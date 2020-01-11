 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 12 Westchester)   Long Island science teacher lines up four African American students for a photo on a school trip and inserts it into a presentation with caption "Monkey See, Monkey Do." Doesn't understand why this might be a problem   (longisland.news12.com) divider line
40
    More: Dumbass, Education, The Bronx, High school, Teacher, Longwood School District, African American high school students, New York City, federal notice of claim  
•       •       •

854 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2020 at 3:51 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GeeksAreMyPeeps [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If I was creating a story about a racist I would probably discard the name "Edward Heinrichs" because it sounds too cliche
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeezus that website is a disaster. Like dropping acid then running a top fuel dragster up and down the Vegas strip.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, America is great again!
 
rewind2846 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Today on 'Stupid White People Tricks'..."

JFC, people.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just gonna leave this right here...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is obviously a blatant, obvious, and very public attempt to dehumanize and degrade minorities and totally not an innocent mistake by a well meaning but naive teacher.

I trust that the mob of "justice" has enough fuel for their torches, and that the pitch-forks are sharpened to deadly points.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: This is obviously a blatant, obvious, and very public attempt to dehumanize and degrade minorities and totally not an innocent mistake by a well meaning but naive teacher.

I trust that the mob of "justice" has enough fuel for their torches, and that the pitch-forks are sharpened to deadly points.


No mob justice, sorry to disappoint you.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe grandmother always called them a monkey, as team of endearment.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need I remind people no matter how you feel about different races, we are all the same under the skin.  And for all the farking racist imbeciles if you ever had blood transfusion it may have come from a black person and most likely saved your farking miserable racist life!
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harry Enfield - Mr Cholmondley-Warner on Life in 1990
Youtube gou1cspUfdY
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Third rate whore in Toronto: Need I remind people no matter how you feel about different races, we are all the same under the skin.  And for all the farking racist imbeciles if you ever had blood transfusion it may have come from a black person and most likely saved your farking miserable racist life!


Looks at Fark handle and realizes I may of paid for your services in the past.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: This is obviously a blatant, obvious, and very public attempt to dehumanize and degrade minorities and totally not an innocent mistake by a well meaning but naive teacher.

I trust that the mob of "justice" has enough fuel for their torches, and that the pitch-forks are sharpened to deadly points.


I'd agree with you except for the part where there was a picture in a slide show last year by the same teacher that was called racist by parents.
/ Allegedly
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is a bunch of PC nonsense.  There are pictures of white students doing the exact same thing, taken by the same teacher.  There was no racism involved.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Jeezus that website is a disaster. Like dropping acid then running a top fuel dragster up and down the Vegas strip.


You said you wouldn't tell anyone!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: This is obviously a blatant, obvious, and very public attempt to dehumanize and degrade minorities and totally not an innocent mistake by a well meaning but naive teacher.


Nobody has called anybody a monkey since 2008 when racism ended because Obama got elected. Ancient history. How would anybody have an inkling that it might be offensive.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Thong_of_Zardoz: This is obviously a blatant, obvious, and very public attempt to dehumanize and degrade minorities and totally not an innocent mistake by a well meaning but naive teacher.

Nobody has called anybody a monkey since 2008 when racism ended because Obama got elected. Ancient history. How would anybody have an inkling that it might be offensive.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Teachers like this make dope in the schools look like a minor problem.

How does this happen anywhere in the US in the 21st Century?  How could this ever happen on Long Island?

Want to hear something REALLY scary?  This teacher probably has a drivers' license.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: jaytkay: Thong_of_Zardoz: This is obviously a blatant, obvious, and very public attempt to dehumanize and degrade minorities and totally not an innocent mistake by a well meaning but naive teacher.

Nobody has called anybody a monkey since 2008 when racism ended because Obama got elected. Ancient history. How would anybody have an inkling that it might be offensive.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 415x260]


Totally the same as calling black kids monkeys. Gosh, you sure showed me.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Thong_of_Zardoz: This is obviously a blatant, obvious, and very public attempt to dehumanize and degrade minorities and totally not an innocent mistake by a well meaning but naive teacher.

I trust that the mob of "justice" has enough fuel for their torches, and that the pitch-forks are sharpened to deadly points.

I'd agree with you except for the part where there was a picture in a slide show last year by the same teacher that was called racist by parents.
/ Allegedly


FTFA:

The parents also claim there was another offensive picture in a slideshow done by the same teacher from a previous year showing three African American female students and a lion with the caption, "All Animals Don't Stink."

So he's got a history of bad judgement.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I DRTFA, because I did not want to see no evil.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: DRTFA: Thong_of_Zardoz: This is obviously a blatant, obvious, and very public attempt to dehumanize and degrade minorities and totally not an innocent mistake by a well meaning but naive teacher.

I trust that the mob of "justice" has enough fuel for their torches, and that the pitch-forks are sharpened to deadly points.

I'd agree with you except for the part where there was a picture in a slide show last year by the same teacher that was called racist by parents.
/ Allegedly

FTFA:

The parents also claim there was another offensive picture in a slideshow done by the same teacher from a previous year showing three African American female students and a lion with the caption, "All Animals Don't Stink."

So he's got a history of bad judgement.


From what I'm seeing, I think he should be fired for bad judgment or racism. It doesn't matter which one.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: DRTFA: Thong_of_Zardoz: This is obviously a blatant, obvious, and very public attempt to dehumanize and degrade minorities and totally not an innocent mistake by a well meaning but naive teacher.

I trust that the mob of "justice" has enough fuel for their torches, and that the pitch-forks are sharpened to deadly points.

I'd agree with you except for the part where there was a picture in a slide show last year by the same teacher that was called racist by parents.
/ Allegedly

FTFA:

The parents also claim there was another offensive picture in a slideshow done by the same teacher from a previous year showing three African American female students and a lion with the caption, "All Animals Don't Stink."

So he's got a history of bad judgement.


I'm not even sure what "All Animals Don't Stink" even means.

I'm just not ready to destroy someone's career and/or life because they chose the wrong words or didn't understand the historical significance of what they were saying.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: So he's got a history of bad judgement.


A history of being openly racist.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: I'm just not ready to destroy someone's career and/or life because they chose the wrong words or didn't understand the historical significance of what they were saying.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: I'm just not ready to destroy someone's career and/or life because they chose the wrong words or didn't understand the historical significance of what they were saying.


You don't have to destroy his career. He's doing that all by himself.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sardonicobserver: Teachers like this make dope in the schools look like a minor problem.

How does this happen anywhere in the US in the 21st Century?  How could this ever happen on Long Island?

Want to hear something REALLY scary?  This teacher probably has a drivers' license.


"dope"? Ok boomer.
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is clearly the fault of the school administration for not making it abundantly clear that Affirmative Laws apply to separate groups of people based on skin color. Had this been a black teacher, there wouldn't have been a problem regardless of the ethnicity of the students in the photo.

If you don't teach the teachers about Affirmative Laws, the students who will also suffer the consequences. Prime example: Two white University of Connecticut students were arrested for walking through a parking lot and yelling the N-word. Black students would not have been arrested for this behavior because of Affirmative Laws. Those white students are going to serve probation and will attend court mandated cultural sensitivity classes. I just hope those classes are taught by People of Color. Only People of Color understand what Affirmative Laws really mean and only People of Color understand how to explain them.

Affirmative Laws were established because no one can reasonably expect People of Color to live by the same standards as white people. How many times do People of Color have to make this point before white people get it?
 
LewDux
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thorpe: BizarreMan: So he's got a history of bad judgement.

A history of being openly racist.


it's not racist if someone calls it joke on internets
 
King Something
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LewDux: thorpe: BizarreMan: So he's got a history of bad judgement.

A history of being openly racist.

it's not racist if someone calls it joke on internets


This is correct. When you people look at him like THAT, that means he was only joking.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: This is clearly the fault of the school administration for not making it abundantly clear that Affirmative Laws apply to separate groups of people based on skin color. Had this been a black teacher, there wouldn't have been a problem regardless of the ethnicity of the students in the photo.

If you don't teach the teachers about Affirmative Laws, the students who will also suffer the consequences. Prime example: Two white University of Connecticut students were arrested for walking through a parking lot and yelling the N-word. Black students would not have been arrested for this behavior because of Affirmative Laws. Those white students are going to serve probation and will attend court mandated cultural sensitivity classes. I just hope those classes are taught by People of Color. Only People of Color understand what Affirmative Laws really mean and only People of Color understand how to explain them.

Affirmative Laws were established because no one can reasonably expect People of Color to live by the same standards as white people. How many times do People of Color have to make this point before white people get it?


We get it, you're a racist but too cowardly to openly say it.

Let your white sheet fly young man...
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: BizarreMan: DRTFA: Thong_of_Zardoz: This is obviously a blatant, obvious, and very public attempt to dehumanize and degrade minorities and totally not an innocent mistake by a well meaning but naive teacher.

I trust that the mob of "justice" has enough fuel for their torches, and that the pitch-forks are sharpened to deadly points.

I'd agree with you except for the part where there was a picture in a slide show last year by the same teacher that was called racist by parents.
/ Allegedly

FTFA:

The parents also claim there was another offensive picture in a slideshow done by the same teacher from a previous year showing three African American female students and a lion with the caption, "All Animals Don't Stink."

So he's got a history of bad judgement.

I'm not even sure what "All Animals Don't Stink" even means.

I'm just not ready to destroy someone's career and/or life because they chose the wrong words or didn't understand the historical significance of what they were saying.


At the very least, he's calling three black girls animals.  Now in his favor, he's not saying they stink, or maybe he's saying the lion doesn't stink?  Sorry, neither way makes it any better.
 
baxterdog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: This is clearly...

Yadda yadda yadda


This is clearly from the mind of an idiot. How do you get dressed in the morning?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sardonicobserver: Teachers like this make dope in the schools look like a minor problem.

How does this happen anywhere in the US in the 21st Century?  How could this ever happen on Long Island?

Want to hear something REALLY scary?  This teacher probably has a drivers' license.


We don't pay enough to have any real expectations of quality.
 
PsychoPhil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Long Island is racist as hell

/grew up there
/heard far worse
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: BizarreMan: DRTFA: Thong_of_Zardoz: This is obviously a blatant, obvious, and very public attempt to dehumanize and degrade minorities and totally not an innocent mistake by a well meaning but naive teacher.

I trust that the mob of "justice" has enough fuel for their torches, and that the pitch-forks are sharpened to deadly points.

I'd agree with you except for the part where there was a picture in a slide show last year by the same teacher that was called racist by parents.
/ Allegedly

FTFA:

The parents also claim there was another offensive picture in a slideshow done by the same teacher from a previous year showing three African American female students and a lion with the caption, "All Animals Don't Stink."

So he's got a history of bad judgement.

I'm not even sure what "All Animals Don't Stink" even means.

I'm just not ready to destroy someone's career and/or life because they chose the wrong words or didn't understand the historical significance of what they were saying.


Actually. I don't get this idea of firing anyone, ever.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: Chain Smokes Freely: This is clearly the fault of the school administration for not making it abundantly clear that Affirmative Laws apply to separate groups of people based on skin color. Had this been a black teacher, there wouldn't have been a problem regardless of the ethnicity of the students in the photo.

If you don't teach the teachers about Affirmative Laws, the students who will also suffer the consequences. Prime example: Two white University of Connecticut students were arrested for walking through a parking lot and yelling the N-word. Black students would not have been arrested for this behavior because of Affirmative Laws. Those white students are going to serve probation and will attend court mandated cultural sensitivity classes. I just hope those classes are taught by People of Color. Only People of Color understand what Affirmative Laws really mean and only People of Color understand how to explain them.

Affirmative Laws were established because no one can reasonably expect People of Color to live by the same standards as white people. How many times do People of Color have to make this point before white people get it?

We get it, you're a racist but too cowardly to openly say it.

Let your white sheet fly young man...


The inappropriate capitalization openly says it. The inability to understand the significance of proper nouns is strongly correlated with ignorant racist conservatism.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sorry, nobody is that ignorant in this country.
 
LewDux
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

baxterdog: Chain Smokes Freely: This is clearly...

Yadda yadda yadda

This is clearly from the mind of an idiot. How do you get dressed in the morning?


Well, he did try to walk around with zipper-cleavege and was arrested. Women would not have been arrested for cleavage
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report