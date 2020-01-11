 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   About time   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

1037 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2020 at 1:20 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Future serial killers
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Future serial killers


Yah, probably for the best to nip this problem in the bud, if you know what I'm saying.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's serial killer shiat right there.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
kids do dumb things.  i regret some of things i've done as a teen.  thankfully, we didn't have 24/7 cameras back then.

I look back on myself with disgust.  Hopefully, they learn from this and grow into something better.
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Used to beat the shiat out of frogs with sticks.  Not a serial killer.  I'd wager one of these guys is cruel, and the other just a sheeple.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: kids do dumb things.  i regret some of things i've done as a teen.  thankfully, we didn't have 24/7 cameras back then.

I look back on myself with disgust.  Hopefully, they learn from this and grow into something better.


I'd be ok with someone kicking them to death
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: kids do dumb things.  i regret some of things i've done as a teen.  thankfully, we didn't have 24/7 cameras back then.

I look back on myself with disgust.  Hopefully, they learn from this and grow into something better.


Based on article details one of them should probably end up a skilled license plate maker
 
King Something
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: kids do dumb things.


The general majority of kids who do dumb things are neither dumb enough nor evil enough to torture an animal to death.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One time I killed a lizard "doing a dumb thing" as a kid and it haunted me for years.

Torturing a deer to death in your late teens is sociopathic.
I agree with what someone upthread said though...one was the ringleader and the other just wanted to fit in. The leader is the sociopath. Or they both are.

Both were probably abused themselves.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tenedos2: Used to beat the shiat out of frogs with sticks.  Not a serial killer.  I'd wager one of these guys is cruel, and the other just a sheeple.


Well the sentencing is about to be even more disparate than that. Years of prison for one and a year or less of juvi for the other
 
Insain2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bambi may want some revenge.....so he'd better watch out that his "Antler" get "Torn" off too!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Go ahead "Make My Day"!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: kids do dumb things.  i regret some of things i've done as a teen.  thankfully, we didn't have 24/7 cameras back then.

I look back on myself with disgust.  Hopefully, they learn from this and grow into something better.


Oh c'mon, this is way beyond dumb. It's psychopathic.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The link between early cruelty to animals and later violent and aggressive crime have been documented for decades. Serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer and Ian Brady first tortured and killed animals before killing people. Robert Thompson and Jon Venables, children who murdered a toddler, said they used to tie rabbits to railway lines to watch them be run over.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tenedos2: Used to beat the shiat out of frogs with sticks.  Not a serial killer.


We don't know that.
 
starlost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
[Ross finally catches and bags the bobcat.]
Ted Husing: Well, it's in the bag! And so Ross Allen fills one third of his day's orders. What's next?
Joel: Hurting the people you know and love?
Crow: Chasing rabbits on a mini-bike until their hearts explode?

the only mst3k segment i think is disturbing. it is opening newsreel riff before teenage caveman and i absolutely love teenage caveman but most mst3k'ers give teenage caveman a meh rating.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I did some dumb stuff in my youth. And adulthood. I've never even considered or thought of torturing an animal to death, especially something like a deer. People dismissing this as  youthful mistakes are flat out wrong. You know better than that 17 and 18. You know better than that at 4 or 5.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report