(BBC)   Four luxury apartment buildings are being demolished this weekend because they were built on protected wetlands without permits   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    state of Kerala  
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm okay with that.  Most likely he developers figured If they got them up fast enough they might pay a small fine and go oops, our bad.  Well make it hurt and they and others won't do it again.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is the kind of screwup that people should be going to jail for.
Of course it probably wasn't a screwup. It was probably a bribe.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That and the tenants stopped believing in them staying up in a swamp.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Rich people problems.
 
