in his possession, but defendant police officer Richard Harding continued to come after (Kansky)," the complaint said.

Oh wait he was frightened, not shot, not arrested, not beaten.

I stand by my headline


That's what you took from TFA?

The article is a mess, but the story is somewhat intriguing. There aren't enough details to really understand all the facts and circumstances surrounding the case.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: I stand by my headline


After calling 911 for 8 hrs the citizen shot an injured raccoon to euthanize it, an action for which he later received the Tracey's Hope Hospice and Animal Rescue's Animal Rights Award for going "above and beyond" the call of duty. 

Short-dick powertripper and terrible cop, Richard Harding, charged the citizen with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, alleging he put passers-by in danger by firing his revolver in the city. Those charges were dismissed by a judge.

Later, the short-dick powertripper, Richard Harding, in full police uniform pursued the citizen and began "yelling and screaming" bc he was unhappy the citizen was determined to be innocent. The short-dick powertripper continued to pursue the innocent citizen shouting things like "you got lucky"

The lawsuit against the short-dick powertripper and his short-dick friends cite the harassment and a revocation of his concealed carry permit for personal not legal reasons.

Your headline sucks, as does your reading comprehension.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody involved sounds like a nut.
You don't call 911 for 8 hours for an injured raccoon.
You call the non-emergency line once or twice and if they ignore you, then you shoot the animal in a safe manner.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Everybody involved sounds like a nut.
You don't call 911 for 8 hours for an injured raccoon.
You call the non-emergency line once or twice and if they ignore you, then you shoot the animal in a safe manner.


guns are farking dangerous. just finish it off with a fire poker or baseball bat.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: Begoggle: Everybody involved sounds like a nut.
You don't call 911 for 8 hours for an injured raccoon.
You call the non-emergency line once or twice and if they ignore you, then you shoot the animal in a safe manner.

guns are farking dangerous. just finish it off with a fire poker or baseball bat.


Use a violent video game or a vape pen
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Everybody involved sounds like a nut.
You don't call 911 for 8 hours for an injured raccoon.
You call the non-emergency line once or twice and if they ignore you, then you shoot the animal in a safe manner.


What you get is a Benjamin 22 cal pellet rifle, pump it 6 or 7 times, and end the poor raccoon's suffering quietly enough to not get in trouble for it.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: spongeboob: I stand by my headline

After calling 911 for 8 hrs the citizen shot an injured raccoon to euthanize it, an action for which he later received the Tracey's Hope Hospice and Animal Rescue's Animal Rights Award for going "above and beyond" the call of duty. 

Short-dick powertripper and terrible cop, Richard Harding, charged the citizen with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, alleging he put passers-by in danger by firing his revolver in the city. Those charges were dismissed by a judge.

Later, the short-dick powertripper, Richard Harding, in full police uniform pursued the citizen and began "yelling and screaming" bc he was unhappy the citizen was determined to be innocent. The short-dick powertripper continued to pursue the innocent citizen shouting things like "you got lucky"

The lawsuit against the short-dick powertripper and his short-dick friends cite the harassment and a revocation of his concealed carry permit for personal not legal reasons.

Your headline sucks, as does your reading comprehension.


Do I think it's right for cops to harass citizens.
No, I do not.

However I think if a lawyer for a minority said my client felt unsafe when a police officer harassed them the Right Wing would be
Well don't do anything wrong and the cops won't bother you
And then when they read the part about because he didn't have a gun they would freak the hell out.
See the time NRA and Reagan decided that the Black Panthers shouldn't have the right to bear arms
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A quick google search shows that Harding is a vindictive power tripping prick.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Everybody involved sounds like a nut.
You don't call 911 for 8 hours for an injured raccoon.
You call the non-emergency line once or twice and if they ignore you, then you shoot the animal in a safe manner.


Yeah, this.

He spent ALL DAY calling 911 for a hurt raccoon? Dude, they didn't come because a raccoon isn't an emergency. The dispatcher was trying to decide if YOU were the one with rabies.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: some_beer_drinker: Begoggle: Everybody involved sounds like a nut.
You don't call 911 for 8 hours for an injured raccoon.
You call the non-emergency line once or twice and if they ignore you, then you shoot the animal in a safe manner.

guns are farking dangerous. just finish it off with a fire poker or baseball bat.

Use a violent video game or a vape pen


Peanuts or gluten and a lawn dart.
 
DarkVader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever you do, don't kick it until it dies of its injuries then tear its ear off while videoing yourself.

People go to real jail for that.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Giant Clown Shoe: spongeboob: I stand by my headline

After calling 911 for 8 hrs the citizen shot an injured raccoon to euthanize it, an action for which he later received the Tracey's Hope Hospice and Animal Rescue's Animal Rights Award for going "above and beyond" the call of duty. 

Short-dick powertripper and terrible cop, Richard Harding, charged the citizen with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, alleging he put passers-by in danger by firing his revolver in the city. Those charges were dismissed by a judge.

Later, the short-dick powertripper, Richard Harding, in full police uniform pursued the citizen and began "yelling and screaming" bc he was unhappy the citizen was determined to be innocent. The short-dick powertripper continued to pursue the innocent citizen shouting things like "you got lucky"

The lawsuit against the short-dick powertripper and his short-dick friends cite the harassment and a revocation of his concealed carry permit for personal not legal reasons.

Your headline sucks, as does your reading comprehension.

Do I think it's right for cops to harass citizens.
No, I do not.

However I think if a lawyer for a minority said my client felt unsafe when a police officer harassed them the Right Wing would be
Well don't do anything wrong and the cops won't bother you
And then when they read the part about because he didn't have a gun they would freak the hell out.
See the time NRA and Reagan decided that the Black Panthers shouldn't have the right to bear arms


Stop trying to justify your boot licking. It's unbecoming. This is a story about police harrassment. Stop defending them.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in Colorado, they don't even want to enforce gun laws.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"(Kansky) attempted to get away from defendant police officer Richard Harding to no avail since he was frightened of him and had no firearm in his possession

Most of the story sounds like plaintiff Kansky is in the right, except that stupid little comment. "If only I could have gunned down the cop or at least threatened him with my .38."
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkVader: [pics.me.me image 500x828]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

meanmutton: spongeboob: Giant Clown Shoe: spongeboob: I stand by my headline

After calling 911 for 8 hrs the citizen shot an injured raccoon to euthanize it, an action for which he later received the Tracey's Hope Hospice and Animal Rescue's Animal Rights Award for going "above and beyond" the call of duty. 

Short-dick powertripper and terrible cop, Richard Harding, charged the citizen with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, alleging he put passers-by in danger by firing his revolver in the city. Those charges were dismissed by a judge.

Later, the short-dick powertripper, Richard Harding, in full police uniform pursued the citizen and began "yelling and screaming" bc he was unhappy the citizen was determined to be innocent. The short-dick powertripper continued to pursue the innocent citizen shouting things like "you got lucky"

The lawsuit against the short-dick powertripper and his short-dick friends cite the harassment and a revocation of his concealed carry permit for personal not legal reasons.

Your headline sucks, as does your reading comprehension.

Do I think it's right for cops to harass citizens.
No, I do not.

However I think if a lawyer for a minority said my client felt unsafe when a police officer harassed them the Right Wing would be
Well don't do anything wrong and the cops won't bother you
And then when they read the part about because he didn't have a gun they would freak the hell out.
See the time NRA and Reagan decided that the Black Panthers shouldn't have the right to bear arms

Stop trying to justify your boot licking. It's unbecoming. This is a story about police harrassment. Stop defending them.


Wonder how much of this outrage would evperate if it was 22 y/o Leroy Washington instead of 62 y/o White guy claiming he was scared of the cops.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
[Reads TFA]

Wow, if half of what that guy alleges is true, subby is a complete and utter dick.

/lets just proceed under that assumption
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

beezeltown: spongeboob: Giant Clown Shoe: Did bootlickmitter not read the article or is the coont of a white man he's referring to Police Officer Richard Harding?

This article is a perfect example of small dick, power tripping cops being out of control.

Yes it's very sad that a White guy was

(Kansky) attempted to get away from defendant police officer Richard Harding to no avail since he was frightened of him and had no firearm in his possession, but defendant police officer Richard Harding continued to come after (Kansky)," the complaint said.

Oh wait he was frightened, not shot, not arrested, not beaten.

I stand by my headline

That's what you took from TFA?

The article is a mess, but the story is somewhat intriguing. There aren't enough details to really understand all the facts and circumstances surrounding the case.


An article from the initial incident
http://www.citizensvoice.com/news/law​y​er-charged-for-raccoon-mercy-killing-1​.2501354

And if you street view the address from the article there are apartment buildings adjacent.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cop picked a fight with a 62 year old lawyer. Wouldn't be my first choice.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ko_kyi: A quick google search shows that Harding is a vindictive power tripping prick.


Your right. How many complaints and law suits does the county consider excessive before firing someone who obviously is in the wrong job?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

spongeboob: beezeltown: spongeboob: Giant Clown Shoe: Did bootlickmitter not read the article or is the coont of a white man he's referring to Police Officer Richard Harding?

This article is a perfect example of small dick, power tripping cops being out of control.

Yes it's very sad that a White guy was

(Kansky) attempted to get away from defendant police officer Richard Harding to no avail since he was frightened of him and had no firearm in his possession, but defendant police officer Richard Harding continued to come after (Kansky)," the complaint said.

Oh wait he was frightened, not shot, not arrested, not beaten.

I stand by my headline

That's what you took from TFA?

The article is a mess, but the story is somewhat intriguing. There aren't enough details to really understand all the facts and circumstances surrounding the case.

An article from the initial incident
http://www.citizensvoice.com/news/lawy​er-charged-for-raccoon-mercy-killing-1​.2501354

And if you street view the address from the article there are apartment buildings adjacent.


And? The case was dismissed. End of story. Cop should not be this invested in a none crime. Grow up. Get a BJ! Damn. What's wrong with ppl?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

spongeboob: beezeltown: spongeboob: Giant Clown Shoe: Did bootlickmitter not read the article or is the coont of a white man he's referring to Police Officer Richard Harding?

This article is a perfect example of small dick, power tripping cops being out of control.

Yes it's very sad that a White guy was

(Kansky) attempted to get away from defendant police officer Richard Harding to no avail since he was frightened of him and had no firearm in his possession, but defendant police officer Richard Harding continued to come after (Kansky)," the complaint said.

Oh wait he was frightened, not shot, not arrested, not beaten.

I stand by my headline

That's what you took from TFA?

The article is a mess, but the story is somewhat intriguing. There aren't enough details to really understand all the facts and circumstances surrounding the case.

An article from the initial incident
http://www.citizensvoice.com/news/lawy​er-charged-for-raccoon-mercy-killing-1​.2501354

And if you street view the address from the article there are apartment buildings adjacent.


Okay, reading that article, there are even MORE assholes in the story. The lawyer is a jerkoff, the nosy neighbor is a biatch, and his own attorney is a complete idiot because he's representing a defendant in the raccoon-shooting lawyer's ongoing criminal case, thus jeopardizing both cases with a potential conflict of interest. Along with the dumbass cop.

The "fur-bearing animal" has more brains than all of them put together.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DarkVader: [pics.me.me image 500x828]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Whats the matter officer? No brown people to pick on?
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Giant Clown Shoe: Did bootlickmitter not read the article or is the coont of a white man he's referring to Police Officer Richard Harding?

I stand by my headline


So, bootlickmitter it is!
 
TomDooley
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Carbon monoxide is the best and most humane way to kill varmints.  It's what I use my 1965 Sedan DeVille for.  Use a 4" dryer vent and cardboard box.  Takes about 10-15 minutes.  Then throw it in a plastic garbage bag and toss it in the trash can.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: spongeboob: Giant Clown Shoe: Did bootlickmitter not read the article or is the coont of a white man he's referring to Police Officer Richard Harding?

I stand by my headline

So, bootlickmitter it is!


So I  don't understand why I'm being called a bootlicker when it should be apparent from my headline that I'm calling out that only a rich well connected person, preferably White could get away with saying they wish they were armed when harassed by a cop.

Really thought I would be called an SJW.

Man claims in lawsuit he was afraid of police officer because he didn't have a firearm with him, man it's hard being a successful White guy these days


Yup not seeing where I defended the cop
 
webron
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: spongeboob: beezeltown: spongeboob: Giant Clown Shoe: Did bootlickmitter not read the article or is the coont of a white man he's referring to Police Officer Richard Harding?

This article is a perfect example of small dick, power tripping cops being out of control.

Yes it's very sad that a White guy was

(Kansky) attempted to get away from defendant police officer Richard Harding to no avail since he was frightened of him and had no firearm in his possession, but defendant police officer Richard Harding continued to come after (Kansky)," the complaint said.

Oh wait he was frightened, not shot, not arrested, not beaten.

I stand by my headline

That's what you took from TFA?

The article is a mess, but the story is somewhat intriguing. There aren't enough details to really understand all the facts and circumstances surrounding the case.

An article from the initial incident
http://www.citizensvoice.com/news/lawy​er-charged-for-raccoon-mercy-killing-1​.2501354

And if you street view the address from the article there are apartment buildings adjacent.

Okay, reading that article, there are even MORE assholes in the story. The lawyer is a jerkoff, the nosy neighbor is a biatch, and his own attorney is a complete idiot because he's representing a defendant in the raccoon-shooting lawyer's ongoing criminal case, thus jeopardizing both cases with a potential conflict of interest. Along with the dumbass cop.

The "fur-bearing animal" has more brains than all of them put together.


How would representing the raccoon killing lawyer in a criminal case and a civil case against the municipality be a conflict of interest?  The client is the same, so how is there a conflict if the lawyer is reasonably competent in both areas.  Also, wasn't the case dismissed as per the article, I believe there were two cases, one about harassment by the cop and another about being forced to turn in his carry permit.  still not a conflict of interest.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

spongeboob: tyyreaunn: spongeboob: Giant Clown Shoe: Did bootlickmitter not read the article or is the coont of a white man he's referring to Police Officer Richard Harding?

I stand by my headline

So, bootlickmitter it is!

So I  don't understand why I'm being called a bootlicker when it should be apparent from my headline that I'm calling out that only a rich well connected person, preferably White could get away with saying they wish they were armed when harassed by a cop.

Really thought I would be called an SJW.

Man claims in lawsuit he was afraid of police officer because he didn't have a firearm with him, man it's hard being a successful White guy these days


Yup not seeing where I defended the cop


Your making fun of someone who has a case tossed. He didn't endanger anyone when he killed that raccoon. You make light of the cop harassing him.
Some people don't dig that.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: spongeboob: tyyreaunn: spongeboob: Giant Clown Shoe: Did bootlickmitter not read the article or is the coont of a white man he's referring to Police Officer Richard Harding?

I stand by my headline

So, bootlickmitter it is!

So I  don't understand why I'm being called a bootlicker when it should be apparent from my headline that I'm calling out that only a rich well connected person, preferably White could get away with saying they wish they were armed when harassed by a cop.

Really thought I would be called an SJW.

Man claims in lawsuit he was afraid of police officer because he didn't have a firearm with him, man it's hard being a successful White guy these days


Yup not seeing where I defended the cop

Your making fun of someone who has a case tossed. He didn't endanger anyone when he killed that raccoon. You make light of the cop harassing him.
Some people don't dig that.


I'm making fun of someone saying they were frightened when interacting with a cop without a gun, especially when about half of America says do what the cops tell you when being pulled over if you don't want to be shot
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

spongeboob: tyyreaunn: spongeboob: Giant Clown Shoe: Did bootlickmitter not read the article or is the coont of a white man he's referring to Police Officer Richard Harding?

I stand by my headline

So, bootlickmitter it is!

So I  don't understand why I'm being called a bootlicker when it should be apparent from my headline that I'm calling out that only a rich well connected person, preferably White could get away with saying they wish they were armed when harassed by a cop.

Really thought I would be called an SJW.

Man claims in lawsuit he was afraid of police officer because he didn't have a firearm with him, man it's hard being a successful White guy these days


Yup not seeing where I defended the cop


Quick recap of the story you submitted:
1) Guy euthanizes a wounded animal, by discharging a handgun in a populated area, after the officials fail to do anything for an extended period of time
2) The manner in which the guy completed #1 is questioned by the police, but apparently was within a firm enough legal footing to have the charges dismissed during his due process
3) Guy gets his carry permit revoked by the police without notice or apparent due process; the article does not state whether such a revocation is legal under local and state laws
4) Guy gets pulled over by a cop without cause, and gets harassed because the police failed to make their case in #2
5) Guy sues because of #3 and #4, and in his suit makes some hyperbolic statements to try to reinforce his point - likely an allusion to him being unarmed during #4 due to previous, allegedly illegal actions taken by the police in #3

And in all of that, your problem is in step #5?  Not the getting harassed by the cops bit, not even the discharging a firearm in city limits bit, but the fact that he's exaggerating in a legal complaint?
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report