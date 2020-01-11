 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oregon Live)   You should be at least 4'1" if you want to walk on the Oregon Beach this weekend   (oregonlive.com) divider line
26
    More: Interesting, Oceanography, Storm surge, Tide, Moon, Massive tides, Ocean, Water, king tides  
•       •       •

1344 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2020 at 11:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone walking on an Oregon beach right now is out of their everlovin' minds.

Of course, someone will...because.

Not so cool story...we're doing major work on our roof and house (sigh, in winter, don't ask).   The crew went back to the valley because of the weather.   They left some sheets of plywood leaning against an outbuilding near the house.  They blew over and laid across the driveway (thankfully truck was parked elsewhere) and the stack of shingles.   I had wondered what that crashing noise I heard last night was.  Well that noise and the other one.  Several ladders and harnesses are nailed in place for the roof, except one of them wasn't nailed down enough.  Luckily it didn't break anything coming down.

My husband got up and was going to the docks at 6:30 and I went outside and moved stuff enough from the driveway so he could get out without climbing gear.  In the dark.  It' just getting light now, not sure I even want to see what else might have gone dingboo.

So...any moron dumb enough to go "watch the waves"...is a moron.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a family from a land locked state that let their kids swim in the ocean in Oregon with disastrous results.  I'm from Okla and have heard of how treacherous that coastal area can be.
 
Chabash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Anyone walking on an Oregon beach right now is out of their everlovin' minds.

Of course, someone will...because.

Not so cool story...we're doing major work on our roof and house (sigh, in winter, don't ask).   The crew went back to the valley because of the weather.   They left some sheets of plywood leaning against an outbuilding near the house.  They blew over and laid across the driveway (thankfully truck was parked elsewhere) and the stack of shingles.   I had wondered what that crashing noise I heard last night was.  Well that noise and the other one.  Several ladders and harnesses are nailed in place for the roof, except one of them wasn't nailed down enough.  Luckily it didn't break anything coming down.

My husband got up and was going to the docks at 6:30 and I went outside and moved stuff enough from the driveway so he could get out without climbing gear.  In the dark.  It' just getting light now, not sure I even want to see what else might have gone dingboo.

So...any moron dumb enough to go "watch the waves"...is a moron.


Depoe Bay should be popular.
 
Chabash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basemetal: I know a family from a land locked state that let their kids swim in the ocean in Oregon with disastrous results.  I'm from Okla and have heard of how treacherous that coastal area can be.


We don't go to the beach, we go to the coast. Only fools go to play at the beach.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chabash: Dewey Fidalgo: Anyone walking on an Oregon beach right now is out of their everlovin' minds.

Of course, someone will...because.

Not so cool story...we're doing major work on our roof and house (sigh, in winter, don't ask).   The crew went back to the valley because of the weather.   They left some sheets of plywood leaning against an outbuilding near the house.  They blew over and laid across the driveway (thankfully truck was parked elsewhere) and the stack of shingles.   I had wondered what that crashing noise I heard last night was.  Well that noise and the other one.  Several ladders and harnesses are nailed in place for the roof, except one of them wasn't nailed down enough.  Luckily it didn't break anything coming down.

My husband got up and was going to the docks at 6:30 and I went outside and moved stuff enough from the driveway so he could get out without climbing gear.  In the dark.  It' just getting light now, not sure I even want to see what else might have gone dingboo.

So...any moron dumb enough to go "watch the waves"...is a moron.

Depoe Bay should be popular.


Ecola, too.   30 foot waves supposed to be hitting the beaches.   Not feeling the urge to go check, myself.
 
Chabash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Chabash: Dewey Fidalgo: Anyone walking on an Oregon beach right now is out of their everlovin' minds.

Of course, someone will...because.

Not so cool story...we're doing major work on our roof and house (sigh, in winter, don't ask).   The crew went back to the valley because of the weather.   They left some sheets of plywood leaning against an outbuilding near the house.  They blew over and laid across the driveway (thankfully truck was parked elsewhere) and the stack of shingles.   I had wondered what that crashing noise I heard last night was.  Well that noise and the other one.  Several ladders and harnesses are nailed in place for the roof, except one of them wasn't nailed down enough.  Luckily it didn't break anything coming down.

My husband got up and was going to the docks at 6:30 and I went outside and moved stuff enough from the driveway so he could get out without climbing gear.  In the dark.  It' just getting light now, not sure I even want to see what else might have gone dingboo.

So...any moron dumb enough to go "watch the waves"...is a moron.

Depoe Bay should be popular.

Ecola, too.   30 foot waves supposed to be hitting the beaches.   Not feeling the urge to go check, myself.


My wife and I took the trail from seaside to Cannon Beach. The road from ecola to Cannon Beach was definitely the worst part.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
What a coincidence!  That's how long I've been a robber!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orezona
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Watching the waves when a swell like this comes in is pretty amazing.

From a distance.

Hopefully nobody from out of town tries to go out on the jetties in Newport.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTA: As the planet warms, mostly due to the increased levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere from burning fossil fuels, ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland melt.

Science does indicate the temperature is rising, as it has over millenia. Political bias doent belong in scientific studied.. try again.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Subby, why you hate small people?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Chabash: Dewey Fidalgo: Chabash: Dewey Fidalgo: Anyone walking on an Oregon beach right now is out of their everlovin' minds.

Of course, someone will...because.

Not so cool story...we're doing major work on our roof and house (sigh, in winter, don't ask).   The crew went back to the valley because of the weather.   They left some sheets of plywood leaning against an outbuilding near the house.  They blew over and laid across the driveway (thankfully truck was parked elsewhere) and the stack of shingles.   I had wondered what that crashing noise I heard last night was.  Well that noise and the other one.  Several ladders and harnesses are nailed in place for the roof, except one of them wasn't nailed down enough.  Luckily it didn't break anything coming down.

My husband got up and was going to the docks at 6:30 and I went outside and moved stuff enough from the driveway so he could get out without climbing gear.  In the dark.  It' just getting light now, not sure I even want to see what else might have gone dingboo.

So...any moron dumb enough to go "watch the waves"...is a moron.

Depoe Bay should be popular.

Ecola, too.   30 foot waves supposed to be hitting the beaches.   Not feeling the urge to go check, myself.

My wife and I took the trail from seaside to Cannon Beach. The road from ecola to Cannon Beach was definitely the worst part.


But the waves can be spectacular.   "Point Break", the movie, was filmed there.  The final scenes which were supposed to be big waves in Australia, were actually filmed there.
 
wantingout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
they never miss a chance for alarmism eh? aren't king tides a usual occurrence?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Subby, why you hate small people?


The correct term is "short people."

Randy Newman - Short People (Official Video)
Youtube 8bfyS-S-IJs
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wantingout: they never miss a chance for alarmism eh? aren't king tides a usual occurrence?


I guess you chose to ignore the whole climate change/sea-level rise part.  Which is pretty much the whole problem.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wantingout: they never miss a chance for alarmism eh? aren't king tides a usual occurrence?


On top of a big ass storm?   Storm surge ring a bell.

Or the annual warnings put out by various governments local and state to NOT turn your back on the ocean, even on a good day when the ocean looks "nice" (when a lot of the deaths actually occur.

But yeah, the big ass storm on top of the king tides...not alarmism.
 
Fascists are cowards
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: FTA: As the planet warms, mostly due to the increased levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere from burning fossil fuels, ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland melt.

Science does indicate the temperature is rising, as it has over millenia. Political bias doent belong in scientific studied.. try again.


How exactly does accurate reporting on a global phenomena become "political bias?"

In case you don't know: https://climate.nasa.gov/evidence and https://climate.nasa.gov/causes

But please don't let facts stand in the way of ignorance.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Are these the same researchers who told us Glacier National Park would be empty of glaciers by 2020?

Hint: there are still glaciers
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Are these the same researchers who told us Glacier National Park would be empty of glaciers by 2020?

Hint: there are still glaciers


Yeah, 26 out of 150 or so.   So no worries, right?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cannon Beach was where the final beach scenes in The Goonies was filmed too...
 
lurkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That didn't take long for a feel-good moron story get all political-like.

"FYI: you're on the coast, yer gonna get some water, a lot at times.
Lesson: stay away from the edges, build yer house on a hill."
-excerpt from Jan 1959 issue of Duh! Magazine.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So the king tides are an annual phenomenon;1 the tide rises thanks to gravity, just like it always does.2

This year, there's no indication the tide will be any different.3 But climate change could make it worse,4 so let's bury that little nugget of info5 and publish it under a misleading scary headline.

Good jorb, researchers! Once again, you've blown an opportunity to educate folks about these issues; instead, you went for a good ol' panicgasm and failed. But hey, you can put another Chicken Little gold star on your resume.

FTFA:

1. "The high tides forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, informally known as king tides, occur a few times a year when the Earth is closest to the moon and sun."
2. "Massive tides, dragged up the shore by the gravitational pull of the sun and the moon"
3. Melting ice and thermal expansion are expected to drive up sea levels across the globe, including on the Oregon coast (IOW, this hasn't actually happened yet, but let's make the headline read as if they know it will this year)
4. "Flooding of roads, homes, businesses and other types of coastal infrastructure, which happens periodically today, will become more common, he said." (okay; at least they make it clear that the guy they interviewed isn't spewing any "We'll all be dead in 12 years" predictions." All you have to do is read down to the end of the fourth paragraph. Which an awful lot of people don't do.
5. "Looking forward, Newport, one of the Oregon coast's biggest population and tourism centers, could see somewhere between 12 and 47 inches of sea level rise by the end of the century if carbon dioxide emissions continue unabated."
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm sure there's a safe distance from which to watch the Chinese hoax come crashing in.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: So the king tides are an annual phenomenon;1 the tide rises thanks to gravity, just like it always does.2

This year, there's no indication the tide will be any different.3 But climate change could make it worse,4 so let's bury that little nugget of info5 and publish it under a misleading scary headline.

Good jorb, researchers! Once again, you've blown an opportunity to educate folks about these issues; instead, you went for a good ol' panicgasm and failed. But hey, you can put another Chicken Little gold star on your resume.

FTFA:

1. "The high tides forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, informally known as king tides, occur a few times a year when the Earth is closest to the moon and sun."
2. "Massive tides, dragged up the shore by the gravitational pull of the sun and the moon"
3. Melting ice and thermal expansion are expected to drive up sea levels across the globe, including on the Oregon coast (IOW, this hasn't actually happened yet, but let's make the headline read as if they know it will this year)
4. "Flooding of roads, homes, businesses and other types of coastal infrastructure, which happens periodically today, will become more common, he said." (okay; at least they make it clear that the guy they interviewed isn't spewing any "We'll all be dead in 12 years" predictions." All you have to do is read down to the end of the fourth paragraph. Which an awful lot of people don't do.
5. "Looking forward, Newport, one of the Oregon coast's biggest population and tourism centers, could see somewhere between 12 and 47 inches of sea level rise by the end of the century if carbon dioxide emissions continue unabated."


Do you live on the Oregon coast?
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Sensei Can You See: So the king tides are an annual phenomenon;1 the tide rises thanks to gravity, just like it always does.2

This year, there's no indication the tide will be any different.3 But climate change could make it worse,4 so let's bury that little nugget of info5 and publish it under a misleading scary headline.

Good jorb, researchers! Once again, you've blown an opportunity to educate folks about these issues; instead, you went for a good ol' panicgasm and failed. But hey, you can put another Chicken Little gold star on your resume.

FTFA:

1. "The high tides forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, informally known as king tides, occur a few times a year when the Earth is closest to the moon and sun."
2. "Massive tides, dragged up the shore by the gravitational pull of the sun and the moon"
3. Melting ice and thermal expansion are expected to drive up sea levels across the globe, including on the Oregon coast (IOW, this hasn't actually happened yet, but let's make the headline read as if they know it will this year)
4. "Flooding of roads, homes, businesses and other types of coastal infrastructure, which happens periodically today, will become more common, he said." (okay; at least they make it clear that the guy they interviewed isn't spewing any "We'll all be dead in 12 years" predictions." All you have to do is read down to the end of the fourth paragraph. Which an awful lot of people don't do.
5. "Looking forward, Newport, one of the Oregon coast's biggest population and tourism centers, could see somewhere between 12 and 47 inches of sea level rise by the end of the century if carbon dioxide emissions continue unabated."

Do you live on the Oregon coast?


Not any more; used to. They make this sound like preparing for a king tide is like digging in for a hurricane. Sometimes a stretch of the PCH will flood here or there, or a ramp or steps down to the beach will get damaged.

As a lot of TFers have already pointed out, the Oregon/Washington coast is not like Key West or Cancun. But it's not as if a tsunami comes roaring in on a frequent basis.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The high water mark is supposed to indicate the end of private property on Florida beaches, which should mean that all the million dollar homes and store fronts in Miami that flood daily should now be considered to be on public land but I am told this is not the case.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Chabash: My wife and I took the trail from seaside to Cannon Beach. The road from ecola to Cannon Beach was definitely the worst part.


The views up there were amazing, but a chunk of the trail and parking up there collapsed a while back.

I love Cannon Beach. If I could afford it I'd retire there. But as already mentioned, it's not a beach. It's a coastline.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report