 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   You'd file a lawsuit too if the lapdance the nursing home worker gave your 84 year old father was only "simulated"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
7
    More: Weird, Tort, Pleading, Cumberland Manor Nursing, Legal terms, Negligence, long-term care patient, Fred Pittman, Pain  
•       •       •

354 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2020 at 6:05 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FlameDuck
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Where is this nursing home? I'm not getting any younger!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did he tip her?

Depends
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did he die during the lapdance?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Again.

Kids In The Hall - Dance
Youtube yKj6I1CJABw
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
84??  Sometimes a lap dance just isn't worth it

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Only a lawsuit?  I'd have moved dad out and clicked here 'For more information and free quote' using their phone number on every solar energy and home remodeling company I could find.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report