(Live Science)   Did you get the flu shot this year? Good for you, science says it probably won't help this year, no refunds   (livescience.com) divider line
forteblast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No refunds? So I can't give Publix their ten bucks back?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just like last year. He CDC has gotten crappy at this guessing game.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I got a flu shot a few months ago.  Spent about 10 to 12 hours as a non-patient at a large local hospital Christmas Eve and 27th.  Felt really horrid on the 28th and thought 'this feels like flu'.  Really horrid.  Went to bed with a furious fever that broke after a few hours.  Felt fine on the 29th and I am inclined to attribute that to a mitigating effect on the vaccine I got a few months ago.  Given how I felt on the 28th I shudder to think how that all might have developed had I not gotten the vaccine.
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had a terrible cold over the Christmas break, and I choose to blame it on the ineffectiveness of the flu vaccine.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

nvmac: I had a terrible cold over the Christmas break, and I choose to blame it on the ineffectiveness of the flu vaccine.


Thanks Obama!
 
WillofJ2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flu B around here is crazy, lots of overtime opportunities,

Hospital mandates flu shots, so someone must have got a lot of money out of this deal.

Every article seems to say the same thing, "it may reduce your symptoms" "it's thought to help" of there is no evidence of that why do people keep repeating it?

Viruses mutate the vaccine is a guess and guesses may be wrong, seems everyone is just afraid to say out right some years it does not help
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I tried to get a flu shot the other day but they were out

/Now I have a cold
//No, I don't think they're related
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Flu B around here is crazy, lots of overtime opportunities,

Hospital mandates flu shots, so someone must have got a lot of money out of this deal.

Every article seems to say the same thing, "it may reduce your symptoms" "it's thought to help" of there is no evidence of that why do people keep repeating it?

Viruses mutate the vaccine is a guess and guesses may be wrong, seems everyone is just afraid to say out right some years it does not help


And not a word about herd immunity.

The flu vaccine is everything a vaccine should not be.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I didn't get the flu vaccine to ward off the flu. I got the flu vaccine to refresh the UN mind control nanobots coursing through my blood stream!
 
HowiPepper [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meh, at least our flu shots were free, and we each got a $10 Publix gift card :D
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Aw man, I gave myself autism for nothing?
 
reprobate1125 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Piece of garbage ObamaCare didn't cover it for me.  Skipped it.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I never had a cold, never had the flu. My mom had a flu vaccine, got violently ill. Not an anti-vaxxer, just anecdotal.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fact:  a majority of people who get the flu will not show symptoms.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Just like last year. He CDC has gotten crappy at this guessing game.


They should predict the strains and then make the vaccines for the ones they didn't predict.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I got a flu shot a few months ago.  Spent about 10 to 12 hours as a non-patient at a large local hospital Christmas Eve and 27th.  Felt really horrid on the 28th and thought 'this feels like flu'.  Really horrid.  Went to bed with a furious fever that broke after a few hours.  Felt fine on the 29th and I am inclined to attribute that to a mitigating effect on the vaccine I got a few months ago.  Given how I felt on the 28th I shudder to think how that all might have developed had I not gotten the vaccine.


That or the Invisible Man farked your ass that night.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They voted: 97% of scientists agree that getting a flu shot will prevent the flu.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Work provides the flu shots free of charge. I am never sick. However, my mother and my wife are both immunocompromised. I get the flu shots for them so I don't end up being an asymptomatic carrier.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Unless I'm mistaken, there's evidence it can still reduce the severity of symptoms and also recent past year's vaccinations can still provide some protection.

People who don't get flu shots are people who have never had a bad flu.  Once you get one of those you would do farking anything to never feel that way again.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The majority of people who die from the flu were not vaccinated. Even if it is a poor match in a given year, it is still recommended.
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Unless I'm mistaken, there's evidence it can still reduce the severity of symptoms and also recent past year's vaccinations can still provide some protection.

People who don't get flu shots are people who have never had a bad flu.  Once you get one of those you would do farking anything to never feel that way again.


I always get a flu shot, but a few years ago, I ended up getting the flu anyway.  It was horrendous.  I always thought it was like getting a cold.  I was praying for death, but death wouldn't come.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Flu B around here is crazy, lots of overtime opportunities,

Hospital mandates flu shots, so someone must have got a lot of money out of this deal.

Every article seems to say the same thing, "it may reduce your symptoms" "it's thought to help" of there is no evidence of that why do people keep repeating it?

Viruses mutate the vaccine is a guess and guesses may be wrong, seems everyone is just afraid to say out right some years it does not help


Because that would be a stupid and erroneous thing to say.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Garbage in my vein, flu shot flu
Mercury insane, glue sniff glue
WayneKerr is my name, lucky you
Skip to the loo my farkers
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meh.  Couldn't hurt, and it's covered by my insurance, so why not?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: DOCTORD000M: Unless I'm mistaken, there's evidence it can still reduce the severity of symptoms and also recent past year's vaccinations can still provide some protection.

People who don't get flu shots are people who have never had a bad flu.  Once you get one of those you would do farking anything to never feel that way again.

I always get a flu shot, but a few years ago, I ended up getting the flu anyway.  It was horrendous.  I always thought it was like getting a cold.  I was praying for death, but death wouldn't come.


Yup same as me.  Got a crazy one about 7 years ago.  I tried to make it up the stairs to bed but couldn't make it.  I just laid on the stairs and had fever dreams for a few hours.  Good times.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: Piece of garbage ObamaCare didn't cover it for me.  Skipped it.


That's weird because insurance companies generally know that it's far less expensive to prevent than to treat.
 
AeAe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I got the flu shot last year .. around Oct. It's already mid-January where I am and still no flu. I say it worked!
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: Piece of garbage ObamaCare didn't cover it for me.  Skipped it.


Hm. I must have skimmed past this comment and that shiat melted into my unconscious, bro.
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Getting the shot has the added benefit of pissing off anti-vaxxers.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Glorious Golden Ass: DOCTORD000M: Unless I'm mistaken, there's evidence it can still reduce the severity of symptoms and also recent past year's vaccinations can still provide some protection.

People who don't get flu shots are people who have never had a bad flu.  Once you get one of those you would do farking anything to never feel that way again.

I always get a flu shot, but a few years ago, I ended up getting the flu anyway.  It was horrendous.  I always thought it was like getting a cold.  I was praying for death, but death wouldn't come.

Yup same as me.  Got a crazy one about 7 years ago.  I tried to make it up the stairs to bed but couldn't make it.  I just laid on the stairs and had fever dreams for a few hours.  Good times.


Having the flu was the sickest I have ever been and I might have starved if my girlfriend at the time didn't make me eat.  I will gladly get the flu shot every year if it reduces my chances of going through that again.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I had a horrible cold over Christmas. Took forever to get over.
Had nothing to do with the lack of sleep, overeating and excessive drinking. None whatsoever
 
powhound
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I haven't gotten the flu shot in at least 2-3 decades. Never get the flu but did get pneumonia about 7 years ago. That felt like death.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

powhound: I haven't gotten the flu shot in at least 2-3 decades. Never get the flu but did get pneumonia about 7 years ago. That felt like death.


I'm still surprised that they have Internet in Antarctica.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Um, that's not what the article says, subby.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Got a flu shot at the doc's during my annual physical. It was free, so wth. Arm ached for a couple days but that's cool if it really does ward off the flu. Now if only the doc's finger could ward off prostate cancer.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: Fact:  a majority of people who get the flu will not show symptoms.


The flu is actually symptomless.  What makes you feel terrible is your body's reaction to the virus, not the virus itself.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: Now if only the doc's finger could ward off prostate cancer.


That wasn't his finger, so it might work!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
OK, this is probably stupid, but I'm not braining very well today, so somebody correct me gently:

If they give a vaccine for strains A, B, and C, it follows that fewer people will get A, B, or C, and so there's no outbreak of A or B or C.

Therefore, the majority of reported cases of flu will have to be some other strain, let's call it D.

That will make it look like the CDC didn't vaccinate against the right strain, since D is the cause of the outbreak.

Change my mind.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Them's the breaks.

Using information provided by China (Gyna--worst people ever, great hosts, they love The Donald) the authorities have use that and the previous year's outbreaks in places like Australia, New Zealand or the rest of the Southern Hemisphere to chose three vaccines--three strains that already circulate or are big comers--to make the vaccine for this season.

They are chosen a year ahead to give the Chinese (low-bidders and big consumers of influenza) to make the vaccines and distribute them a few months ahead of giving them to the neediest (elderly, health care workers) before the public gets them, usually in November and December.

Sometimes the world population of influenze strains (N1, N2, N3, H1, H2, H3, etc.) send the outbreaks for a loop by mutating or spreading differently than expected and the vaccine (triple though it is) doesn't really help as much as it could, although it is still better to be immume to something than to be a foolish virgin to everything going around.

I was a lowly grunt in Sector 7G of Health Canada, where they do this job for the Canadian flu market, and picked up a few facts and ideas, not to mention some of the logic of modern science and medicine.  I understand the wobbly odds of the science and the wibbly brains of the loonies and fanatic anti-sciencers, such the homeopaths, the birthers, the flat-earthers, the Truthers and the cynical buggers who vote Trump.

Wooooo-wooooo! That train left the station for Hogwarts ages ago!
 
rkiller1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: What makes you feel terrible is your body's reaction to the virus, not the virus itself.


Leave my mother in law out of this.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Flu B around here is crazy, lots of overtime opportunities,

Hospital mandates flu shots, so someone must have got a lot of money out of this deal.

Every article seems to say the same thing, "it may reduce your symptoms" "it's thought to help" of there is no evidence of that why do people keep repeating it?

Viruses mutate the vaccine is a guess and guesses may be wrong, seems everyone is just afraid to say out right some years it does not help


There's evidence. There's a huge giant pile of evidence. The problem is that Influenza is a large number of different viruses and they have to guess which ones are most likely to strike any given year and protect you from those. If they guess right, it's amazingly effective. If not, less so.

But like every other vaccine, since its introduction hospitalizations and deaths have dramatically decreased.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AeAe: I got the flu shot last year .. around Oct. It's already mid-January where I am and still no flu. I say it worked!


Funny. Sort of smart. Lucky. Why haven't you got the new one? I thought I was late in December, and I was because I could have gotten the flu during the period of two weeks during which the vaccines "take", but I didn't. I was lucky and sort of smartm too! Half voteys for both of us! It's a funny old world. Humans are always responsible for good luck and good things that happen and somebody else is always to blame for bad luck and our own stupidity or malice.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Never got the flu shot until a few years ago when work started offering them for free. Never, in 30 years of not getting the flu shot, did I get the flu.  2 years I got the flu shot I had it 3 times.

I fully understand the difference between correlation and causation, but I'm never getting the flu shot again.

If anyone is sick with it right now, I'm really, really, really sorry. Holy fark if that wasn't about the worst 10 days or so I've ever had.
 
WillofJ2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So I don't know if anybody actually knows the science behind it, if you do I'd love to hear it,  Why not put a vaccine out every year that covers every strain?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Shazam999: Breaker Moran: I got a flu shot a few months ago.  Spent about 10 to 12 hours as a non-patient at a large local hospital Christmas Eve and 27th.  Felt really horrid on the 28th and thought 'this feels like flu'.  Really horrid.  Went to bed with a furious fever that broke after a few hours.  Felt fine on the 29th and I am inclined to attribute that to a mitigating effect on the vaccine I got a few months ago.  Given how I felt on the 28th I shudder to think how that all might have developed had I not gotten the vaccine.

That or the Invisible Man farked your ass that night.


Wow, man, you surpassed me in the needless comments category!  Well done!
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My doctor said it's much more effective the way he administers it, even though it is a bit of a hassle to take off my pants and go under ether.

Plus, by not having an office, just a van full of webcams, the savings is passed on to me!
 
rkiller1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: So I don't know if anybody actually knows the science behind it, if you do I'd love to hear it,  Why not put a vaccine out every year that covers every strain?


Cost? Time to develop, test and distribute?
/I ain't no doctor.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Never got the flu shot until a few years ago when work started offering them for free. Never, in 30 years of not getting the flu shot, did I get the flu.  2 years I got the flu shot I had it 3 times.

I fully understand the difference between correlation and causation, but I'm never getting the flu shot again.

If anyone is sick with it right now, I'm really, really, really sorry. Holy fark if that wasn't about the worst 10 days or so I've ever had.


No, you don't understand the difference between correlation and causation.
 
wantingout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not a repeat from last year. Or the year before.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Breaker Moran: Shazam999: Breaker Moran: I got a flu shot a few months ago.  Spent about 10 to 12 hours as a non-patient at a large local hospital Christmas Eve and 27th.  Felt really horrid on the 28th and thought 'this feels like flu'.  Really horrid.  Went to bed with a furious fever that broke after a few hours.  Felt fine on the 29th and I am inclined to attribute that to a mitigating effect on the vaccine I got a few months ago.  Given how I felt on the 28th I shudder to think how that all might have developed had I not gotten the vaccine.

That or the Invisible Man farked your ass that night.

Wow, man, you surpassed me in the needless comments category!  Well done!


Thank you, it seemed excessive.  I've been away from Fark for a few years and thought that "Invisible Man" meant Drew's mother or some such silly thing.
 
