 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   British couple who spent $9,000 on luxury Jamaican vacation say they saw staff members selling drugs and guests snorting cocaine from hotel tables. They also saw things that disturbed them   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Scary, Hotel, Jamaica, Illegal drug trade, staff members, Consultative selling, Crime, Five Star, Karl Lewis-law  
•       •       •

685 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2020 at 3:06 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Snorting cocaine in public off of tables, is it the '80s again?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For $9k in Jamaica I would be farking disgusted if they made me use something as pedestrian as a table for coke snorting purposes.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lying about your vacation to scam travel insurance companies is a national pastime in Britain.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How much is the resort paying them for the advertisement?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And the problem is....?

/DNRTFA
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They stayed for a month. It was actually a low budget shiathole vacation that lasted 6 weeks; that is why the price tag is what it is. Booking with Tio is already a red flag...at the end of the day You get what you pay for.
 
King Something
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: How much is the resort paying them for the advertisement?


£Yes.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
People still go to Jamaica on holiday?  Didn't they have a 5.4 earthquake last week?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"In full view of the public!!@111"

/go away prudes
//next time go to the Dominican Republic
///then you'll have some pearl clutching
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cool. Fark party???
 
pastramithemosterotic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: They stayed for a month. It was actually a low budget shiathole vacation that lasted 6 weeks; that is why the price tag is what it is. Booking with Tio is already a red flag...at the end of the day You get what you pay for.


Yeah, not sure what they expected for that price. You're not getting a month of luxury living for under 10 grand, that's for sure
 
Inaditch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I honeymooned in Jamaica. If you're surprised by the hotel staff openly selling drugs, you didn't do your research.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If I snorted coke off a table, I'd end up with a cheese ball in my nostril.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gubbo: For $9k in Jamaica I would be farking disgusted if they made me use something as pedestrian as a table for coke snorting purposes.


Yeah, the only proper way to snort coke is off a hooker's ass.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Welcome to Jamaica mon, have a nice day"
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If the pictures are any indication, it does look like a pretty crappy resort. Then again, people might know it's an easy place to score blow while on vacation and go there for that reason and that reason alone. I'd be pissed off too.

/Thought Jamaica was more of a weed and alcohol place
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Gubbo: For $9k in Jamaica I would be farking disgusted if they made me use something as pedestrian as a table for coke snorting purposes.

Yeah, the only proper way to snort coke is off a hooker's ass.


If I'm already shelling out for coke, there's not gonna be any money leftover for hookers. :(

I need to move up the life ladder.

/I've heard mirrors are almost as classy.
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: MythDragon: Gubbo: For $9k in Jamaica I would be farking disgusted if they made me use something as pedestrian as a table for coke snorting purposes.

Yeah, the only proper way to snort coke is off a hooker's ass.

If I'm already shelling out for coke, there's not gonna be any money leftover for hookers. :(

I need to move up the life ladder.

/I've heard mirrors are almost as classy.


Koala Changing tables.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yah, $9000 bucks for a vacation for 6 weeks. I'm surprised the didn't float across the Atlantic in a dingy and sleep in a hole in the ground.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And of course since it's British you damned well bet at the end of the article all of this OUTRAGEOUS TREATMENT is due to DRUGS being LEGALIZED ( Scary soundtrack! Pepperpot gasps! A shocked Queen Swoons! ). Yes, drugs. Not just weed that's legal in a lot of the USA, no, but SCARY DRUGS -- even though the law is actually decriminalized cannabis use in Jamiaca by locals. The Brits can still be just as draconian and reactionary against pot as they've always been, it's just not as tolerated by everyone anymore. Keep stoking the fear fires though Tabloids. It's worked for decades, why stop now?

/ A lot of the anti-cannabis BS comes straight from that pasty white nation of frightened islanders.
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Also. 2.6K reviews not one mention of drugs. Compare that to you local hotel reviews. These people are full of shiat. They took a picture of everything BUT the things they had to complain about?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: "Welcome to Jamaica mon, have a nice day"


Is your girlfriend's name Wendy too?
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Looks like hotel was..

..faulty
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report