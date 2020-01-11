 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Man who allegedly knocked over four banks in less than two weeks is released without bail. You'll never believe what happened next   (nypost.com) divider line
    Obvious, Manhattan, Theft, Robbery, Larceny, 42-year-old Gerod Woodberry, grand larceny charges Thursday, serial robber, law-enforcement sources  
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He fixed the cable?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They needed the room to hold some guy had had weed on him.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...four banks in less than two weeks...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Amateurs!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robble Robble?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: They needed the room to hold some guy had had weed on him.


It must really suck to live somewhere that pot is illegal.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got a job at the FED?
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He robbed another bank?!?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people never learn.
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He robbed the cable company?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
It's illegal to drive a bulldozer?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The average take from a bank robbery is about $4,000 to $7,000 in the USA. In the UK it is several times more, but the British are way behind the curve on virtual banking.

This means a good bank robber has to knock over at least a bank a week for 50 weeks a year (with 2 weeks vacation) in order to make any kind of decent money.

The real robbers are still the bankers. The general public usually cheers for the amateurs.

The average career of a bank robber is measured in weeks or months, like the lifespan of a good umbrella or rat.

Facts are fun and educational! The more you know ....
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's illegal to drive a bulldozer?


Yes. Without a licence. I'm just making this fact up, but I stand behind it, or at least far away from bull-dozers.
 
robodog
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I thought bank robberies were handled by federal police as a general rule. That said since this was a non-violent string of robberies I can see why it fell under the no cash bail law, the guy is really a minor nuisance to society in the grand scheme of things and the overall policy goal is more important than one idiot who reoffended while awaiting trial.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He broke the cable?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A really good thing to take your pills or vitamins with is chilled tonic water. I use an espresso cup.

This is à propros de rien, but it is a factoid, so I include it here for the trifecta.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's quirkiness like this that endears me to Farkers and Farkers to each other sometimes. Otherwise it is just annoying.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: [Fark user image 340x401]


The tollhouse cookie bandit. A McDonald's lawsuit waiting to happen.
 
Scarlioni
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm all for no bail for non violent offenses... Just what I consider violent and the courts up in NY doesn't sync. Robbing a bank is violent. A hit and run with fatality is violent. Am I missing something about the new law in NY state?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The average take from a bank robbery is about $4,000 to $7,000 in the USA. In the UK it is several times more, but the British are way behind the curve on virtual banking.

This means a good bank robber has to knock over at least a bank a week for 50 weeks a year (with 2 weeks vacation) in order to make any kind of decent money.

The real robbers are still the bankers. The general public usually cheers for the amateurs.

The average career of a bank robber is measured in weeks or months, like the lifespan of a good umbrella or rat.

Facts are fun and educational! The more you know ....


There's some corrupt Vietnamese bankers facing a firing squad this week.

I'm not sure how I feel, to be honest.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Scarlioni
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

robodog: I thought bank robberies were handled by federal police as a general rule. That said since this was a non-violent string of robberies I can see why it fell under the no cash bail law, the guy is really a minor nuisance to society in the grand scheme of things and the overall policy goal is more important than one idiot who reoffended while awaiting trial.


I guess we'll have to disagree on wether bail should been required in this particular case. My gut tells me that the bail bondsmen have friends in the system who are doing what they can to make the law look bad.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Man who allegedly knocked over four banks in less than two weeks

He must be pretty strong
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Man who allegedly knocked over four banks in less than two weeks

He must be pretty strong


He should watch where he walks.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We know who made his student loan payment this month.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Scarlioni: robodog: I thought bank robberies were handled by federal police as a general rule. That said since this was a non-violent string of robberies I can see why it fell under the no cash bail law, the guy is really a minor nuisance to society in the grand scheme of things and the overall policy goal is more important than one idiot who reoffended while awaiting trial.

I guess we'll have to disagree on wether bail should been required in this particular case. My gut tells me that the bail bondsmen have friends in the system who are doing what they can to make the law look bad.


Granted, all I've read is what was in this particular article, but it said he walked in and handed over a note and they gave him, or some some cases didn't, cash. Doesn't say anything about having a gun, or threatening anyone...he asked politely and was even rebuffed a few places. He wasn't shooting up the place. It's a minor property crime.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Gyrfalcon: It's illegal to drive a bulldozer?

Yes. Without a licence. I'm just making this fact up, but I stand behind it, or at least far away from bull-dozers.


It certainly CAN be.  Marvin Heemeyer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TylerParry
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He moved to Kabul?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Gyrfalcon: It's illegal to drive a bulldozer?

Yes. Without a licence. I'm just making this fact up, but I stand behind it, or at least far away from bull-dozers.


You need a license to drive a forklift, I kind of hope you need some kind of license to operate something
10x the size.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Law-enforcement sources said the no-bail law that went into effect on Jan. 1 laid the groundwork for Woodberry to rob another bank.

"Once the banks start complaining, hopefully the politicians will listen and change the law," one source said.

They're letting people walk that they don't actually have to because they want their racket back.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Law-enforcement sources said the no-bail law that went into effect on Jan. 1 laid the groundwork for Woodberry to rob another bank.

"Once the banks start complaining, hopefully the politicians will listen and change the law," one source said.

They're letting people walk that they don't actually have to because they want their racket back.


The purpose of bail is to make sure people show up for trial, not so we can imprison people in advance of a trial and conviction.
 
